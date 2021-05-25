Zane Burke of Owlet: “Personalizing the service”

A couple of questions that we should be asking ourselves are: How can we better e-prescribe? How can we better have access to the data that we are gathering? Should we be recommending a connected blood pressure monitor for an at-risk adult or an Owlet Sock for babies? Are we taking that data and using the AI to give clinical and behavioral attributes about the interaction?

One of the consequences of the pandemic is the dramatic growth of Telehealth and Telemedicine. But how can doctors and providers best care for their patients when they are not physically in front of them? What do doctors wish patients knew in order to make sure they are getting the best results even though they are not actually in the office? How can Telehealth approximate and even improve upon the healthcare that traditional doctors’ visits can provide?

In this interview series, called “Telehealth Best Practices; How To Best Care For Your Patients When They Are Not Physically In Front Of You” we are talking to successful Doctors, Dentists, Psychotherapists, Counselors, and other medical and wellness professionals who share lessons and stories from their experience about the best practices in Telehealth. As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Zane Burke.

Zane Burke is the Chief Executive Officer of Livongo, the leading Applied Health Signals company, and a member on the Board of Directors for Owlet, the connected nursery ecosystem that delivers data-driven technology to modern parenting. Today, nearly 60 percent of people in the United States live with a chronic condition and it is time that we reinvent the healthcare system to make it easier for them to stay healthy. Through a combination of data science, behavior enablement, and clinical impact, Livongo empowers people with chronic and behavioral health conditions to live better and healthier lives. Its solution leads to better clinical and financial outcomes while creating an experience that members love. Previously, he served as the president of Cerner, a $5.1 billion publicly traded healthcare technology company, where he focused on advancing healthcare around the globe. During his time at Cerner, he guided the company’s strategy around solutions and services, new business efforts, revenue generation, policy, federal involvement and marketing. He’s also held a variety of roles in sales, support and finance, and led Cerner with an integrated business mindset and a continuous focus on client relationships across all segments of the healthcare market.

Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started in your career?

I’m a self-proclaimed “Recovering CPA” and others would say a globally recognized health IT leader. I started out my career in public accounting then KPMG and had the opportunity to join Cerner Corporation a global, publicly traded healthcare technology company. I started as a Corporate Controller but was given the opportunity to grow tremendously throughout the organization over two decades. In my last position as President at Cerner, I focused on advancing healthcare technology adoption by leading hospitals and health systems around the world. Then I had an un-passable opportunity to move on to Livongo to lead the company as CEO and helped to grow the revenue close to 600 percent. Now I am on a number of Board of Directors including at Owlet where I’m proud to make a difference in the healthcare experience by helping make it as easy as possible for people to stay healthy.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I had a wonderful 20+-year career at Cerner and by all intensive purposes, I’m sure most people would think I’d still be leading it — in fact, three years ago I would have thought the same thing! But as it happens life had other plans, I had a really unique opportunity available at Livongo and shifted the path to be CEO there. And now I’m passionate about making a meaningful difference in healthcare, product care and product condition and so far, it’s been an amazing experience. I think the lesson learned is that it’s not where you always think life is going to turn but sometimes those are the best twists and turns.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“The harder I work the luckier I am.”

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I’m fortunate to have had many mentors and people who I’ve looked up to in my life but no one compares to my Mom and my Dad. They’re both serial entrepreneurs who have worked tremendously hard throughout their lives and implemented that drive as part of the fabric of our family. From their example, I’ve worked to cultivate long-term relationships professionally and personally, and owe them the credit for the success I’ve been able to find.

Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. The pandemic has changed so many things about the way we behave. One of them of course, is how doctors treat their patients. Many doctors have started treating their patients remotely. Telehealth can of course be very different than working with a patient that is in front of you. This provides great opportunity because it allows more people access to medical professionals, but it can also create unique challenges. To begin, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main benefits of having a patient in front of you?

Being in the business of virtual care, I’m a fierce advocate of telehealth as the future of healthcare. There are many advantages to a virtual doctor’s visit including the fact that the risk of infection is totally lost. This benefit has increased in importance to many consumers following the pandemic. Additionally, virtual visit affords a better consumer experience in term of the on-demand abilities to create an efficient and personalized experience. Furthermore, physicians often prefer a virtual visit because they get to cultivate their own schedule and create work life balance that is much different than what they’ve had in the past. And finally, virtual care allows physicians to piece together data from endpoints that they haven’t typically had access to, such as EMRs. Putting the full ‘puzzle’ of data together is intended to work for the patient and provide a comprehensive healthcare experience.

This being said, I’d be remiss not to mention a few of the benefits that come with in-person office visits. The most obvious benefit being that you can create a much more personal connection face-to-face. Additionally, you automatically rule out any technology issues or confusions during an in-person office visit which can be a main driver of many patients wanting to spend the time driving to, and waiting in, a physical office before a visit instead of using a virtual platform.

On the flip side, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main challenges that arise when a patient is not in the same space as the doctor?

While I am a strong supporter of virtual visits because of the consumer-like experience you can create, there are some challenges that are still to be overcome in telehealth. The main obstacles I see at present are technology and continuity.

We’ve all dealt with technology issues and, after this year, our patience as a society for a poor connection or Wi-Fi outages is very thin. But as time goes on, I predict that technology will enhance and become smoother, as most things do with more experience.

When it comes to virtual visits, there can be a lack of continuity and consumers can end up seeing whoever is in the on-demand cue. This is great for quick and effective service but means that consumers are often seeing different doctors over time with a range of specialties. If it is a priority for someone, whether medically or based off preferences, to see one doctor via a virtual visit, then this can be a roadblock.

