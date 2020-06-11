Zane Carson Carruth: “An Unexamined Life is Not worth Living”

Find one thing you are passionate about and support it. It only needs to be one thing to make a difference. There are boundless causes to give your time, talents, and heart to. Be a giver in life. You do not have to be wealthy to be philanthropic, just generous in mind, body and spirit.

As a part of our series about Stars Making a Social Impact, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Zane Carson Carruth.

Zane Carson Carruth owns Carson Marketing, LLC , a Houston-based, full-service marketing company that provides integrated marketing solutions for businesses. She also owns Etiquette to Excel and is a certified business etiquette and protocol professional.

The author recently completed her second book featuring Abella and Darcie titled The Adventures of Abella and Her Magic Wand. The little fairies receive their magic wands and have many fun and mischievous escapades as they learn to use them. This book is filled with adventure and energy as only these 2 little fairies can deliver. Available at River Oaks Bookstore, Amazon and on www.worldsfirsttoothfairy.com.

The third book in the trademarked series is well underway; The Legend Begins. The demand for tooth fairy visits has become too much for little Abella. She quickly realizes she needs to start a “tooth fairy school” to train all the other fairies the tooth fairy rules and etiquette. Coming in the spring of 2020.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! It is a great honor. Our readers would love to learn more about your personal background. Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in a small farming community 75 miles southwest from here. El Campo, Texas, was known for producing rice, cotton, oil and gas. My family was not into farming, but most of my friend’s families were. Growing up in a small community was no different than growing up in a large city. Our lives revolved around Friday night high school football games, church on Sunday, and spending time with friends. My parents were very social and had a large network of business associates and friends. There was never a dull moment at our house. They were either planning a party or going to one.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? Can you share the story with us?

I am passionate about writing, social etiquette and children’s literacy. I wrote my first book over 25 years ago and put it away until I could get it published. Self-publishing was not a part of our culture as it is now thanks to the internet.

Both of those worlds came together September 2016 when I was in Charleston, SC working on my Professional Etiquette and Protocol Certification. I noticed the instructor had written a children’s book on manners. We talked about her book and she told me she self-published it. From that point on, I was laser focused on getting my book self-published.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

One incident tickles me to this day. As a certified etiquette professional, I am serious about manners. Table manners are important, especially if one is out in public. My husband and I were in the airport during a layover when he decided to eat, and I chose to walk around. I returned to the restaurant and walked up to the back of him. He had both elbows on the table, arms up eating ribs. I just looked at him with my hands on my hips. He looked so shocked to see me and mumbled “oh, I didn’t expect you back so soon”. He clearly was stunned to see me. His reaction was comical because he is very prim and proper with beautiful manners. He felt like he had been “caught” and I felt like an old schoolmarm. I realized I may be a bit too fussy about manners. (However, one must exhibit good manners in public).

In our work, we often focus on how one can thrive in three areas, body, mind, and heart. I’d like to flesh this out with you. You are a very busy leader with a demanding schedule. Can you share with our readers any self-care routines, practices or treatments that you do to help your body, mind or heart to thrive? Kindly share a story or an example for each.

I have always kept a journal. I achieve a sense of peace and understanding after I write down my thoughts, experiences, fears, hopes. Often, my opinion on a subject totally changes after I have taken the time to write them down and ponder them introspectively. Socrates is quoted as saying “An Unexamined Life is Not worth Living”. No truer words were ever spoken in my opinion.

Ok super. Let’s now move to the main part of our discussion. How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world? Can you share with us the meaningful or exciting causes you are working on right now?

I believe giving back to society is an honor and privilege. And one my husband and I do not take lightly. I have donated hundreds of my children’s books to various organizations and causes. It pains me to think, there are some children that do not have access to books. On average, children in economically depressed communities have zero (0) age 2 appropriate books in their homes. 1 in 4 children in America grow up without learning how to read. I created my books to be large, colorful with bright illustrations to grab a parent’s attention in hopes they will read it to their child. Studies have shown children who are not reading at grade level by the end of third grade are 4 times as likely to drop out of high school. I experienced this firsthand while tutoring at an “at risk” high school

Can you share with us the story behind why you chose to take up this particular cause?

Like I mentioned, I grew up in a small farming town. Each year, migrant workers would drive into town with family members riding in the back of a panel truck/ trailer. The young migrant worker’s children would enroll in our school for the short time they were working the crops. Although I had no classes with any of the kids, my locker was next to a shy migrant girl. I remember smiling at her one day, and the look of joy of being smiled at as well as the sadness in her eyes was heartbreaking. She was locked in a world she had no control over and no way out. As an adult, I realized education was her ticket out of that life. And being able to read was the first step.

Can you share with us a story about a person who was impacted by your cause?

I mentored a young girl at an all-risk high school during her Freshman through her Senior year. Her mother walked from Central America to the border of Texas and survival was her only concern. This young girl had ambition and a desire to better herself. We talked a lot about education, getting good grades, and completing her community service hours so she could graduate. I had to smile the day we went to the college counselor’s office to discuss scholarship options. She had on a blazer not unlike the one I had worn every week for the last 4 years. I knew I had at least planted a seed. I still pray for her.

What are your 5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Above everything else, trust your own instincts. Listen to that small voice inside you. Trust your own instincts Listen to that voice inside you. It is there to guide you

When I self-published my first two books, I ignored my own instincts. Every time I ignored my own instincts, I ended up regretting it and it cost me dearly. I re-published two books to undo the mistakes I made by ignoring my own inner voice.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most people, what would it be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Find one thing you are passionate about and support it. It only needs to be one thing to make a difference. There are boundless causes to give your time, talents, and heart to. Be a giver in life. You do not have to be wealthy to be philanthropic, just generous in mind, body and spirit.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

“Life forces you to grieve. Celebration is a choice” Zane Carson Carruth

I have experienced several heartbreaking tragedies. Those tragedies taught me life forces you to grieve. You have absolutely no choice. But celebrating life is a choice you make. Never put off celebrating achievements, decorating for holidays, or making a big deal out of small victories. Remember, Celebration is a choice. Do not become complacent over small personal victories or occasions. Celebrate when you can, while you can.