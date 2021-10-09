Zoi Jones: “Create a connection”

Create a connection. As your client’s advocate, you should be the one to nurture the relationship and communicate with them. They hired you because they trust you. I believe that creating that personal connection with them throughout their experience with you as their attorney and counselor, is very important. Don’t just call to provide a case update. Pay attention to what is going on in their life and follow up with how things are going with them. Show that you genuinely care about them.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Zoi Jones.

Zoi Jones is a Personal Injury Attorney, Partner of her family-owned firm, and Mama of three. Zoi empowers injured and overwhelmed people to navigate their medical treatment, obtain an optimal settlement, and peacefully move on with their lives after an accident with a hands-on, people-first approach.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dig in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit more. What is the “backstory” that brought you to this particular career path in Law? Did you want to be an attorney “when you grew up”?

I absolutely did. I have wanted to be an attorney since I was five years old. My father’s an attorney and my mom and dad have run our family law firm for almost 40 years now. Growing up, it was always funny because people ask kids all the time, “What do you want to be when you grow up?” My answer never changed, and, many times, people would laugh at me. It made me have more drive to stick to my heart and my passion of becoming an attorney.

After college I found myself constantly being questioned about why I was doing what I was doing. I was studying for the LSAT and everyone kept asking me, “Why? Why do you want to be an attorney?” I remember one night at the end of a bartending shift, a coworker said to me, “Well, I guess you don’t want a family if you want to be an attorney, because you know you can’t have both.” I froze. Then I quickly felt the relief and thought, I can have both. My parents did it, so can I.

I went into law school with the do-it-all, have-it-all mentality. I can have a career and a family. During law school I had many internships. Then I landed the big one, a paid internship at Sony. It was a sexy position. A high-rise building, Starbucks on every level, sushi bar on the rooftop. It was appealing to be a big corporate lawyer. One day I was sitting with my supervising attorney, and the only female attorney that had a family. She received a call from her child’s school stating that he had fallen on the playground and had broken his arm. I assumed she would be leaving but she didn’t! We continued discussing the project she was assigning to me. I felt my heart sink to my stomach, and I realized that to have the family work-life balance I wanted, I was going to have to work for myself. I was going to have to pave the way for future female attorneys who wanted both- a career and a family.

I graduated from law school and took the bar exam. Then on day 2 of the bar exam, my nephew died in a car accident. I went home to grieve and be with my family for the next year. During that year I was thrown back into the office, which reminded me why I worked so hard for this in the first place. I loved helping our clients. This time I didn’t just see that my parents ran a successful business all while raising a family, but I felt it. I felt it to my core. I felt peace, excitement, gratitude, and happiness being in the business as a full-fledged attorney. I knew I had to be a part of it. I had to raise my family with this life. A life of independence, flexibility, and joy. And that was it! I partnered with my dad and eventually started implementing my ideas and style into the business. I started integrating technology, increased efficiency, focused on connecting with my clients, and became a female entrepreneur.

Can you tell us a bit about the nature of your practice and what you focus on?

We are a personal injury law firm, advocating for those innocently injured by the fault of someone else. We handle auto accidents, dog bites, motorcycle accidents, and wrongful death cases. We help injured, overwhelmed people navigate their medical treatment, obtain an optimal settlement, and peacefully move on with their lives after an accident. We go to battle every day against the big bad insurance companies, and help our clients get their life back.

You are a successful attorney. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? What unique qualities do you have that others may not? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Passion. It has been extremely important throughout school and my legal career to have passion and compassion, daily. Many law firms have a large staff that handle the client communication. Clients become a file number assigned to a paralegal or a case manager. For me, it’s meaningful that I hold my client’s hands throughout the process. I am their counselor and their advocate. The success of our business is our reputation and having passion for my clients has been vital to that success. Trust. To be successful you must be genuine, and trustworthy. Your clients need to be able to trust you with their life, and your adversaries need to trust your word. Drive. Being a successful attorney and entrepreneur is not for the faint of heart. It takes hard work, diligence, and drive. You can’t lose sight of the end goal for each and every client. Regardless of whether you have had a hard day, or are dealing with a difficult adversary, you have to have the drive to push through and keep going.

