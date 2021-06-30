Zach Matari: “Do everything with a purpose”

I remember one video message sent me by a girl who was Arab American who’s struggled with her identity her whole life. In the video, she was very emotional talking about the song and how she finally feels represented as an Arab American in pop culture. When I was watching that video message, I felt as though I had hit a new level of “making it” in the music industry. I was saying something important, I was speaking to “my people”, and they were listening.

Zach Matari is a singer/songwriter based in New Jersey. Using inspiration from some of music’s greatest legends like Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, Led Zeppelin, J. Cole, and Ray Charles, Zach founded his unique style of Arab-influenced soul music. With opening performances for artists like Fetty Wap, Bruno Mars, Camila Cabello, 47Soul, Ellie Goulding, and a personally requested performance for THE SQUAD during the 2020 elections, Zach uses his music as a tool to educate his large and dedicated following on his familial culture and to encourage self-love.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us a bit of the ‘backstory’ of how you grew up?

Thanks for having me! My name is Zach Matari! I’m a singer/songwriter/musician from New Jersey. I’ve been surrounded by music my whole life but I’m the only musician in my family. I was inspired to write songs at a young age through my personal upbringing and experiences and my goal as a songwriter has always been to be as prolific as the greats that have inspired my music and to pay homage to them through modern sounds. Some of the greats that I’ve looked up to in music include Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, Led Zeppelin, J. Cole, Ray Charles, The Bee Gees and many more. I’m also fortunate enough to have grown up with a rich cultural background of Arab and Latino roots in a house that exposed me to artists like Umm Kulthum, Amr Diab, Joao Gilberto, Roberto Carlos and many more. I’m the type of songwriter that would sacrifice melody and chord structure to please the storyline because a good song is only as good as the story it’s telling.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I remember the first time I sang in front of an audience, I signed up in a talent show my freshman year of high school and at the time none of my friends sang. I didn’t tell my parents I was doing it or anything, I just felt called to jump on the stage and sing ‘Sunday Morning’ by Maroon 5 — acapella. I remember being extremely nervous leading up to the moment until I actually started singing, once I was singing it felt like I had been doing it my whole life. After my performance, there was a second of silence and then the crowd stood up and cheered, it was like a high. At the time all my friends were on Facebook, I wasn’t allowed to be (#ArabParents, am I right?) but my one friend posted a video of my performance and the next day I came into school the whole school had seen it. I became known as the singer and later that week a few upperclassmen asked me to join their band and that was the beginning of it all.

What would you advise a young person who wants to emulate your success?

If I were to give any advice to someone that was looking to emulate my success I would urge them to be who they are, completely and authentically. The most rewarding thing is to be recognized for the art that truly represents ourselves, the type of art that ignores the trends that come and go and without pretending to be someone you are not.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you explain how that was relevant in your life?

I’m a quote buff so it’s hard to pick just one as my favorite but my dad used to repeat a quote by Richard Bach to me growing up, “Argue for your limitations and surely they are yours”. If you believe you can do something there is no reason why it can’t be done and a majority of the time you are the only one standing in your way. Being an independent “DIY” artist is a lot of work, and I’ve had my fair share of friends and family that would remind me how hard it is to “make it” in the music industry but I’m proud to say I’ve had my fair share of success with songs that meant a lot to people and that is something I can’t get from a 9–5 office job.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I would be NOWHERE without the support of my amazing parents. I’m so blessed and so grateful to have parents that not only believed in me to pursue a career in music but encouraged me to pursue it. They have worn every hat there is to wear, from managers to publicists to roadies. I’m forever grateful for their continuous support.

Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview, how are you using your success to bring goodness to the world? Can you share with us the meaningful or exciting social impact causes you are working on right now?

Throughout my career, I’ve searched long and hard to find my voice and to find ways to write songs that speak my truth while relating to others that don’t have the words to express them. My latest release was a song called “Yalla”, in Arabic it means “let’s go”. The idea behind this song was to write something about the Arab struggle both in the East and in the West. The song is about standing up to those blocking your freedom and not letting anything get in the way of being vocal and proud about who you truly are. The song is about freedom in every form; freedom of expression, freedom of religion, freedom from stereotypes. I spent over a year trying to find a way to fuse western and eastern music in a way that people from both sides of the world could understand and appreciate.

Growing up I struggled to find my identity because I didn’t grow up around other Arab-Americans. I was born here but to my American friends I was Arab and to my Arab friends I was American. I never felt like I belonged so I wrote this song as an anthem for my younger self and other kids that grew up with two identities in an effort to encourage them to be proud of their roots and where they come from while also accepting the fact that we can be Arab and be American regardless of what outside voices tell us.

Can you tell us the backstory about what originally inspired you to feel passionate about this cause and to do something about it?

I’m so passionate about this message because as I got older I found that I wasn’t the only one going through this identity crisis. Most first-generation-born Americans are faced with this same adversity, from Arabs Americans to Latino Americans, to Asian Americans to anyone else whose family found themselves in a foreign country like the US in search of a better life and more freedom.

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest it. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and take action for this cause? What was that final trigger?

I remember the first time I played “Yalla” live, it was unreleased and there were people in the crowd that were of my similar ethnic background and they were so excited to hear our culture fused with western music. People came up to me and told me how they’ve never heard a sound like it before. When I released it the song went viral on TikTok and I had hundreds of messages from people telling me how they finally felt represented.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

I remember one video message sent me by a girl who was Arab American who’s struggled with her identity her whole life. In the video, she was very emotional talking about the song and how she finally feels represented as an Arab American in pop culture. When I was watching that video message, I felt as though I had hit a new level of “making it” in the music industry. I was saying something important, I was speaking to “my people”, and they were listening.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or an example for each.

Five things I wished someone told me when I first started pursuing music are:

Success is not measured by the tickets you sell or awards you receive but the impact you have on another human through your work. Stay original, remember there is already an Elvis Pressley, a John Lennon, a James Brown but there is no one like you, be YOU, and that is your ticket to success. Do everything with a purpose, write songs with intentions that are true to you. Don’t worry about “writing a hit”, write a song that makes you proud of your work and proud to share with your friends and family. This career path is a marathon not a sprint, an overnight success is a 10 plus year endeavor. Celebrate the little victories, milestones and moments in time that happen once in a lifetime.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

If I could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, I would start a foundation that builds a curriculum for kids that would encourage them to accept their differences, their ethnic roots and teach ethnic and religious tolerance. Kids are our future, I’ve heard that my whole life and as someone in their mid-twenties in the middle of everything that has happened in 2020–2021, I’ve realized that the school system has unfortunately failed us all. Growing up I never felt understood by my peers and that’s because the curriculum doesn’t teach kids about inclusivity, diversity, and the beauty all non “mainstream” cultures have to offer and what they’ve contributed to our society. People are afraid of what they do not know, if a curriculum centered around that were to be implemented, we would all be better for it.

We are blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Politics, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

If there was anyone in the world that I would love to read this it would be Stevie Wonder. He is my biggest musical influence, and he’s done more for his community, his generation and the world than any other musician/songwriter that I know of. His music transcends time and race. His songs were and still are an anthem for people around the world and his humanitarian work is so admirable. Mr. Wonder, if you are reading this I would love to take you out for some of the best Arabic food New Jersey has to offer!

