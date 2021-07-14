Zack Drisko of DriskoMedia: “Try to understand people and their behavior”

…Try to understand people and their behavior. Marketing can look very numbers-y depending on what you’re doing, but understand that those numbers are measuring people’s behavior. The better you can understand people, the more you can impact those numbers.

Marketing a product or service today is easier than ever before in history. Using platforms like Facebook ads or Google ads, a company can market their product directly to people who perfectly fit the ideal client demographic, at a very low cost. Digital Marketing tools, Pay per Click ads, and email marketing can help a company dramatically increase sales. At the same time, many companies that just start exploring with digital marketing tools often see disappointing results.

Zack founded a social media agency, called DriskoMedia, in 2015, which serves e-commerce brands including a Mark Cuban Shark Tank company. His agency specializes in generating big, measurable ROI for e-commerce-based businesses. In his spare time, he spends time with his wife and daughter and regretting his decision to be a New York Mets fan.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Yeah, sure thing. I was raised in a small town in upstate New York. I grew up a New York Mets fan, which taught me two valuable lessons: Get used to failure and always root for the underdog. Both lessons have served me well as an entrepreneur. I learned to stay hopeful and bounce back from defeat. My mom was a U.S. Marine, and my dad was a police officer, so they taught me a lot about having self-discipline and working hard.

My background was in marketing and social media, and I think I had always wanted to start my own business in some form. Things kind of aligned where I had that chance, and I took a risk and went for it. I started a marketing agency because it’s a skill set that I personally had, so I felt more comfortable that I knew the business inside and out. It was an absolutely terrifying three or four months until we started to get enough clients to have some stability, and I haven’t really looked back.

Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

I can think of a story that’s funny in retrospect, but at the time, it was not. I’m a big worrier. It’s in my nature. At the time, starting my own business was one of the biggest challenges I had faced. I put a lot of pressure on myself to succeed. I put in long hours and worked extra hard to make sure I was giving 200% to each and every client.

And then I started having heart problems — or so I thought. I felt chest pains, felt like my heart was skipping a beat. I used to have this phobia that I was just going to drop dead of a heart attack, so this was all of those fears coming true.

It got pretty bad. Finally, I just went to the doctor because I was thinking for sure something was wrong. They did tons and tons of tests — I was there for maybe three hours — and they basically told me, “Dude, your heart is completely healthy. You’re just super stressed out.”

In retrospect, I feel kind of foolish for having them put me through all those tests, but it taught me a valuable lesson: You can’t burn the candle from both ends and expect to do it forever. Within the month, I started hiring people, and I started to feel better.

There are still times I get very stressed, but when that happens, I put it in context and make sure that I don’t let those conditions continue for more than a few weeks. You can sprint 100 yard, but you can’t sprint a marathon. Running a business is the same.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

Obviously I owe a lot to my parents. They believed in me even when I didn’t. But if we’re talking professionally, 100% the guy I have to mention is Evan Britton. He’s the founder of Famous Birthdays, which is a website and app that tells you when celebrities were born. I was the social media manager for them, and it will always go down as the best job I ever had.

Evan taught me a lot about social media and was very encouraging of my ability as a marketer. Up until then, I don’t think I had really ever had someone in my career really believe in me like that.

I also learned a lot about leadership from him. Back then, I was not exactly a picnic to work with as an employee. I had a lot of ideas, which is good, but I didn’t always express them with a lot of tact. If I thought I had a better way to do it, I went very hard in the paint about it, sometimes argumentatively.

Looking back, that wasn’t the right way to be, but to Evan’s credit, he was very patient with me and encouraged the ideas and enthusiasm. And if I went too far, he was good at reeling me back in without making me feel discouraged. He helped me see where that line was, and I think I got better at staying on the right side of it.

I give him all the respect in the world because that’s a really difficult balance as a leader, to encourage someone to disagree with you and have their own opinions but to make sure they’re still fitting into the big picture. His attitude really stuck with me, and I’ve frequently modeled my leadership after many of the things he did.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I think it’s our personality and our results. For starters, we’re not boring or uptight with our marketing. We try to cut through the noise by making our clients sound like regular human beings. That’s who most customers want to do business with, yet most brands sound robotic.

The other thing is the results themselves. We have a lot of campaigns that are doing 10x, 20x, sometimes as high as 50x return on ad spend. Some of that is in the creative, but a ton of it is in the data. For one client, who has a seasonal product, we analyzed their purchase behavior and noticed that it was seasonal in certain parts of the country but not in others — yet the ad spend had been spread out pretty evenly across the whole country. So, by re-orienting the ad spend based on where people were buying throughout the year, plus a bunch of other things, we doubled the ROI of the ads.

