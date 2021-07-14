Zeynep “Z” Ekemen of Silver Defender: “Stay ahead”

Stay ahead — A lot of companies may be tempted to make promises and market qualities of their business before they can be quantified. Staying ahead sometimes means going by the book, We want Silver Defender to be the best not only now but in the future. We look to ensure we receive the proper certifications ahead of the curve so the promises we make about our products are backed up by the scientific insights necessary to build trust with businesses and consumers.

Startups have such a glamorous reputation. Companies like Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, Uber, and Airbnb once started as scrappy startups with huge dreams and huge obstacles.

Yet we of course know that most startups don’t end up as success stories. What does a founder or a founding team need to know to create a highly successful startup?

In this series, called “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup” we are talking to experienced and successful founders and business leaders who can share stories from their experience about what it takes to create a highly successful startup.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Zeynep “Z” Ekemen.

Zeynep “Z” Ekemen is Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Silver Defender, a woman-led business, which provides self-cleaning adhesive films with built-in antimicrobial protection that help businesses keep their commonly touched surfaces clean. An entrepreneur at heart with a background in commercial real estate, her vision of empowering individuals and businesses in promoting cleanliness led her to the arduous task of meeting with scientists, testing products and establishing the Silver Defender business and its supply chain.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I came to the United States from Turkey when I was just 12 years old. I think that coming to the United States at such a young age — with the idea of the American dream in the back of my mind — has instilled a work ethic in me where if I have an idea, I am going to do everything I can to bring that idea to life. That’s essentially what happened with Silver Defender. I’ve always had the entrepreneurial spirit and I initially envisioned a company that would help businesses and consumers solve the seemingly simple problem of cleanliness. Sprays only work until they’re touched so I thought — what if I could create something that worked better the more it was touched? That’s how our antimicrobial films were born with silver ion technology that works in exactly that way. I met with scientists, tested products and established Silver Defender and its supply chain well before COVID began to take hold. I’m grateful I have been able to contribute to a cleaner environment for us all, particularly now.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

I came to the realization that most cleaning products stop working as soon as they’re touched. Which is a shame — especially over the past year when there was such a shortage of antibacterial wipes and sprays. I sought to make a product that protected surfaces constantly. In fact, Silver Defender’s products work the more they’re touched.

In short, I wanted to develop a product that could give people like me some peace of mind in public spaces, and when I learned more about silver ion technology, I realized we really weren’t taking advantage of all its uses. I have been developing these products with my team since 2018, and we launched soon after in January of 2020.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

My good friend if over 15+ years, Evan Wexler, is constantly inspiring me. Watching him grow his multiple companies from inception to where they are now has been such a valuable lesson as an entrepreneur. His advice on building the Silver Defender brand has been invaluable.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Before we even knew the pandemic was coming, we created a product that was needed, but that people didn’t necessarily think they would need and depend on quite as much as they have in the past year. No one truly expected how much our attention to cleanliness changed in 2020. I was always spraying those one-time cleaning solutions and they smell began to drive me crazy — not to mention how easy it is to miss a spot, or that as soon as someone touches that surface you have to start all over again. I sought out to create a product that would cover every inch of every surface without the smell and with more longevity for use.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

At its core, our products give back to everyone they touch (literally). The nature of Silver Defender products creates cleaner spaces — work, home, transportation — we go wherever you go. That kind of benefit isn’t just for those who purchase our products, but their customers, coworkers and all who interact with their spaces. We’ve learned quickly over the past year that cleanliness isn’t personal, it’s global. Silver Defender is the intersection of my life and work. My personal priorities and business skills have come together with these products. I was inspired to create a safer world and my work allows me to do that.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Work ethic — In the first year of creating Silver Defender, I never took a day off. I even worked weekends and nights. It was a lot but I was willing to put in the time to make my vision a reality. Know how to make a sale — Coming from a real estate background gave me the ability to confidently market my product even in an industry that I knew so little about in the beginning. Build your confidence in explaining why your work, service or product is different and how it helps others and you’ll be several steps closer to making the sale. Confidence — I started my real estate brokerage in 2010. I’ve worked with many prominent clients over the years in real estate and beyond. Coming from the male dominated field of corporate and commercial real estate to another (health tech), I always had the confidence in my own ability to share my ideas. No one inherently knows better than you, or works harder than you, but it’s up to you to remember that along the way, particularly when you are an outlier in your environment.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

