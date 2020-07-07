Zoriy Birenboym: “Grateful I can only be to my family”

When I was first starting and trying to grow a business, I was always worried that I needed help and I underestimated myself. Thus an important lesson I learned in life is that you don’t need partners. Be motivated, give yourself the extra push, be patient and grow it all yourself. This was an important lesson I learned in life. Never underestimate the person you see in the mirror.

As part of my customer service series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Zoriy Birenboym. He is a true entrepreneur, devoting himself to the business and always thinking ahead. He says, “eAutoLease.com is the future and the just the tip of the iceberg to what the future holds.”It’s no coincidence that Zoriy came up with the idea for eAutoLease.com as he’s a car nut who loves helping people — eAutoLease.com became the perfect fit. When he’s not figuring out how to make his business better, he’s spending quality time with his family.

Thank you so much for joining us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Every since I was a little kid I loved cars, I would be curious to learn the ins and outs of them… the engines, designs, everything about the makes and models. Growing up at a time where a lot of family members were involved with cars, either they were salesmen, mechanics or had something to do with cars. So growing up cars became a hobby for me, something I loved and adored. I always had a dream of coming up with some sort of easy car buying experience as I was growing up. And I was growing up in a time where the internet was taking over.

When I was first starting and trying to grow a business, I was always worried that I needed help and I underestimated myself. Thus an important lesson I learned in life is that you don’t need partners. Be motivated, give yourself the extra push, be patient and grow it all yourself. This was an important lesson I learned in life. Never underestimate the person you see in the mirror.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

Grateful I can only be to my family. They kept motivated, they helped me keep the flame lit inside. Motivation and patience are key to be #1 and I thank my wife, my son and of course the rest of my family. Don’t listen to the naysayers. There will always be the people down the path that will be negative about what you doing. But believe in yourself and as I said patience is key.

Thank you for that. Let’s now pivot to the main focus of our interview. This might be intuitive, but I think it’s helpful to specifically articulate it. In your words, can you share a few reasons why great customer service and a great customer experience is essential for success in business?

As eAutoLease was growing my biggest concern was customer satisfaction, the ease of the process and that is what I believe the key to business is. Customer service and great customer experience is the key to success. People want peace of mind. They want to be able to trust you with their information and they want to get what they were promised. If you keep that concept in your business you will be extremely successful. The most important thing to remember is the customer is always #1. A lot of companies that are on autopilot over the years, meaning they have a constant flow of business they aren’t worried about customer service because they feel it won’t affect them.

Do you think that more competition helps force companies to improve the customer experience they offer? Are there other external pressures that can force a company to improve the customer experience?

Obviously, the more competition the fight for the best is greater, and you have to always see what your competition is doing and how you can do it better. You have to give the consumer a reason why you’re the better place to shop and spend your money.

From day 1, here at eAutoLease, I have always overseen my staff to make sure our customers get the “WOW” experience. Wow experience sends back a long term of referrals, wow experience grows personal trust between you and the consumer, making all future purchases more likely. If the customer is wowed and gets what they want without any changes of hiccups then word of mouth spreads like wildfire.

Ok, here is the main question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things a founder or CEO should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience. Please share a story or an example for each.

1. Honesty is the best policy.

2. Customer is always right

3. You work for the customer from the beginning to the end of the process.

4. Customer service is key

5. Build a personal relationship with the customer.

These are all important factors to keep the customer from shopping, to keep them a part of your organization and a consumer for life.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The movement I would start to bring the most amount of good for the most amount of people is simple….I would educate more people about my company and our online shopping experience. Our goal here at eAutoLease is to make it so easy to lease a car that customers realize they never have to set foot inside a dealership again. Getting a car is now truly at the tip of your fingers!

