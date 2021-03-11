Ziya Aliyev of Boxing Stars Management Explains The Importance of Sports

Opportunities do not knock on people’s doors every day. One has to be prepared for the future, and the chances that life rarely gives shine through. A person can either value the opportunity and make the most of it. Or fail to recognize and end up losing their chance to prove their skills. Unfortunately, the quality to see through the opportunity and assess its true potential is a talent only a few possess. They are the people who prepare themselves every day to strike through when the time is right and allow themselves to radiate the burst of talent within themselves.

Ziya Aliyev, a name that everyone knows in the boxing world is the Managing Director of Boxing Stars Management in Azerbaijan. Boxing is an important sport in the country so it is necessary to have the boxers updated with everything, given enough security when they step out in public and the matches end up with no scene. Ziya focused nature and seriousness towards his responsibilities play a great role in most of it. As an MD, Ziya Aliyev has been handling some of the world’s greatest players.

Ziya says, we all human beings expect a healthy life because a healthy life is a key to all happiness. It is only through physical and mental well-being that we can aspire to a healthy life. One of the most effective ways to achieve physical and mental well-being is sports undoubtedly. That’s Why Sports is Important in our Life. Sports not only ensure a healthy life but also it has a versatile necessity in our life in fact. Sports can make our lives full of satisfaction and success. The importance of sports doesn’t end in high school. Sporting events are often the center of communities, bringing people together. Every city in the world has its share of sports teams who compete for the entertainment of thousands of spectators. For many, watching your team come rain or shine is the most important part of the week.

Sports teaches us to be passionate. First things first: If you’re not passionate enough, you’re never going to achieve anything. You need to really want to do something to be able to do it. On both micro and macro levels, sports teach us about the value of failure. Whether practicing or competing, athletic pursuits are built out of moments of triumph and moments of defeat. No matter what game you’re playing, it’s important to accept success with humility and to experience defeat with dignity

Education is not just a promise of passing the test, not even a living thing, but the ground of mental exercise. At the touch of sports, education gets perfection, therefore, in the modern education system, sports draws more attention. If one of the goals of education is to develop a better life sense, then, the importance of sports is of paramount priority there. That’s why sports is important in our life for so many reasons what we think and even not think quoted Ziya.