Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Zazen: 10 Ways It Helps Your Happiness

Like everyone else, you will have heard of Zazen. You may also know that it is part of the Buddhist Zen tradition. But do you actually know what Zazen really means? Do you know what the benefits are for you? There are many questions to answer about Zazen and we will study the second question […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
zen garden
zen garden

Like everyone else, you will have heard of Zazen. You may also know that it is part of the Buddhist Zen tradition. But do you actually know what Zazen really means? Do you know what the benefits are for you?

There are many questions to answer about Zazen and we will study the second question in depth in this post.

What Are the Benefits of Practicing Zazen?

More confidence


By regularly letting your thoughts run free, you will get to know yourself better and accept yourself better. A person who accepts himself as he is naturally has more self-confidence.


Relieve fears


People with anxiety disorders often have to deal with recurring negative thoughts that they cannot let go of. Through the practice of Zazen, one obtains the ability to dismiss these thoughts. This also prevents anticipation anxiety.

Better concentration and more focus


Since Zazen is a combination of emptying your mind and learning to passively deal with emotions and all kinds of thoughts that come to you, you will notice that your concentration and focus will improve a lot.


Better sleep and more energy


Zazen gives you balance, internal calm, and focus. By letting your thoughts run free during the day and putting them away, you will have a much calmer night’s sleep.
This can solve problems such as insomnia and other sleep disorders.


More willpower


The increased brain activity while practicing Zazen will help you regulate emotions and make good decisions in an easier way. Better focus will also make it easier to work towards a goal and achieve things.

Better mood / Happier


Any activity increases levels of the neurotransmitters serotonin and dopamine. However, it is true that Zazen is meant to be silent and that we are not supposed to be mentally active in arousing certain thoughts but the fact that our thoughts are allowed to run free, even though one is not actively dealing with them, will increase brain activity. This activity boosts our happiness hormones, which are the most powerful natural antidepressants. Furthermore, it goes without saying that if one has a better night’s sleep and is more focused on our daily tasks, this will improve our mood.


Less stress / Calmer


Thanks to the ability to focus that one develops at Zazen, our thoughts no longer wander. The accumulation of stimuli is one of the most common factors that cause stress. On the other hand, by keeping a focus, you obtain a calm mind in harmony with what surrounds you.


More patience


Earlier we discussed that Zazen helps us focus, which lowers our stress levels. The combination of centered thoughts with low stress levels will automatically mean that you will be much more patient and that unexpected situations will have much less impact on your mood and your way of responding.

More creativity


Practicing Zazen stimulates the neocortex, where the higher cognitive functions are generated such as language or feeling. This is exactly what you need if you wish to become more creative.


More sensitivity


Practicing Zazen will help you to know yourself better and to be connected to your emotions which will make you a more sensitive person. This will enrich your life in many ways.

Zazen has a lot to offer. What are you waiting for to try out Zazen?

    Alex Perez, Blogger at About Happy Life

     

    About the writer

    Alex Perez is a mental health advocate and full-time copywriter. He currently blogs about mental health, happiness, and mindfulness on his website abouthappylife.com.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    3 meditation traditions – which one you need for your burnout

    by Giang Cao Ho My
    Community//

    How Do /You/ Meditate?

    by Clay Hamilton
    no tension no intention, mindfulness overcome burnout, mindfulness success
    Community//

    How to get faster what you want? Practice “no intention”

    by Giang Cao Ho My

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.