I am a serial entrepreneur and tend to follow my gut. When it comes to advice, I take everything with a grain of salt. I’ve learned to never take other people’s opinions to heart.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

In the beginning, we did not expect the success we were going to have. We sold out of products before we even finished manufacturing them, as this was right at the beginning of COVID. No one could have predicted the immediate demand for our products, and when we started it was a learning curve to catch up. Plenty of weekends and nights were spent at my desk, but nothing taught me more than just doing as much as I possibly could to grow with the demand.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard? What strategies or techniques did you use to help overcome those challenges?

I have the drive to continue, simply because I had to. Our products were needed by everyone around the world once the pandemic started. It wasn’t just about the business, it was about the greater good and ensuring cleanliness for people around the world. I’ve always been driven by a deeper purpose to make the world a little better and that feeling has driven me to accomplish a lot. The hope and vision of a better future is an incredible motivator.

The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

Failure is temporary. To fail means you are able to learn and motivate yourself to adapt and change. There is always going to be a next step and the future will always get better. The trick is to remind yourself that both the highs and lows aren’t forever, so keep going anyway.

Let’s imagine that a young founder comes to you and asks your advice about whether venture capital or bootstrapping is best for them? What would you advise them? Can you kindly share a few things a founder should look at to determine if fundraising or bootstrapping is the right choice?

I recommend that most people with creative vision do as much as they can without raising any outside money. I find that the less people you add to the mix, the more autonomy you have, which can be beneficial.

The more you are able to bootstrap, the more controls and creativity you can add to your business, but if you’re someone that loves teamwork and solving collective challenges then venture may be right for you.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many startups are not successful, and some are very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful startups from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

A great idea — Silver Defender is what the world needs at the moment, but in a new way. Traditional spray and wipe cleaners often leave a horrible smell and make it easy to miss spots on surfaces. I wanted to create a product that would cover the whole surface and clean itself. As an antimicrobial protected film, our products work the better they’re touched. There was a clear need that we were able to solve for, which only grew once COVID took hold. Strong work ethic — You never know how fast the company will grow. Our team is full of hardworking people who care about our product. Our work ethic allows us to get our products to as many people as we need, which was essential at the beginning for us. Stay ahead — A lot of companies may be tempted to make promises and market qualities of their business before they can be quantified. Staying ahead sometimes means going by the book, We want Silver Defender to be the best not only now but in the future. We look to ensure we receive the proper certifications ahead of the curve so the promises we make about our products are backed up by the scientific insights necessary to build trust with businesses and consumers. Networking — Coming from a real estate background, I always knew how to make a sale. Through the connections I made in that industry, I was able to use that to my advantage by selling our products to businesses I knew first, even though I was in a new industry. Chances are, no matter how far you’re pivoting, you will know people who are relevant to your business so do your best to continue building relationships wherever you go. Stay confident — it is easy to let other people get in your head. I had so many people throwing their opinions at me when I first started, but you cannot listen to them or your ideas will never get anywhere. Trust yourself.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

When I first started my real estate brokerage, I cared so much about appearances. I wanted a fancy office with fancy business cards, but in reality none of that mattered. When it came to Silver Defender, I mostly worked in my home office which ended up being all I needed to become successful.

Startup founders often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to burn the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to founders about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting a company?

Take an hour every day for yourself. Every morning I go to the gym and that is my time to put down my phone and really just think. Be alone with yourself whenever you can and take the weekends off or you will burn out quickly.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Society is shifting in how we perceive cleanliness. As a company that wants to inspire others to keep their commonly touched surfaces continuously clean, I believe Silver Defender is starting a movement with our products. We’re providing solutions for cleanliness and empowering people to feel safe again when touching common items in the world around them, hopefully with a bit less fear when doing so. We’re also putting power back in the hands of business owners. Our products allow businesses to be proactive in protecting their staff and patrons in new ways.

Silver Defender’s main objective is to keep the public safe. Now, more than ever, people are afraid to enter public places, we want those fears to be put at ease. So many businesses across the country have already utilized Silver Defender’s antimicrobial protective films. Overall, it is a great way to encourage employees and patrons that their general health is a priority.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!