Platforms like Facebook and Google will give you tons of data, but you have to still be creative with it. You need to form hypotheses about people’s behavior and find ways to measure them to see if you’re right.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

We could debate whether I’m a business leader. That’s very flattering of you to say, but I feel like I’m just a regular dude. But that said, if I had to pick out three traits, it would look something like this:

First thing is humility. To me, the most important thing is to be humble. Obviously, you need to believe in yourself and have confidence, but too often leaders take that too far and think they need to have all the answers. I try really hard to keep in mind that I don’t have all the answers. Just being open to everyone’s ideas and viewpoints increases your likelihood of success tenfold. You still have to make decisions, and you still need to have a vision, but if you can stay open to feedback and open to other people’s ideas, you can go so much further as a team.

The second is flexibility. For me, one of the hallmarks of an inexperienced entrepreneur is to be super rigid with their planning and being unwilling to adapt to the circumstances. I kind of think of it like chess or Brazilian jiu-jitsu. You have a strategy going into the match, but your opponent is also doing a lot of things to counteract you. You cannot plan 20-something moves ahead with any sort of accuracy. It’s good to think long-term. I’m all for that. But it’s important to focus on what’s happening right in front of you and what’s going to happen two or three moves ahead. Adapt to the current situation. As much as you’d like things to be a certain way, they aren’t, and the faster you can embrace things as they are, the faster you can get results. It took me a while to learn that, but once I did, I was amazed by how many opportunities I could see that I had been ignoring before.

Empathy is another important characteristic. This is helpful in almost all situations. The more you can put yourself in other people’s shoes, the better you can understand them, and the better you can help them or influence them.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Aside from the business, which always feels like an exciting new project, I’m trying my best to raise my daughter. She’s two years old now and is my favorite person in the world. So, I guess that’s one person I’m trying to help. But beyond that, I volunteer for Hire Heroes USA, which is a non-profit organization that helps military members transitioning into civilian life and land jobs. I have nothing but the highest respect for people who put their lives on the line to defend their country, so I’m just trying to use my skills to repay them in some small way.

Ok super. Now let’s jump to the main questions of our interview. As we mentioned in the beginning, sometimes companies that just start exploring with digital marketing tools like PPC campaigns often see disappointing results. In your opinion, what are a few of the biggest mistakes companies make when they first start out with digital marketing? If you can, please share an example for each.

The number one issue I see with PPC campaigns that can tank your results is not tracking conversions properly. Basically, can you measure when someone becomes a lead or a sale on your website? Make sure you have that component set up properly before you start spending money on ads. Otherwise, you don’t really know what’s working and what isn’t. Some websites integrate really well with Google ads or Facebook ads. With some, it’s a little bit harder to measure conversions.

The second mistake I often see with companies starting out is not having a full understanding of how Facebook ads or Google ads work. For example, maybe your website can track leads or sales, but your Facebook ad campaigns are not set up to optimize for sales. Sometimes, people will set up their campaigns to get the lowest cost per click to the website. It makes sense in theory because more clicks should mean more sales, but that’s not really how it works. When you optimize your campaigns for conversions, Facebook is looking at users that are most likely to convert to a customer, so while your cost per click might be higher, your cost per customer is much, much better.

If you could break down a very successful digital marketing campaign into a “blueprint”, what would that blueprint look like? Please share some stories or examples of your ideas.

I think the first step is identifying your goal. It’s usually sales. From there, you have a few things to define: who you’re targeting, and what you’re saying to them, and the path they’re taking to become a conversion.

We can break that down one by one:

First is who you’re targeting. The main idea here is to get a sense of who exactly buys from you? Are we selling a B2B service to medium-sized law firms? Is it a car accessory product for car enthusiasts? Get as specific as possible. For example, when we’re talking about car enthusiasts, are we talking about fans of European exotics or American muscle cars? It’s fine if it’s both, but those are two different types of customers. When you have an idea of your targeting, the next step is then to figure out how to reach those people through your advertising platforms. What are they searching for that shows you that they’re a fit? What are they doing on Facebook and Instagram that shows that they’re a fit? I’m not just talking about demographics. I’m talking about their behavior. What other pages have they liked? Groups they’re part of? Actions they take on your site or across the internet?

Second is the messaging. There are a million ways to do this, but generally I’ve seen that your ads need to either make a huge splash to get someone’s attention or not look like an ad to get someone’s attention — for example, user-generated content or memes, which brands don’t use as often. The key is to get someone to stop scrolling with your ads. From there, you need to be able to communicate the benefit to the prospect. How will their life improve? How are you different from what’s out there? We tend to try to be funny or playful here, but you can also be serious. Whatever gets results. Test different things!

The last one is the hardest one to break down. It focuses on the pathway someone takes to become a customer. For example, if you sell a software product, will someone sign up for it on your website? Is it more successful to have someone book a demo with a salesperson? For e-commerce, will people go directly to your website and buy, or is it more effective to get them to give you their contact info and then email market to them to get the sale over the line.

