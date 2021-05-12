Zachary Tirgan of Nouhi’s Nomad: “Finding a balance between perfect and imperfect has been one of my biggest obstacles”

Finding a balance between perfect and imperfect has been one of my biggest obstacles. As a classically trained musician I was taught everything has to be exact, but when you record 4 or 5 different instruments and have loads of stems you need imperfections to maintain that authenticity. People don’t want to hear something that’s 100% in time and in tune, but they want to hear the nuances that make the record unique; focus on fine tuning what stands out when you play the entire tune, not the little details you only notice when listening to a 5 second passage for the umpteetnth time.

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Zachary Tirgan of Nouhi’s Nomad.

Nouhi’s Nomad is a graduate of Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts where he sang the title character of Orpheus in their production of Orpheus in the Underworld by Offenbach. In addition to his background in classical music, Persian music and contemporary rock are a few more of his influences — with all three shining through within his Persian percussion, hypnotic and unique melodies, as well as stripped-down guitar backings. Nomad’s self-titled album further expands on these influences, while still leaving much room for experimentation. Nomad is also a Semi-Finalist in the Atlanta Film Festival and a volunteer for the non-profit NIAC (National Iranian American Council).

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

Thank you for having me, It’s truly an honor!

I was born and raised in New York City to two Iranian Immigrants, and have spent most of my life on the Upper West Side. At a young age my parents made sure I learned as many languages as I could, and encouraged me to start taking violin lessons. Over the years I went through instruments before finally landing on voice, and by then my younger brother was born.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I remember being in my voice class my sophomore year of high school and suddenly everything just clicked. I no longer wanted to be a doctor but an opera singer.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I was singing at the Church of the Covenant in Cleveland, Ohio and one of the most touching moments in my career happened then. A fellow tenor told me, as we were going home for the holidays, something along the lines of “before you joined us I used to be afraid to be loud, but with you next to me I’m inspired to sing out and have a newfound confidence, thank you”

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Back in High School, I was in an opera production and relied heavily on the conductor for a cue, but on the last performance I somehow missed it, and came in a beat late and panicked, and I sang an entire line out of time. From then on, I’ve made sure to count even when I don’t think I need to

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Currently, I’m working with my session guitarist, Shauli Guttman, on a more in your face rock mix of Angeezeh, as well as planning at least three more music videos!

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

Diversity in entertainment is one of the biggest ways to create inclusion and acceptance. In film and TV, too often is type casting an issue. Middle Eastern men cast to play terrorists, horror films killing off the non white person first, and accents being imposed for humor so people can look down on these characters and laugh. We need to do away with these tropes and dismantle the underlying racism so the viewers do as well.

My most important reason to have representation in film and TV is giving young viewers someone to look up to who looks like them, talks like them, and shares their culture.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

I just turned 23 and am still learning, but my 5 things would be: Be cognizant of opportunities, you are your own harshest critic, find a balance between perfect and imperfect, don’t lose sight of why, be grateful for the support of family and friends.

Opportunities can present themselves in many shapes or forms, from college courses to auditions, and sometimes are just a matter of luck, such as meeting someone. One of the opportunities I wish I had taken better advantage of was when I was in a rideshare with a grammy nominated producer, although I was able to speak to him and get his information, I wasn’t able to fully realize the potential of working with him as I wasn’t as confident in my work.

This ties into being my own harshest critic. In college, my songwriting professor actually wrote in his evaluations that I get caught up in the minutia of details and lose the humanity of an imperfect recording and I should edit with the big picture in mind and not lose sight of it. Because most of the media we listen to today is so produced, I struggled, and still struggle, with imposter syndrome and feeling as though my music isn’t good enough.

Finding a balance between perfect and imperfect has been one of my biggest obstacles. As a classically trained musician I was taught everything has to be exact, but when you record 4 or 5 different instruments and have loads of stems you need imperfections to maintain that authenticity. People don’t want to hear something that’s 100% in time and in tune, but they want to hear the nuances that make the record unique; focus on fine tuning what stands out when you play the entire tune, not the little details you only notice when listening to a 5 second passage for the umpteetnth time.

Don’t lose sight of why you do what you do, be it music, medicine, volunteer work. The second your grasp slips away, that’s when your desire and innovation falter. Make sure you keep reminding yourself why you’re pursuing your project/career/hobby so you don’t fall into an abyss of feeling lost.

I’m grateful for the support of my friends and family, and I used to take them for granted. The first people who will buy your album, stream your music, and share your art are them. Focus on building up those immediate relationships before trying to market yourself to strangers, and you will have an abundance of opportunities and plenty to be grateful for.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Well, I’m always burnt out haha, but to keep myself organized and disciplined I like to distract myself by working out, playing video games, or going out with friends. These changes help me come back to whatever I’ve been working on rested, and with fresh eyes and ears.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would work to create dialogue between everyone from each and every background to do away with the stigmas and prejudices that we impose upon those who are faceless. Ideally we could all band together and work to bring out each others strengths as opposed to blaming one another when we feel wronged.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

In addition to my parents, I’d like to thank my professor John Yannelli for pushing me to become who I am today. When I first started studying under him I had no idea how to mix/master or write effectively, but with his guidance, support, and constructive suggestions, I was able to get out of my comfort zone comfortably.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“يوسف گم گشته باز آيد به كنعان غم مخور” “yusef-e gomgashteh bāz āyad beh kan’ān qam mikhur” — Hafez

This quote from one of my favorite Persian poets translates to: “Don’t grieve for Joseph, though lost, will come back to Canaan” This has inspired me, and kept me company though any and all hardships I have faced, large or small. Whenever I need something to keep me going after a tragedy or when I’m worried, I think of this line by Hafiz

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would be honored to sit down with and talk to Rostam, he’s one of the few Iranians-Americans in the Music Industry and I’ve looked up to him for over a decade. I just hope Rostam likes Ghormeh Sabzi as much as I do

How can our readers follow you online?

You can follow me on instagram, facebook, and twitter @nouhisnomad

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!

Thank you so much for this opportunity and I hope to exceed your expectations.