Zoe Alexander of Simply Lovely Energy: “Learn to ask different questions”

As part of our series about young people who are making an important social impact, I had the pleasure of interviewing Zoe Alexander, founder of Simply Lovely Energy. She runs a spiritually-based life coaching business and helps clients work through their mindset blocks around success, money, relationships, and other topics.

Zoe is a Law of Attraction (LOA) expert and became certified as an Inspired Spirit Life Coach in 2018. She has studied the principles of LOA for 5 years and uses her skills as an empath, coach, and writer to teach about the Law of Attraction in practical, easily-applicable ways.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us about how you grew up?

Absolutely! I grew up in a pretty average home in the New England area of the United States. My parents got divorced when I was about 2 years old, and they had joint custody of me until I was 18. Though it was not always easy, one of the gifts I had with growing up in two different households is that I understood at an early age that everyone lives life differently. It made me think pretty early on in life about what my values were as I was presented with slightly different (but equally valuable) ways to approach life.

When I was 18, I went to college to become an archaeologist. I studied that for a year before taking a gap year and working at my auntie’s restaurant. During that time I became both interested in personal development and running a business like my aunt, so I switched schools and majored in Entrepreneurship while further self-help techniques on the side.

Is there a particular book or organization that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

The book that had the largest impact on me had to be The Law of Attraction: The Basics of the Teaching of Abraham by Esther and Jerry Hicks. Before getting into spirituality and personal development, I was very depressed and riddled with anxiety. I took a year off of college after burning myself out entirely and was feeling pretty awful in general. One day I walked into a metaphysical shop and by chance stumbled across this self-help book about the Law of Attraction that caught my attention. I bought the book and came across a line that essentially said, “you will grow and change no matter what you do because you are living life, so you do not have to worry about pushing yourself to be better.” It was the first time I ever understood that I can let go and approach life from a relaxed state of being instead of an anxious one, and shifted my perspective on life forever.

You are currently leading an organization that is helping to make a positive social impact. Can you tell us a little about what you and your organization are trying to create in our world today?

I run a Law of Attraction-based life coaching business called Simply Lovely Energy. Law of Attraction (LOA) is essentially the concept that “like attracts like”, or that what you believe about the world is what you see. What I really like about LOA, and the way that I approach it, is that it is about taking personal responsibility for creating your life by being honest with yourself about how you feel, and then using techniques to work through and heal negative feelings so you can approach life and situations from a place of personal empowerment and happiness.

Because I like metaphysical aspect of LOA, I tend to use more “woo-woo” terms, but what I think it really cool about my organization is that you can approach this same concept from multiple different frameworks. The “growth mindset” in psychology or stoic philosophy, for instance, are also about taking personal responsibility to create as good of a life for yourself and others as you can. I like to try to incorporate some of their more “pragmatic” terminology into my weekly blog and my coaching as well.

Can you tell us the backstory about what originally inspired you to feel passionate about this cause and to do something about it?

When I was 19, I became very into the Law of Attraction and developing a positive mindset to help me heal from my years of depression. At the time, I understood LOA to be “just always think positive and you will always be happy” — which at first helped quite a bit.

About two years after getting into LOA however, my then 3-year-old sister (yes, we have an 18 year age gap) was diagnosed with leukemia. Blindly trying to “stay positive” was not working for me anymore, and one day I could not take it anymore and broke down entirely.

It was then that I realized that the Law of Attraction and practicing a positive mindset is not about feeling happy 100% of the time, no matter what. In fact, I learned later that mindset is actually something called “toxic positivity” and is unhealthy. I realized instead that LOA is about being honest about where you are emotionally, and then working through those emotions to feel better.

One of the main reasons I wanted to start my business is because I wanted to make sure that people understand that negative emotions are not a “bad” thing. I wanted to provide them with a set of tools to help them be comfortable with their discomfort so they could then gently guide themselves towards happier, more empowered thoughts. Because when you are no longer afraid of facing your fears and your anger and know how to work through it — that is a game changer and life becomes a lot more fun!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

I do not know if there is one particularly interesting thing that is happened, but I have noticed that since I started my company, I’ve become a lot more confident in myself and people will come and talk to me randomly on the street sometimes. I think that we are drawn to those that live authentically and happily — I have a relative who shines like that and people will literally stop in the street just to watch her walk around being herself! I think that when you live authentically, you become more approachable. It’s been enjoyable to witness happening.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

My longest client and one of my best friends, Sarah, has had a profound transformation with LOA coaching. When I first met Sarah, she was very timid and terrified to potentially say or do anything that could make someone upset with her. Nowadays, Sarah is still very compassionate, but her confidence has skyrocketed. She just finished writing her first fantasy novel last year and is working on her next book. Watching her work through her negative beliefs and grow into herself has been a joy.

