Zibby Owens of ‘Moms Don’t Have Time To’: “You won’t always succeed”

As part of my series about “authors who are making an important social impact”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Zibby Owens.

Zibby Owens is the award-winning podcast host of Moms Don’t Have Time to Read Books. She is the CEO of Moms Don’t Have Time To, a media company with multiple podcasts, publications, and communities. A contributor to Good Morning America and “NYC’s Most Important Book-fluencer” (acccording to Vulture), Zibby is also the editor of two anthologies, an upcoming children’s book and a memoir. And she has four kids. She always has a book nearby.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Sure! I was born in New York City and still live a few blocks from where I was raised. I’ve always been a voracious reader and reader. I fantasized about being the youngest writer ever published and wrote fan mail to authors I loved. A few actually wrote back!

When you were younger, was there a book that you read that inspired you to take action or changed your life? Can you share a story about that?

I remember reading Slow Motion by Dani Shapiro when I graduated from college and was trying to find my way. Her trauma showed me that no matter what happens, you can always find yourself again through writing.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

Oh gosh. I snuck into the podcast upfronts thanks to a friend of mine. As a podcaster, I wasn’t supposed to be there but she said it would be no big deal. Well, turns out she got fired and I didn’t even end up meeting the person I wanted to meet! I still feel terrible.

Can you describe how you aim to make a significant social impact with your book?

I’ve released one anthology, Moms Don’t Have Time To: A Quarantine Anthology, and have another, Moms Don’t Have Time to Read Books, coming out 11/2. I also have a children’s book from Penguin Random House and a memoir, The Book Messenger, forthcoming from Little A.

In all my books, I try to share my deep passion for books and the importance of finding (actually, making) time to read. With essays from bestselling authors to my own story of how books have helped me, I’m on a mission to help moms like me (or just other busy people) get the joy from books, no matter how crazy their lives are and to help authors reach the readers they’re meant to find.

Can you share with us the most interesting story that you shared in your book?

In my first anthology, I shared how when the pandemic hit, I immediately launched an Instagram Live series daily so that authors would have a place to promote their books. Despite homeschooling my four kids on Zoom and doing all the housework and everything else (my husband did the cooking, thank goodness), I made time to ensure authors got their books out — and readers found the books that would change their lives. I ended up losing my mother-in-law to Covid after a six-week hospital odyssey, but kept going with podcasting and interviewing throughout. In fact, that’s what saved me.

What was the “aha moment” or series of events that made you decide to bring your message to the greater world? Can you share a story about that?

My husband one night told me that I should try to collect the many essays I’d been writing about parenthood and the unrealistic demand on a mother’s time today and make them into a book. I sighed, batted the air, and said, “Moms don’t have time to read books!” My brand was born. I launched a podcast with that title and now interview authors daily, have a publication on Medium called Moms Don’t Have Time to Write, a virtual book club, a fellowship, an awards competition and more.

Without sharing specific names, can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

Sure. I’ve gotten so much positive feedback from both authors and readers, but debut authors are particularly grateful. One author wrote an absolutely beautiful memoir that came out mid-pandemic. I completely got behind it because I loved it and shared about it far and wide. The author and her publicist later told me they thought my involvement accounted for more than 50% of her total book sales.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

It would be great if authors were compensated more fairly in a way that’s commensurate with the years of time it takes to write a book. It would also be great if there were a better way to ensure publicity to give all books a fair shake. For the readers, more affordable childcare and accommodations at work so moms can spend at least 5- 20 minutes a day reading. Perhaps required reading suggestions nationwide. National Reading Day. Time off work to read. Companies requiring reading the way schools do.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

I attended Harvard Business School. Their mission was to educate leaders who make a difference in the world. That’s what I’m trying to do. Make lives better for busy moms (and anyone else who’s busy!). Makes lives better for authors. And connect everyone. To make a real difference in the world.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

You won’t always succeed. I’ve tried a lot of new things since starting what became my company in 2018 and many of them didn’t stick. That’s okay. I’ve even launched two podcasts I’ve had to stop. But the ones that have lasted benefitted from my experience. Same thing for selling books. I’ve had so many “no’s” and now, finally, some yeses! You will have to reorganize your life to fit your work, especially your bookshelves. I’ve redone my shelves many times; they’re now color-coordinated! But my life has been reorganized in terms of child care, time spent at my desk, and more. It’s all different and sometimes that’s a stressful, steep learning curve, but I’m catching up. You will spend a TON of time emailing. Going from running around as a full-time mom to running a business, hosting three podcasts, and writing multiple books, requires a LOT of emails. Be mindful of that. Some people won’t be on your team. I’ve found a lot of “friends” from “before” that are somewhat unsupportive in what I’m trying to build. Others have come out of the woodwork to help. You never know who will be by your side. Be prepared Your wildest dreams might come true. I never really thoughts this would all happen. I just kept going doing what I love day after day. Turns out, others love it too! Just keeping doing what you love.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Don’t miss the plot.” My therapist told me this once and I repeat it all the time. Whenever I get too stressed in all the minutiae of life, I remind myself of the bigger picture. That life is short. Spending quality time with my kids and husband is super important. And emails can often wait.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I’d love to have breakfast with my husband. We don’t get to spend enough time together anymore. (Kyle Owens @morningmoonproductions)

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Please follow me on Instagram @zibbyowens, on my website www.zibbyowens.com and by listening to my podcasts: Moms Don’t Have Time to Read Books, Moms Don’t Have Time to Lose Weight, and SexTok with Zibby and Tracey.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!

Thank you so much!!!