I’m best known for my photographic memory, and my ability to problem solve on a dime. I see each client’s unique situation vividly in my mind and can use that to remember specific information needed to problem solve in a moments time. Documents that I read are like pages of a book in my mind. When I was in my four-week jury trial, we had thousands of pages of investigative reports and exhibits. When I was cross examining a witness that was not being truthful, I was able to pull out the exact document that proved she was lying in that moment. The prosecutor was shocked, to say the least! Another time I was arguing a motion and had to pivot my argument in the middle of the motion hearing. This meant I needed different evidence to back up my new argument, and quickly. Because I knew my case so well, I was able to do that instantaneously and win the motion. The prosecutor was so upset he threw his hat on the floor in the middle of the hearing!

Do you think you have had luck in your success? Can you explain what you mean?

I wouldn’t call it luck. I think that becoming an attorney, going through undergrad and law school, studying for the bar, passing the bar, and starting a practice- all comes from the inside. It’s all from your heart. It’s all from your passion, your motivation, and your drive for what you want and the people that you want to help. I couldn’t give it to luck. I think it’s all hard work.

Do you think where you went to school has any bearing on your success? How important is it for a lawyer to go to a top-tier school?

Where I went to law school has absolutely no bearing on my success. I think that it is only essential if you are gunning for that big name law firm. Your success is not dependent on where you went to law school. It is dependent on you, and only you. When I was applying to numerous law schools, all different rankings, I chose to go to the school that had the best reputation for teaching how to practice law. The professors either had a previous legal career or were actively practicing in the areas they were teaching. It wasn’t a top ranked school, but I had amazing professors. I had interviewed other attorneys previously that said, “No one cares where you went to law school. It’s all about how you practice and the integrity you have once you get out and pass the bar.” I strongly believe that if you have the drive to do the work and study, learn your area of law well, and connect with your clients, you will be successful.

Based on the lessons you have learned from your experience, if you could go back in time and speak to your twenty-year-old self, what would you say? Would you do anything differently?

Have patience with yourself, and slow down. I had wanted to be a lawyer my entire life and, in my 20s, I couldn’t get there fast enough. I would’ve told myself to slow down and enjoy the process of getting there and just breathe in and out the experiences, the hardships, the ups, and the downs. There was so much learning and growth to be had in my twenties, and sometimes I feel I didn’t allow myself the opportunity to truly feel it all.

This is not easy work. What is your primary motivation and drive behind the work that you do?

My family and my clients. Every time I have a client sitting across from me having just been in an auto accident, telling me they can’t work, they can’t provide for their family, they’re in pain, they can’t play with their kids, and they can’t live their life like they lived before- that gives me the fire and motivation to keep fighting for them. And my own family, of course. We have been blessed with three beautiful children after struggling for two years to get pregnant. It wasn’t an easy road, and every day I am grateful for our family. They motivate me and make me a better person every day. After all, we are a family business and we take care of each other along the way.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

My most interesting case right now is a funeral negligence case. It involves a funeral home having buried a loved one prior to the services and then having to exhume her body and prepare her for the services. The grieving process for people is so delicate and emotional. For something like this to happen is traumatizing, and it shouldn’t have happened. Funeral homes need to take more responsibility and take more care and caution in their processes.

Where do you go from here? Where do you aim to be in the next chapter of your career?

From here, I want to pursue integrating technology and new processes to continue to grow as a family business. My dream is that our 40-year law practice flourishes and passes down to one of my kids.

Without sharing anything confidential, can you please share your most successful “war story”? Can you share the funniest?

In my first year of practice, I was practicing criminal law as well, and I had a serious case where my client was looking at life in prison. I was in a four-week jury trial, just months after passing the bar, featured on the five ‘o’clock news. It was a huge case. I was in trial cross examining the prosecutor’s witness. The witness lied on the stand, and I had proof of that. I looked at her straight in the eye and I said, “You realize you’re under oath, right?” The judge cleared the courtroom immediately, looked at me and said, “Ms. Jones, this is not TV. You cannot talk to a witness like that.” After the case was over (a hung jury!) and I was interviewing the jurors, they all said that was the best part and they completely discredited that witness. So, while I got a slap on the hand by the judge (and learned to think before I react!), I still made my point, and ultimately kept my client out of prison.

Ok, fantastic. Let’s now shift to discussing some advice for aspiring lawyers. Do you work remotely? Onsite? Or Hybrid? What do you think will be the future of how law offices operate? What do you prefer? Can you please explain what you mean?

Hybrid, hands down. Especially as a mom, working a hybrid schedule helps maintain that work-life balance. We all have our own unique productivity schedule. Some people may be nighttime warriors who are most creative after the sun goes down. Some people may prefer to knock out that brief having coffee and watching the sun come up. With technology and our files at our fingertips, we should be allowed to create our own schedules with what works for our personal productivity and personal rhythm. We should not have to be in the office 60 + hours a week to prove we are an asset. It’s about quality, not quantity.

