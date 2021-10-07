Zachary O’Dell Of Cooldown: “Self-improvement”

Self-improvement. Whether its physically, mentally, or emotionally you should always be looking to improve yourself. You don’t have to make big improvements but small and steady improvements each day add him to something big in the long run.

The global health and wellness market is worth more than 1.5 trillion dollars. So many people are looking to improve their physical, mental, and emotional wellness. At the same time, so many people are needed to help provide these services. What does it take to create a highly successful career in the health and wellness industry?

In this interview series called “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In The Health and Wellness Industry” we are talking to health and wellness professionals who can share insights and stories from their experiences.

In this particular interview, we had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Zachary O’Dell.

Zachary is a Product Manager turned Founder for Cooldown. His goal is to bring the serendipitous conversations of the office to the remote world. In his off time he enjoys hiking, kayaking, and spending time with his two dogs.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you grew up?

I grew up in a small town in Canada on a small island off the coast of Vancouver. As I was growing up, I knew I wanted to do something big but just didn’t have the idea yet. Once I got to university this is where I really came into my own and figured out that I enjoyed working with computers. After completing university, I started in technological support and eventually changed over to Product Manager. This is where I realized that Product Manager was the perfect career for me and later the inspiration to start a company of my own.

Was there a particular person or event that inspired you to live a wellness-focused lifestyle? Can you tell us about your main motivation to go all in?

My main motivator has and always will be my mom. As a single parent she did everything she could to make sure that me and my brothers had the best life growing up. She always tried to ingrain a healthy lifestyle in us whether this was physical or mentally. As Cooldown started to form, I knew I wanted to do something with mental health and especially the idea of those fun and exciting conversations we had in the office. Due to my experiences with some of the issues our solutions solve I knew I was the right person to bring this vision to life.

Most people with a wellbeing centered lifestyle have a “go-to” activity, exercise, beverage, or food that is part of their routine. What is yours and can you tell us how it helps you?

Hiking! I live an extremely active lifecycle in big part to my two dogs, Bear and Bumi. They always keep me going and it allows me to stay both physical and mentally sharp. I am lucky to live in such a beautiful place and being out in nature always helps calm my mind and think about what needs to be done next.

To live a wellness-focused life is one thing, but how did it become your career? How did it all start?

When COVID hit I like anyone else moved to being a fully remote employee. This in itself was completely fine but I quickly found myself missing those serendipitous encounters we had around the watercooler or the feeling of knocking on a coworker’s door. Serendipity has played such a major role in so many aspects of my life and to find it missing suddenly was jarring. I set to work building a tool that would not only solve the serendipity problem but also provide the huge slew of benefits that come with solving the problem.

Can you share a story about the biggest challenges you faced when you were first starting? How did you resolve that? What are the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

The big issue we faced when we first started was what to do. What could we possibly create that would address this problem that so many people were facing? Things started to become much clearer when we got out there and started talking with real people about the problems they were facing when working remotely. This in turn created one of our guiding values which is “Customers first, always”.

Can you share with us how the work you are doing is helping to make a bigger impact in the world? Can you share a story that illustrates that?

My first and foremost goal when creating Cooldown was to make something that had a positive impact on the world. I sought after solving problems that I had in my life that were close to home, loneliness, and serendipity. By creating an application that brings back informal conversations that are fun we can work towards reducing the feelings of disconnection that many fully remote employees face. At the same time, we can also give them the benefits of serendipity so that can find joy in the unexpected.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

My focus is being poured into Cooldown now. This product is going to be a great way for people to connect in spontaneous conversations just like they would if they were together. In turn people will be able to solve their roadblocks in creative ways, find innovative new ideas to boost their personal growth, and forge deeper connections with their colleagues.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

There are so many traits that make up a great leader but for me I would say the most instrumental were Empathy, Innovation, and Passion. Empathy is extremely important as you need to understand your users to deliver a truly worthwhile experience. Everything we do is for our users and working with them so closely has given me a deeper look into what they really need. Innovation on the other side is something that has been instilled in me throughout my career. I have been lucky to work with some truly innovative people who always taught me to push the envelope when it comes to making new solutions. Lastly, we have passion, without it none of this would be possible. Whether it’s the users or my history with the problems I want to solve, passion is what drives me each and everyday. I wake up doing what I love and trying to solve real word problems that will make a difference.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. Wellness is an incredibly broad topic. How would you define the term “Wellness”? Can you explain what you mean?

Wellness is a harmony between your physical, emotional, and mental states. All three of these states play such a huge part in our everyday life and if one is out of sync, you notice it. During these past few years of COVID, mental health has taken a huge hit for so many people. That is why my goal is provide a solution that can assist with the growing problem in some small way.

As an expert, this might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons with our readers about why focusing on our wellness should be a priority in our lives?

Wellness is the foundations of our lives and affects us in ways we might not even be aware of. Physical wellness makes focusing easier, it makes you feel good and in general impacts almost everything we do. Mental wellness impacts how we handle relationships and how we interact with others. If we can have better mental health we can find greater joy in everything around us. Finally, emotional wellness is also crucial to focus on as being in tune with your emotions is such a strong skill to have. Taking time to focus on all these factors of wellness can provide so many benefits in all aspects of our lives.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an increasingly growing understanding of the necessity for companies to be mindful of the wellness of their employees. For the sake of inspiring others, can you share steps or initiatives that companies have taken to help improve or optimize their employees’ mental and physical wellness?

The biggest initiative I feel companies can taking during this trying time is to have real conversations with their employees. These heart-to-heart conversations that are in an informal environment really allow an employee to feel comfortable and explain what might be bothering them. This in turn can be used by both parties to make sure that everyone’s needs are addressed and to supply help if needed. Companies can also look to wellness benefits to support their remote work force during this time. This could include lunch every few weeks, outlets for creative conversations or even the option to talk to a therapist if needed. There are so many options a company can provide that go a long way for the employee.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In The Health and Wellness Industry”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Passion. You need to truly care about the people you’re trying to help. Passion is what tries me to make the best product for my users and to provide something that truly makes their lives better Empathy. You need to understand the people you’re trying to help. By putting yourself in their shoes you can see the struggles that they face and have truly organic conversations with them to help make those struggles easier. Goals. You should try and be goal-oriented as much as possible. These can be goals for the day or goals that will happen in five to ten years. By making goals you can start working towards something and have a bell to ring when you reach the end Self-improvement. Whether its physically, mentally, or emotionally you should always be looking to improve yourself. You don’t have to make big improvements but small and steady improvements each day add him to something big in the long run. Kindness. Everything is going through something, and chances are you don’t quite know what. At all stages we should be kind with others as we don’t know what might be going on their life. Always treat others the way you would want to be treated.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would promote the most wellness to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would love for remote workplaces to provide employees with the moments between the meetings! Meetings can lead to fatigue and disconnection if there is nothing to break them up. By providing room for fun and informal conversations organizations will soon find that the benefits they provide outweigh the time they may have “lost”.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Reid Hoffman without a doubt! When I first started this journey his “Masters of Scale” podcast was a huge inspiration and something I listened to all the time. I would love to pick his brain over lunch and see how he handled all of the various situations that I face on a daily basis.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can check out Cooldown at cooldownhq.com, follow us on Twitter @cooldownapp, or connect with me on LinkdIn at Zachary O’Dell.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!

Thank you, best of luck to you and all the readers out there!