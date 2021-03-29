Zale Media On Key Pointers For Productivity And Growth For Real Estate Agent’s

Zale Media a marketing agency standing tall in the U.S as a thought leader amongst realtors with their pioneering “Celebrity Agent System”, a system that draws in qualified buyers or sellers for agents like a tractor beam, doing the dirty work required to put food on the table for you, provided me with a few key pointers for growth within your realtor business, and maximizing profit-producing productivity as an agent.

These key pointers are a few of many within their 9 product resource vault, coming in at a total cost of nada, covering Facebook ads, hashtag strategies for real estate agents, Instagram stories to book your calendar solid, and 6 other dime pieces for realtors hosted on their website.

Why should you listen to Zale?

They have a roster of 1,000 realtor clients using their “Celebrity Agent System” raking in more business for themselves. INC, Yahoo Finance, Market Watch, and others have written about them. According to Yahoo, it’s been verified they have generated 7 figures in commissions for realtors across the U.S, and Founder Nathan Zale is a successful real estate agent himself beginning his career in 2015.

Nathan Zale (Founder) has learned a lot while taking Zale Media to where it is today – a 7 figure agency, making agents multi-six figures, so here you’ll find in the words of Nathan Zale, three key pointers they use to create wildly successful marketing campaigns for their realtor clients:

Tip 1: The key to a successful marketing campaign for real estate is a multiple-channel approach using both Google & Facebook. Don’t just rely on one platform.

Tip 2: Converting leads in real estate is more about long-term follow-up than immediate conversions. It’s about building your pipeline and seeing it convert into consistent sales after 3-4 months.

Tip 3: Leads are just a way to grow your referrals. Referrals are the king of real estate leads … when generating digital leads online… The goal isn’t turning 100 leads into 10 clients, it’s turning 100 leads into 10 clients which ends up being an additional 30 referrals.

Tip 4: You need a way to qualify your leads to your liking. Whether it’s automated or manual, you need a way to qualify your leads based on budget, credit & timeframe so you know you aren’t wasting your time.

Tip 5: A proven system that’s proven to work is better than trying to brand yourself. Agents spend so much time and money shooting content, posting on their social media & boosting posts that may or may not produce an ROI. You need something that can consistently produce predictable results. For example, if you put $300 into an ad, you know you will generate 30-50 leads and 10% of those will end up being clients. But you can’t predict how many leads you’re going to get just posting.

