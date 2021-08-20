Zoe Nazarian: “To me, beauty comes from within”

To me, beauty comes from within. Even the most beautiful person can be ugly if they’re unkind and rude! Three ideas that anyone can use to feel beautiful is 1) be kind 2) have confidence and 3) do what makes you happy.

At times it feels like wellness or elevating one’s well-being, is diametrically opposed to high achievement and high performance in one’s career. The stress, mental energy, long hours, lack of restful sleep and preoccupation that result from a high-achievement life seem to directly inhibit wellness. And yet, in order to sustain the creativity, flexibility, mental acuity and resilience that are necessary for high performance, wellness and wellbeing of the mind, body and soul are also mandatory. So how do we achieve both? This is the question I’m hoping to answer through conversations with high-achieving leaders and influencers who are practicing their own philosophies about how to maintain their wellbeing.

As a part of our series about “Social Media Influencers Share Their Top Self Care, Wellness, and Beauty Tips, I had the pleasure of interviewing Zoe Nazarian.

Zoe Nazarian was born and raised in Southern California and had a passion for performing at a young age. At just 13 years old she dove into the world of social media, creating her own YouTube videos. Taking on the “big sister” role in her videos Zoe is known for sharing advice, how-to’s and her life as a Southern California teen, Zoe quickly became a YouTube sensation. She was selected to be the youngest participant in YouTube’s Women in Comedy Program in partnership with Elizabeth Bank’s Production Company WhoHaHa in which she wrote, produced, directed, and acted in her own video. Zoe has been nominated as Best Influencer at the Young Artist Awards and has written for Tiger Beat Magazine as well as collaborating with such brands as Beauty Blender, Tarte Cosmetics, and Reebox.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory of how you came upon this career path and to where you are today?

Thank you, Authority Magazine, for having me! I started Musical Theater when I was eight years old, and I knew then how much I loved acting. I got myself an agent and started auditioning for roles. The roles that I was auditioning for, however, weren’t very inclusive at the time and so the curvy, curly-haired girl with freckles and braces wasn’t booking any roles! At 13, I decided to take matters into my own hands and began posting videos online! I loved creating my own ideas & characters and loved the process of putting it all together for the world to see. Fast forward, years later, I’m still posting videos online and I’m so grateful to see that the entertainment industry has become more inclusive. With that, so many more auditions and opportunities have come my way and I’m so excited to see what the future holds.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

When I was 13 and decided I wanted to start creating videos online, my mom jumped in and learned everything she could about production, editing, marketing, branding, etc. She helped me put together stories, scripts, props….EVERYTHING! It was (and still is) her and I in this together! I am so grateful for her support and couldn’t have done any of it without her!

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

I’m not sure I’d call it a mistake, but one thing that’s always been really funny and even sad is that the DIYs I filmed in the past were hardly ever successful! Usually, we learn from our mistakes, but I continued to try DIYs on my YouTube channel and still didn’t learn that maybe DIYs just weren’t my thing! Of course, I’m a firm believer in, if at first you don’t’ success try try again!

Here’s one of my DIYs that kinda worked! DIY KINETIC SAND | HOW TO MAKE HOMEMADE KINETIC SAND (Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JxbqjN8Qj80)

As an influencer, you have been blessed with great success in a career path that many have attempted, but eventually gave up on. In fact perhaps most people who tried to follow a career path like yours did not succeed. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path but know that their dreams might be dashed?

My advice is to create content, consistently, across all socials and have fun with it. I think the key is to not focus on getting rich from making videos, rather enjoying the process of having fun, showing your authentic self, and making your audience happy.

Create because you love creating! Everything else will fall into place.

Can you share with our readers some of your strategies you’ve used to build an engaged, loyal, and large online community?

The only way to build community online is to engage. I love responding to comments and doing live streams so that I’m able to have a connection with my audience.

In my work, I focus on how one can thrive and care for oneself in three areas: body, mind, and heart.

You are a busy person with a demanding schedule, can you share with our readers two self care routines, practices or treatments that help your body thrive?

I love this question! My favorite way to take care of my body and soul is to work out with my favorite music. Whether it’s a dance party for one or a full-blown treadmill workout, the right playlist always gets me pumped and in a good headspace. Another self-care routine that’s important to me is my skincare routine. Taking care of your skin is so important.

Can you share with us two routines that you use to help your ind or heart to thrive?

Going on drives to the beach with my friends really helps to clear my mind and makes me happy. There’s just something so fun about singing at the top of your lungs to your favorite playlist and laughing till your stomach hurts. Another thing that makes my heart thrive is watching the sunset at the beach. It’s so peaceful, beautiful, and really puts me in a good headspace.

Can you share 3 ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”?

To me, beauty comes from within. Even the most beautiful person can be ugly if they’re unkind and rude! Three ideas that anyone can use to feel beautiful is 1) be kind 2) have confidence and 3) do what makes you happy.

Do you have a story about the strangest, most bizarre or funniest wellness treatment that you’ve ever experienced?

One of my favorite podcasts is Pretty Basic with Alisha Marie and Remi Ashten. Listening to the topics they discuss reminds me how important it is to be authentic in my content and live my best life while doing it.

As an influencer, you are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I know it sounds cliché, but if I could inspire a movement of kindness to the masses, I’d feel really good! I’m amazed how many people are just so unkind and don’t realize how their actions make others feel. It takes one second to smile at someone instead of giving them the stare down! A compliment can make someone feel so good about themselves and just a random act of kindness could change someone’s day around. You never know what others are going through in their lives. Be kind. Be the change.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you’d like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this. 🙂

If I could have a private lunch with anyone in the world, I’d want to have it with Justin Bieber. Justin is someone who started his career because of social media. He then went on to pursue his dreams and became successful. I’ve always loved his story and would love to hang out with him.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

Instagram, TikTok & Twitter: @ZoeNazarian

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!