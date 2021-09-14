ZORILA: “There is no such thing as truly original music”

There is no such thing as truly original music. Unfortunately, this is true. Everything you write, record, or perform is a derivative of something you’ve heard before. What makes it fresh and new is how you plan to mix it up and make it your own!

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing ZORILA.

Formed in 2018, ZORILA is the direct product of synchronicity between four lifelong musicians. Originally from central Illinois, the indie rock/pop band very recently quit their jobs, packed their bags, and launched their music careers in Chicago. Versatile by nature, ZORILA performs a wide variety of originals and beloved cover songs LIVE. They deliver high-energy performances fueled by an appreciation of the ‘greats’ who came before them, offering fans the perfect blend of pop, indie rock and punk flavors. Henry, Stewart, Nate and Tony perform a wide array of hard-hitting anthems and laid-back melodies to audiences of 50+ in and around the Windy City.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

Stew: My brother (Henry — bassist of the band) and I grew up in a small farm town in Southern Illinois called Paris. We grew up surrounded by country music, diesel trucks, and corn. So it’s safe to say that our path into the music industry was not an effortless one. Without music shops, music venues, and other musicians, we were forced to teach ourselves how to… music through YouTube and old-fashioned trial and error. I take so much pride in the fact that we have come so far in the music industry despite the lack of resources, assistance, and opportunities.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

Stew: When I was in junior high, I joined the school choir because I had a crush on a girl. I figured it was an easy way to get closer to her because there weren’t many guys in the choir. After the second day, our teacher had me stay after class because she wanted to test my range and abilities as a vocalist. Impressed, she insisted that I enter the solo and ensemble contest at my school. I entered the contest the day before and ended up winning the whole thing — I have been singing ever since.

As for the girl? We kissed after a movie one time, and then she cheated on little 7th grade me with some other dude… I suppose that’s when the songwriting started!

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Stew: Ah yes, the food poisoning story will have to do. In 2017 B.Z. (before ZORILA), I signed a record deal for my solo project with a small label out of Austin, TX. I flew down to play at an artist showcase during the SXSW music festival. The first night after my set, we stopped by a burger place. They offered me a free taco salad because they accidentally made an extra one, and mistakenly, I accepted.

This was during the Romaine lettuce outbreak, and I ended up getting E-Coli. I pretty much died… (almost went out like Bon Scott). I ended up going to the hospital and had to cancel the Friday night show. But I played the Saturday and Sunday night shows despite having a fever, and I think that is pretty rock n roll.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Tony: When we first started playing in Chicago, Henry was not 21 yet. This was a huge problem because all Chicago venues are 21+. We were able to get away with it outside of Chicago because other venues aren’t as strict, but Chicago posed a challenge.

The problem was that we would get booked for these gigs that were 21+ and we didn’t want to turn them down, so we had to get creative. We once told Hen to pretend that he left his ID at home and we all threw a pretend fit over it when they checked IDs so they ended up letting Hen perform and not drink. Later on, we ended up using band money to buy Henry a fake ID, but the first one was the wrong design so we had to get another one. There’s another time where we went to the venue a week before the show and a bouncer confiscated Hen’s fake ID. He had a backup that he used for the gig the next weekend and it totally worked somehow.

So I guess the moral of the story is that “it takes what it takes.” Obviously getting fake IDs is illegal (and totally not necessary) but those gigs helped us get introduced to Chicago and build our network. Don’t take no for an answer!

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Tony: ZORILA is in the midst of a sonic transformation, and it is EXTREMELY exciting. We now have violin and saxophone within our instrumentation and a laundry list of new songs just waiting to be recorded. We are releasing two more songs in 2021, and then in the fall, we are renting out a cabin for a long weekend (maybe 2) to flesh out all of our new ideas. ZORILA has huge plans for 2022.

Outside of production, we’ve been finding and playing as many gigs as possible. Since the world is slowly opening back up, a lot of venues haven’t been booking as much just yet, so we have gotten creative with the gigs we’ve played. So far this summer we’ve played in backyards around Chicago, on a float in a parade, and on a rooftop. We’re also gearing up to play at some Chicago venues near the end of summer and into the fall. We’re very excited to get back to gigging regularly — we really cut our teeth as a live band.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

Henry: If I were to pick three reasons, the first would be that diversity provides multiple cultural influences to artists and helps promote change from within the community itself. In short, that’s how we have as many genres as we do today! The second would be that it gives individuals of varying backgrounds and upbringings a common speaking voice, which is imperative in 2021. The third reason would be similar to that of the second, but different in that diversity allows art itself to be common ground for people who may have a difficult time finding that with others of varying opinions or life experiences. Overall, I think the combination of these things are slowly but surely starting to bring everyone closer together.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Tony:

You have to spend money to make money.

Everything on the PLANET costs money. I handle finances for the band so I’m hyper-aware of this, but we have sunk so much money into music equipment, ads, music videos, merch, etc. If I didn’t have a full-time job these band expenses would really add up, but thankfully the band can pay off most of this through performances and merch sales.

2. It takes a village…

We have had so many people involved in the band from musicians to managers to interns. It really is like running a small business. I’m super grateful for every person that has helped us along the way, big or small. It’s very important to recognize that you can’t always do everything yourself.

3. There is no such thing as truly original music.

Unfortunately, this is true. Everything you write, record, or perform is a derivative of something you’ve heard before. What makes it fresh and new is how you plan to mix it up and make it your own!

4. It’s okay to play covers.

I’ve learned SO much from learning the songs of other musicians. Truly understanding the vibe behind what makes a song great is important to study. Doing this also helps you to learn the dynamic of your band. Especially when you’re starting off and want to play gigs, it is totally okay to play covers to fill out a set. They help get the crowd going and then they will pay more attention when you mix in your original music!

5. Don’t forget to have fun!

We’re really out here on a floating rock paying bills. If you lose sight of the spark that made you enjoy music in the first place, you need to take a step back and recognize the beautiful opportunities that you have, big or small. Every chance I get to make music with the guys is a celebration 🙂

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Nate: I struggle with that constantly. My best answer would be to recognize when you feel burnt out. Use the frustration as a catalyst for reinventing yourself. A lot of the things I write are born from life experience. The more of that you can acquire, the better off you will be.

You are each people of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Henry: Firstly — thank you so much. You guys listening to our stuff and coming out to the shows is what makes it all worth it. 🙂 Secondly, sorry for the cliche, but I’m a big believer in the whole golden rule thing and trying to look at things from an optimistic point of view. That’s what I’ve found to bring me happiness personally, and I’d love nothing more than to spread that. So I think if I could instill one thing in fans, it’d be to try to wake up with the idea that they’re going to smile today and make the most out of it! Because to your question’s point, you never know what something can trigger — even something as small as a little smile!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Nate: I would say that my family and close friends have been incredibly supportive of the path I’ve taken. Nobody has ever told me to put it down, and I take that as a pretty good sign.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Nate: I’m not much of a “quote” kind of guy, honestly. “Close the doors that lead you nowhere” is something I would pick if I had to. I’ve opened a lot of doors in my life, and have sometimes left too many open for my own good. You learn to start shutting what you need to shut after a while.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Henry: I would love to grab lunch with Dave Grohl — the dude is a walking legend. Not only is he a phenomenal multi-instrumentalist, but he’s also just a great guy. I feel like he’d have a lot of wisdom to bestow upon an aspiring musician/band!