However, I believe there is much improvement that will be made over time to enhance the consumer experience to include more data integration and more personalization. I see a future where we personalize the consumer experience through a data-focused lens so their experience is contextually relevant every time they interact with the virtual visit system.

We often want to talk to the physician who knows us best so there will be a natural enhancement of the tools in place in order for the physician to get to know us even more and better match the services so that there can be a continuity of providers. Additionally, I see a future of combined telehealth and physical health that includes virtual care powered by AI to create personalized experiences that fill in the gaps that technology can’t provide. For instance, solutions like Owlet are part of this health care map. 99.9% of the time, a baby isn’t in the doctor’s office and with Owlet, we can fill in the gaps with the data we’ve soured and can provide to the parent. As we look at our aspirational vision, we are creating a better experience for the baby and the parent because ultimately, we don’t want us our babies to be in the healthcare system, we want to be at home. Using a combination of data science, tech and services allow us to do what we want to do, which is make sure our baby is healthy, happy and safe.

Based on your experience, what can one do to address or redress each of those challenges? What are your “3 Things You Need To Know To Best Care For Your Patients When They Are Not Physically In Front Of You? (Please share a story or example for each.)

I would say there are 3 aspects of telehealth that are good to know for the best patient care.

Compassion

As we get used to a world full of virtual care, it’ll take time for each patient to adapt to the new services available to them and get a handle on navigating telehealth. Through these visits, and I’d argue always, it’s important to come into these visits full of compassion and patience as a foundation.

2. Connection to the data

It’s imperative to look at the data that’s available to you and ensure that there is connectivity amongst the endpoints for a comprehensive experience, for both the physician and the patient.

3. Personalizing the service

In the same way that Amazon knows what books we like, our healthcare should mimic that personalization. We should be creating a healthcare experience that is personalized and recreates that in-person behavior we are looking for. When a patient is in the healthcare system, they’re often very vulnerable and we need to create a different type of experience both clinically and consumer behaviorally. It’s time to treat people like consumers instead of like patients. That can absolutely happen and is incumbent on telehealth providers providing experience.

Can you share a few ways that Telehealth can create opportunities or benefits that traditional in-office visits cannot provide? Can you please share a story or give an example?

Off the bat, the immediate 24/7 access is incomparable. For instance, last summer I had an eye infection but didn’t want to go into the office because of COVID, nor did I want to wait to identify the root of the uncomfortable problem. I was able to schedule a virtual visit that day and within 30 minutes I was able to meet with a qualified physician who diagnosed me via video and then send an electronic RX to my pharmacy of choice automatically — all without leaving the house! That type of speed and customer service cannot be provided in a traditional model and to boot, it’s done much more cost effectively. You can provide care to more people and create better access through virtual care. We’ll still need in person visits, but we should reserve that for highly specialized areas and for times when you need that face-to — face visit or the assured continuity of care.

Let’s zoom in a bit. Many tools have been developed to help facilitate Telehealth. In your personal experiences which tools have been most effective in helping to replicate the benefits of being together in the same space?

I believe that the combination of video and providing an easy experience, from the consumer perspective, is the best example of this. A couple of questions that we should be asking ourselves are: How can we better e-prescribe? How can we better have access to the data that we are gathering? Should we be recommending a connected blood pressure monitor for an at-risk adult or an Owlet Sock for babies? Are we taking that data and using the AI to give clinical and behavioral attributes about the interaction?

Being together in the same space is less about the technology that is available and more about the experience for the patient at the end of the day. We should be weaving together AI, video, and e-prescribing, with other high-tech tools, to create a different type of ecosystem to create the best clinical and financial outcomes because at the end of the day there is not a single technology that can alter the experience.

If you could design the perfect Telehealth feature or system to help your patients, what would it be?

If I could design the perfect Telehealth system, I’d create a full virtual care model connected with what I choose as a consumer to go to in-person. I’d want a range of services and a comprehensive ecosystem of tools and resources to take care of me as I navigate the health care system. The dream would be to create a full experience for me, the patient, while managing all of the complexities of the health care system in a simplified way. And frankly, we have a ways to go.

Are there things that you wish patients knew in order to make sure they are getting the best results even though they are not actually in the office?

The onus is on the patient to tell their story and put thought around succinctly relating their personal data so that they get the best possible outcome, clinically and financially. When it comes to relaying personal data, its so much more than height, weight, and blood pressure — that’s where the technology comes in through the plethora of connected devices available to us, such as the Owlet Sock, which can be an advocate for the infants in our healthcare system.

The technology is rapidly evolving and new tools like VR, AR, and Mixed Reality are being developed to help bring people together in a shared virtual space. Is there any technology coming down the pipeline that excites you?

I’m excited about the work that’s happening between AI and genetics and the possibility of detecting disease early on. We are barely scratching the surface of AI’s capabilities on the clinical side and so much more is to come. In the same vein, technology is very cool, but the idea that I’m most excited for is providing the best kind of experience for the consumer.

Is there a part of this future vision that concerns you? Can you explain?

The emerging technology that is coming through, while exciting and life changing in some instances, has to be used for the betterment of humankind. For example, the AI available today is better than a radiologist, however if that innovation is used improperly, that can be a huge problem. All in all, we’ll need to have a strong set of ethics, and potentially regulations, in these emerging spaces.

Ok wonderful. We are nearly done. Here is our last “meaty” question. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I am a huge believer in being positive and truly giving people the benefit of the doubt. I want to inspire thinking on how we can create much more positivity in our world to unite, not separate, people and society. I wake up each day with the intention to be kind, be positive, and empower people and I’ll say it’s amazing what you can do when you set people free.

How can our readers find you?

Twitter and LinkedIn

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!