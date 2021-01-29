Zhanna Friske’s Musical Performance Of A Woman’s Glow, For The Wellness Of Love!

Water does many things. Beaches are spectacular when it comes to living out our long wished fantasies. Taking those long walks, while dressed in one’s best. Lookin’ fit and being where one wants to be. Ain’t nothin’ like it, Baby! Summertime is simply right for all of that. When you are a women in love, everything falls in, just right. The sun is gazing on your skin, as the warmth escalates that love you have for each other. It’s fabulous! What a way to spend that sacred time! That’s a fascinating pictorial image. What is it about water, which makes things feel so serene? What is it about sandy beaches, and how they come to illuminate the very radiance of a women, when she is living her best life? Of course, it is a manner of euphoria, in itself! Just reflect on those countless forms of beauty and wellness! It is evident that those sunny, summer times are metaphors for the glowing of the human Spirit. After winter, and all the work that went into getting one ready for the intensities of the summer vibe! It’s an opportunity to feel proud of one’s connection with those summer feelings! Feeling proud that one has reached a particular goal. Whatever it may be! Whether it’s reaching that particular fitness regiment, elevating oneself to a new level of success in one’s career, traveling the world, or whatever it may be! Summertime is that period for showing off!

Yes! We have those summer songs. You know the ones, that have the potential to highlight the theme for that year’s summer! It’s electric! There is no doubt about that. In fact, it’s those particular songs, which makes our summers so memorable! They are the reason why we look back, and think about those youthful adventures, hanging out with our friends, and of course, that, summer love!

There was clearly one Russian, vocal beauty, who had that particular magic and ecstasy for showcasing the glimmers of summer! That famous radiance for why people anticipate this one season of the year! It’s a euphoria, in its own accord!

Of course, we are back to Russian landscapes, as it pertains to our summer beach adventures! For this particular Dame, there is a certain glow, which is highlighted within this particular video! You sense Earth’s natural wonder and glow on her face. It feels right. Certain photographs illuminate to the fact that she is in a good place. It’s that HAPPY GLOW! When a woman is being loved, nurtured, and catered to from a man, one views the paintings of her inner light, on the outside. Of course, when a woman is glowing from the outside, it also means that she has done the necessary work to cultivate her, inner glow. Such, in turn, attracts the man of one’s desire. From there, he enhances her glow; always ensuring that its light is growing higher!

For the focus of this space, and the wellness of a woman’s inner glow, we focus our attention onto the late half German/half Russian beauty-and former member of the Russian girl group, Blestyashchiye. . .

Zhanna Friske

https://youtu.be/EXH6ukSp94o; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark

Her video for the song, “And At the Sea, There Is White Sand,” says it all about a woman’s glow, and that, summer love! What is even more fascinating are the different features, which are presented with that kind of love! The video has all of the components in what constitutes a summer love. There are different parts to a summer beach story. As the title notates, you have the sands and waters, which decorates the presentation of love, and the very notion of romance. Of course, the story can’t solely depict the infatuation, which happens with any love. After all, a woman has to be invested in herself; having her own program, and permitting herself to experience nourishment, in the company of other healthy women.

There are different scenes within the video, which showcases the vibrancy of woman enjoying the pleasures of her own company. For starters, we have different parts of Zhanna Friske within the footage, where she is by herself. Whether it is going for a morning jog, or simply enjoying the pleasures of her own company. However, it may be, just know that it is one of the defining measures for the very essence of woman! Being content and fit, within her own skin! It’s a measure of unlimited euphoria. Quite frankly, its where the initial attraction, from the male gaze, begins! A certain shot of the seagulls flying before her, further symbolizes the sacred wellness of woman’s connection to nature. Again, we have that theme of nature moving forward, in preparation of woman for love! Yes, Darlings! It’s simply Divine!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NueFIv1ojko; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark

And then, comes love! Woman partaking with the companionship of man! The feeling that one is desired. Every woman yearns for that feeling of tenderness. Going for walks on the beach seems to add more excitement to that initial companionship between man and woman. Furthermore, it is through this level of passion, where one comes to understand just how healing can be between a woman and man. It’s those long walks and those late night talks. It feels good. It feels as if you are where you have always wanted to be. Someone who understands you, and yearns to intertwine their mind, body, and Spirit with your every Being. Now, that my Darlings, is a taste of Heaven!

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.mk.ru/amp/culture/2016/03/01/v-seti-poyavilsya-novyy-klip-posvyashhennyy-zhanne-friske.html; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dIjW5s1pnrw; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark

Of course, one has to share this happiness with other reflections of the feminine presence. After all, it doesn’t truly have meaning if a woman can not display the details of this love with true friends. Yes! Note the emphasis on, true. They are those women, who are able to feel excited for you when they see, YOUR GLOW! Why? Well, it’s because truly healthy women have worked on their own, particular glow up! When you truly love yourself, you want other women to share in that level of joy. That’s the definition of healthy women. And, when you are in love, or enjoying male companionship, it is important that you only engage with such women! That includes women, who are going to respect that courtship; ridding themselves from trying to sabotage your coupling. In addition, these are the women, who you feel safe in conveying all of your secrets. That’s the kind of Sister glow, that you should always surround yourself with. Just keep it noted that their happiness extends, and grows, your own.

http://vipclips.net/load/kategorija_klipa/videoklip/zhanna_friske_a_na_more_belyj/80-1-0-25; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark

Love continues to bloom. There are different facets to the courtship. What is even more intriguing are the different spaces and places for the courtship to arise. Whether it’s eating ice cream together with one’s new found beau, or the beauties of sneaking a simple kiss within the privacy of a simple place, love and courtship is an adventure. It is a sacred spacing, where certain things come to abound. Like the beauties of lowers, it comes to blossom through different scenarios and spaces. And, should we explore into deeper realms, we will come to understand that a woman’s courtship in love is meant to illuminate and bless the space. Her love life and experience should be designed to channel healthy energy of love, and lovemaking, so that other women (and people) are able to feel the beauties and nourishment of love! A woman’s personal love story is meant to inspire, and to encourage other women in their belief in love. It is not meant to cause envy or stoke jealousy. Doing the latter is only a reflection of that toxic behavior, among women. Such is very important, as it pertains to heartache and heartbreak. How vital it must be for women to understand that they must always have faith in love, even when the times seem daunting!

So, as our maiden’s glow continues to shine and experience the wonders of love’s comfort, remember to stay inspired in one’s own magical glow and euphoria. Of course, that inner glow doesn’t simply, happen! It requires work, consistency, nurture, inner nourishment of the mind, body, and spirit. Furthermore, it requires that self-love and care-a discipline, which should be taught at an early age. All of such is necessary for the beauties of love. Finally, it also requires for there to be a certain measure of embrace. Yes! Embracing one’s individuality and wellness. We are affirmed in our accomplishment and achievement. We become filled with our desire and nourishment to love, and ability to be loved. Such is a magical experience. Furthermore, it affirms our level of desire and grace. Nevertheless, love is beautiful, and when it moves through our Spirit, only to arise in our outer visuals, the glow is all the more vivacious and illuminating for that summer, flow!

To listen to more songs from ZHANNA FRISKE, you can click on the link, below:

https://www.dm-dobrov.ru/pesnya/zhanna-friski_a-na-more-belij-pesok; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark

You can also stay updated on ZHANNA FRISKE’S Fanpage on the following:

Instagram: @friske_fan