The keys here are to test multiple pathways to find what’s best but to make sure you don’t overcomplicate it. Generally, try a lead generation strategy and a direct sales strategy unless it’s obvious that one is more appropriate than the other. Pay attention to what works best and adapt your sales process to fit the way that customers are getting to you.

Let’s talk about Pay Per Click Marketing (PPC) for a bit. In your opinion which PPC platform produces the best results to increase sales?

At the moment, it’s Facebook ads and Google ads. Most likely, your business should be doing a combination of these, but it also depends on exactly what type of product you offer. The first question is determining whether it’s something people are searching for. If it’s a complicated, brand new type of tech that is very difficult to describe in a space that doesn’t really have a solution, then straight-up Google ads might be a bad fit for you. It’s not searchable. Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube might be better platforms for you, where you can target the type of person who would be interested and then tell your story to them. On the flip side, you might have a very well-defined problem with a lot of people searching for your type of solution. Google ads would be a great fit there.

Can you please share 3 things that you need to know to run a highly successful PPC campaign?

I think it comes down to understanding human behavior, being able to evaluate data, and having an eye for catchy content.

Let’s now talk about email marketing for a bit. In your opinion, what are the 3 things that you need to know to run a highly successful email marketing campaign that increases sales?

The biggest thing is knowing what opportunities to look for. Email marketing can be great for shoring up points where would-be customers drop off. For example, if you run an ecommerce business, having an email sequence for people that abandon their cart can make you extra money. Or if you have a product that salespeople sell to prospects, having email sequences in place for people who cancel or no-show their meetings can bring a percentage of people back into the fold.

Email is also great for existing customers, getting the same people to buy more from you and ensuring they have a better experience.

Email can also be good as a proactive tool to market to cold contacts. Just make sure you’re clear on the rules about that in different areas. Some places are not as welcoming to cold email as others, so just make sure you know the laws and that your list is as relevant as possible.

What are the other digital marketing tools that you are passionate about? If you can, can you share with our readers what they are and how to best leverage them?

I don’t know if I’m married to any specific tool. I’ve told our clients before that I’d dress up in a clown suit on the sidewalk if I thought it would help their sales. I’m all for doing whatever gets the best result. We tend to focus a lot on social media and paid ads because that’s what works, but we’re always experimenting with other tools and tactics to find what works best.

Here is the main question of our series. Can you please tell us the 5 things you need to create a highly successful career as a digital marketer? Can you please share a story or example for each?

There are a million ways to create a successful career in digital marketing, but I think there are a few things that are universal:

Work ethic. If you’re not a hard worker, it’s really, really hard to be successful at anything in life.

Next is maintaining a student mindset. You could also call this humility, but basically it’s remaining open to learning new ways of doing things. Once you think you have it all figured out, you’re in serious trouble because things change constantly. Just look at the latest iOS update or the surge of TikTok users. Digital marketing is always changing.

I think it’s also important to build your career around things you naturally have some aptitude for. I’m OK at design, but if I tried to build my entire career around it, I’d be in trouble because I’m not great at it. Find some things that you’re genuinely good at and build around those.

This one might not be universal, but it’s good to be different. In marketing, if you sound like everyone else, you’re invisible, so being drawn to the exception or the outlier is a really good mindset to have. People remember what was different.

Lastly, try to understand people and their behavior. Marketing can look very numbers-y depending on what you’re doing, but understand that those numbers are measuring people’s behavior. The better you can understand people, the more you can impact those numbers.

What books, podcasts, videos or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

The single most valuable resource is personal experience. I do it and learn from it. But beyond that, there is a lot of great stuff out there. One of my favorite books on sales is “Pitch Anything” by Oren Klaff. It’s technically about sales, not marketing, but there are a lot of lessons in there about how people receive new ideas that apply to everything I do. I also really love the concepts behind “Start With Why,” which is a book and a TED Talk by Simon Sinek. The concept there is that people don’t buy what you do, they buy why you do it. It’s very powerful when looking at branding and how you communicate in your marketing.

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. Here is our final ‘meaty’ question. You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Oh man, I don’t even know where to start with this one. Is it OK if maybe I don’t start a movement? I think that if everyone tried to have a positive impact on just one person a day, I think we’d all be better off. There are so many people out there in need, and those needs are all different. Some people don’t have food. Some people don’t have jobs. Some people have those things but are miserable because they don’t feel like they have meaning. I’m not evenly remotely qualified to know how to help all of these people, but I think that if everyone tried to help one person a day in some way — whether it be giving your time or your money or simply believing in someone — I think we’d all be better off. I’ll leave it there because I’m not smart enough to grandstand and don’t want to come off like I’m preaching at anyone.

How can our readers further follow your work?

You can hit me up on LinkedIn or visit one of our company websites, driskomedia.com or rainmakr.io.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this!

Of course, happy to do it!