I also don’t believe working 100% remotely is beneficial, as I believe in the personal connection time with my staff and my clients. I enjoy meeting them in the office. I enjoy having them in the conference room for mediations and depositions. I enjoy the office feel of our support staff, being together to discuss our client’s needs face to face. But I also enjoy working from home when I feel like it. There are days when I want to be with my kids for the afternoon or take a break and see them in the middle of the day. Sometimes the creativity flows a little more when I’m working from home in my comfortable environment and hearing my kids laugh in the background.

I think the future of law offices is going to depend on each specialty. My practice involves face to face interaction with my clients. Some practices, such as insurance defense firms, don’t necessarily need that personal connection. Practices that are working directly with the public should still have a brick-and-mortar location for clients to walk in and talk to you. It helps to maintain that connection with your clients. During the shutdown, it was difficult creating and maintaining that connection with my clients. I am grateful to be back in the office!

How has the legal world changed since COVID? How do you think it might change in the near future? Can you explain what you mean?

The legal world has struggled to keep up with the pandemic because we are one of the last industries to catch up with technology. The case management systems such as Abacus Law, that were created a few years ago are still working out the kinks. It’s been a trial and error for many firms over the last year to go from desktop phones to computer, internet-based phone systems. From fax machines to e-fax and e-mail, and from paper files to online document management systems. Everyone’s still learning. I recently tried to get in touch with a defense attorney, and I didn’t receive a response for weeks. I finally reached him, and his response was, “I don’t know how to work this phone system. Someone in India is handling our phones and I don’t get my messages.” Another attorney recently told me, “I’m revolting against e-mail.” Yet, e-service is our new way of life. I think people are struggling, but we’re getting there. We are most likely going to continue with Zoom depositions, Zoom and telephonic mediations, and Zoom court appearances. Firms are making changes to go paperless and are utilizing technology more and more. I think the pandemic has helped push along the legal industry to make these positive changes.

We often hear about the importance of networking and getting referrals. Is this still true today? Has the nature of networking changed or has its importance changed? Can you explain what you mean?

Networking and referrals are still the lifeblood of our success. We establish quality relationships through networking, which results in referrals. We have excellent relationships with local medical providers who we refer back and forth with. We are a grass roots firm that has built its success on our referrals, with 90% of our client base being past clients, and referrals. Building that strong referral base and having those power partners is a key to success in your business.

Based on your experience, how can attorneys effectively leverage social media to build their practice?

I’m actually learning that right now! We have just begun to leverage social media to help stay present in our community and networks. The pandemic has negatively impacted our ability to connect with people on a regular basis, and individuals are glued to their phones. Attorneys can effectively leverage social media by creating content centered around people and education. Social media helps us stay present and “in front” of people.

Excellent. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things You Need To Become A Top Lawyer In Your Specific Field of Law?” Please share a story or an example for each.

Create a connection. As your client’s advocate, you should be the one to nurture the relationship and communicate with them. They hired you because they trust you. I believe that creating that personal connection with them throughout their experience with you as their attorney and counselor, is very important. Don’t just call to provide a case update. Pay attention to what is going on in their life and follow up with how things are going with them. Show that you genuinely care about them. Advocate with your heart. If you’re always leading with your heart, you will never go wrong. Fighting with insurance companies is tedious, negative, and difficult. If you always have your client’s unique story as your fuel for formulating your arguments, then it’s always a win. Have grit. The personal injury process can be very long and frustrating. It can sometimes take years before a client’s case will settle. You need to maintain your passion for your client’s long term goal and help them get their life and their health back. Be you. Don’t be that slimy attorney that’s all over commercials to bring in people, and then not ever see them or talk to them again. I believe it takes a village for a firm to be successful, big or small. Never stop building and nurturing your village of clients and professional contacts. Get to know the top medical providers so that you can refer your clients to receive the best healthcare when it comes to personal injury. Do all of this as your unique self. Break the mold. Don’t follow what everyone else is doing. Wear that bold suit if you want. Post your social media videos. Times have changed and it’s time that the legal industry starts catching up. Use technology to your advantage to have communication with your clients, use social media to educate people and be a resource to your community.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might see this. 🙂

Reese Witherspoon! I feel that even though she’s a big Hollywood name, she always leads with her heart. She is a female powerhouse who has created successful companies by putting people first and having grit and passion. She only takes roles that resonate with her, and are meaningful, all while maintaining a positive, joyful presence in the world. She is an inspiration!

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!