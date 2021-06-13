Zeina Khoury on the Power of Mindfulness in Her Career

Digital creator ‘Zeina Khoury’ is now taking the influencer world by storm, and has big plans for her future.

A lot of people blog but not everyone brings out the true essence of living while they create their content. And life has a funny way of taking people from one journey to another. Moreover, one day we can be walking down a path we believe we're meant to take and suddenly we'll find ourselves shifted by the winds of change towards something far better. Zeina Khoury never thought she would create a business in an industry that she loves.

Zeina Khoury is a young lifestyle influencer, born in Lebanon, and based in Doha, She is all set to explore new dimensions in the world full of brands and influencers. Moreover, she is working hard to the best possible level to get to the position she dreamed of when she began her influencer journey.

Now, Zeina Khoury represents herself confidently and she has got a great understanding of how to influence people. This beautiful personality is inspiring everyone to trust themselves over people’s personal opinions. Apart from this, her interests include photography and content creation. She has worked for many 5+ star hotels in Doha, famous brands, and many well-known places in Doha. Moreover, she has also shown a glimpse of the most remarkable hotels in Doha by her beautiful photography, for which she uploaded the pictures and videos to show the beauty of Doha on her IG page. Furthermore, her photos have been featured in many renowned IG pages.

Zeina’s upcoming company will be named as “The Sisters Media”

She is a strong woman herself, performing all the necessary tasks required in order to run a successful journey. She creates engaging content, attends to them, and so on. Actually, Zeina really loves to stay busy in doing the thing that she is passionate about.

The latest update suggests that Zeina is now going to start her own company related to professional photography and digital-marketing – “The sisters Media”.

Moreover, she’s also working on her own book under the name ‘The secrets of social media’.

The charming Zeina has very well utilized the power of social media and other digital platforms to grow immensely and now she has around 26k followers on Instagram. Moreover, her journey contains a lot of positive things that every budding influencer should learn to excel in their career.