How do you define “Making A Difference”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

I believe there are lots of ways to make a difference, but the way I choose to define it is by choosing to be kind and see joy. I believe that one of the best things you can do to make a difference is follow your passion, because that enthusiasm is contagious.

I love art, for example. Artists who are creating work that they truly love and are excited to create may not be starting a charity or volunteering and “making a difference” in a traditional sense. If their artwork brings joy and intrigue to their viewers, however, that is still making a positive impact. Same with sport stars, and musicians. I think that anything that inspires others to be more authentic to their desires is making a difference.

Many young people would not know what steps to take to start to create the change they want to see. But you did. What are some of the steps you took to get your project started? Can you share the top 5 things you need to know to become a changemaker? Please tell us a story or example for each.

This is a great question! There are a lot of steps to take, and it can be messy and uncertain, and the fear of failure can certainly hold you back if young potential changemakers do not know what to do. But they can certainly work through this fear. Here are the top 5 things that are important to know in order to become a changemaker:

Learn to ask different questions.

The standard advice for how to be successful, like go to college, get a job, get married, etc. will set you up for an average middle-class life. Now this is not a bad thing, and if that is your dream, definitely go for it! But if you want something different, or to make an impact beyond being a good employee, you will have to start asking different questions.

When I was in my 2nd year of college, I asked myself, “How do millionaires make money? What does it take to be rich?” I typed my questions into Google (always start there!), and I found myself in a whole new world with entirely different mindsets around money. So don’t be afraid to ask questions. Lots of people who have successfully done what you’re trying to do have put out free information about it on the internet. Pop your question into Google and see what comes up.

2. Learn to be okay with being uncomfortable.

Culturally, we love popstars and successful people. We admire their bravery and daring to push through adversity and “make it” in the end.

This doesn’t always translate to when you are trying to do something different and make an impact. Some people will tell you why you will fail, sometimes people you really love and respect, and they will encourage you to take the “safer” option.

The thing to keep in mind is that when people push against you following your dreams, it is really about them, and not about you! Following your passion can trigger other’s fears about their own perceived failures, so not everyone will be able to support you in your journey. Keeping this in mind and talking about your goals with people who are supportive can help make your journey smoother.

3. Approach situations from a win-win perspective & learn to speak other’s languages

You have a choice to believe that people either want to work with you or want to work against you. Choose to believe that they want to work with you, and approach any conflict or business deals from the perspective of wanting them to feel good AND for you to feel good. It’s like magic.

Learning to “speak other’s languages” is also incredibly helpful too. When encountering a website problem, for instance, you will want to talk about the problem differently to a programmer than you would a designer. Trying to use similar words and understand the framework with which another person approaches the subject of your conversation is helpful because it helps you better empathize with their perspective as well as make sure that you are better understood.

4. Learn UX & SEO

User experience, known as UX for short, is the study of how customers and clients interact with a service or product. This is commonly applied to website and mobile app navigation. Having at least a basic understanding of this is essential because if your customers, clients, or fans cannot navigate your webpage, then you are seriously restricting your ability to spread the word and let others help you support your cause. There are lots of very helpful articles about UX on Google so I would start there.

Search engine optimization, known as SEO, is improving your website’s layout and content so that it is more easily found on search engines like Google. It can seem pretty overwhelming when you first learn about it, but there are actually some pretty simple techniques to help you rank higher (closer to the 1st website that pops up during a Google search) in a search engine. I would recommend doing another Google search (ha!) to learn more about SEO.

5. Automate or delegate as much as possible

Very successful entrepreneurs and changemakers do not do every single thing they need for their business themselves. Instead, they focus on what they are really good at and then automate or delegate everything else as much as they can. This may mean they hire a marketer or graphic designer, for instance, because they know a professional can do it better than they can.

At the start of your project or business, your funds may be strapped and you cannot hire everything out. That is okay, because almost everyone starts out there. What I would do is look at the funds that you do have, and then try to automate as much as you possibly can right now. For me, that was subscribing to a Pinterest automation service so that I did not have to go on Pinterest and post separately 3x a day. It may mean adding a booking app to your website so you do not have to spend time calling back and forth to schedule an appointment with your clients. Try to figure out what you actively need to work on, and then automate everything else as much as you can so you do not have to waste time on it.

What are the values that drive your work?

I value joy and approaching situations from a win-win perspective. I believe there is always a solution, even if you are not aware of it yet, and by taking time to emotionally process what is happening, you will find clarity and a solution will open up.

I value personal empowerment and happiness. By shining our own light in the world, we encourage others to do so as well. There’s a lot of unease in the world right now, and things feel pretty volatile. So I am trying to shine my light as hard as possible, and let people know there is hope. I think it’s encouraging.

Many people struggle to find what their purpose is and how to stay true to what they believe in. What are some tools or daily practices that have helped you to stay grounded and centered in who you are, your purpose, and focused on achieving your vision?

Since I am all about following your joy, one of my main techniques is to list out what I intend to get done for the day, and then work on whatever I am inspired to in the moment. “Have fun and get things done” is my philosophy. Sometimes this means I write first thing in the morning, study French, or network.

I always make sure to start out by drinking a cup of coffee and taking time to reflect and appreciate it as well. Coffee is one of my greatest joys in life, and focusing on the happiness I get from it helps get me into the mindset of positivity and gratitude.

In general, I always try to find as many little pockets of joy in my day as I can. About a 20-minute walk away from me, for instance, there is a park that is filled with lots of different types of geese. I don’t know what it is about geese, but they bring me so much joy whenever I see them so I use my desire to get daily exercise as an excuse to take a walk to visit them. My partner confessed to me that although he does not find nearly as much joy from our avian friends as I do, he loves walking with me to visit the birds because my happiness makes him feel happy. Joy is contagious!

In my work, I aim to challenge us all right now to take back our human story and co-create a vision for a world that works for all. I believe youth should have agency over their own future. Can you please share your vision for a world you want to see? I’d love to have you describe what it looks like and feels like. As you know, the more we can imagine it, the better we can manifest it!

This is so fun. In my dream world, everyone feels self-empowered. They know they can have what they want, and feel excited and happy that others have the same. Everyone approaches tasks and conflicts from a win-win perspective, and everyone good about that interaction.

In my personal vision, I would love to see a world where we care about the environment and approach product creation from a place of respecting Mother Nature. I see people relaxing and enjoying life, having clarity for what they desire, and celebrating the daily joys in their lives. I see a happy and contented people, using their creativity to make and enjoy beautiful things. I see us all loving each other and celebrating our diversity of experience and perspective. I see lots of love and joy.

We are powerful co-creators and our minds and intentions create our reality. If you had limitless resources at your disposal, what specific steps would take to bring your vision to fruition?

First, I would love to expand the word about my venture and hire a marketing team or individual. Someone who loves Instagram, Pinterest, FB ads and would be jazzed about working for me! I would then like to hire a business coach that can help me get into the right mindset and excited every day about working on my biz and spreading the word about personal empowerment.

If I had truly limitless resources, I would also love to set up a grant fund or scholarship for other changemakers. I think that would be really exciting and I would love to support others to follow their passions.

I see a world driven by the power of love, not fear. Where human beings treat each other with humanity. Where compassion, kindness and generosity of spirit are characteristics we teach in schools and strive to embody in all we do. What changes would you like to see in the educational system? Can you explain or give an example?

I do not work within the educational system so I cannot go into too much detail, but something I would like to change is to add classes about emotional intelligence and teach children at an early age how to navigate and manage their fears. Knowing how to have constructive anger releases and practicing mindfulness, for instance, I think would really improve children’s experience of school and of life.

I had a class once called Creative and Critical Thinking, in which our purpose was to try to be as creative and messy as possible. It was impossible to fail the class as long as you tried creating something, and that experience of having a safe space to fail was really incredible and all of us students made amazing work because we were able to try new things. I would love for everyone to have a class like that one.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

I would say that your whole life, you will be doing things that are new and outside of your comfort zone. Going to college is new. Getting a job is new. Getting married and having a family is new. We have this notion in our society that this trajectory is “safe”, but on an individual level you will constantly be experiencing new things that will probably make you uncomfortable.

Starting a purpose-driven organization or a charity can be uncomfortable and new, but not nearly as uncomfortable as you think. You have to take some form of action to achieve anything in life — applying for college, applying for jobs, asking your future partner out — so you might as well consciously take some action towards achieving your dreams as well. You do not have to feel 100% confident about starting something important to you — you will gain the experience, knowledge, and confidence you need as you go.

Just try to start working on your passion before you have external responsibilities like taking care of children. It is possible to start something new at any time of your life, but it is a lot easier when you do not have to worry about any other mouths to feed besides yourself.

Is there a person in the world with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would love to have breakfast or lunch with Tonya Leigh from the School of Self Image. She teaches women how to live elegant and fulfilling lives and is heavily inspired by Parisian culture. I think she is fascinating and does amazing work.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

They can find me at my website, https://www.simplylovelyenergy.com/. I post a free weekly blog article every Monday so there is plenty of great content to check out.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!

Thank you so much!