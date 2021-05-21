Zach Lipsky of BOSS Logcs: “It’s a slow and steady process”

Because BOSS Logics Live minimizes the need for sales associates to travel to meet with potential buyers, it opens the door for vendors and retailers from around the world to broaden their reach and seamlessly connect with new clients.

The telephone totally revolutionized the way we could communicate with people all over the world. But then came email and took it to the next level. And then came text messaging. And then came video calls. And so on…What’s next? What’s just around the corner?

In this interview series, called ‘The Future Of Communication Technology’ we are interviewing leaders of tech or telecom companies who are helping to develop emerging communication technologies and the next generation of how we communicate and connect with each other.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Zach Lipsky.

Zach Lipsky is the founder and President of BOSS Logics, a leader in innovative software solutions. Zach and his team of software developers, strategists and creatives deliver engaging, interactive brand experiences for some of the world’s leaders in fashion, jewelry, and retail. Building on his deep industry knowledge and experience, Zach was the driving force behind the development and launch of the company’s most recent product, BOSS Logics Live, which uses personalized virtual brand experiences to revolutionize the way vendors and retailers sell in a post-COVID world.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Thanks for having me! I got started in tech in 1998 when I was 17 — I was fascinated by the tech boom and wanted to get involved, so I started creating websites for small companies. I quickly realized I wanted to make my mark in the tech industry and turned this side hustle into a business, which is how I started BOSS Logics. I grew BOSS Logics through my college years and in 2003, I launched a fragrance e-commerce store using a unique ad words algorithm that wasn’t available at the time. Eventually the e-commerce store evolved into a software company with a focus on streamlining the way companies create and manage products. I’m constantly looking for ways to innovate and add meaning to both my clients work and within the tech world, and I saw an opportunity to do so at the beginning of the pandemic. There was a gap in the market for a video conferencing platform that seamlessly connected sales teams to their clients while also allowing them to showcase the products they sell, which led to our latest solution, BOSS Logics Live.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I think the most interesting story is one that many are familiar with; that after 20 years in business, the pandemic inspired a hard pivot. We completely re-shifted our focus from bespoke digital solutions and created BOSS Logics Live. Like many others, we were nervous about what the future would hold and if we would have enough work to survive. Although creating an entirely new software platform while working remotely sounded unthinkable at the time, I had faith that my team and I could accomplish this feat, and I’m so proud of how far BOSS Logics Live has come since its inception.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

One of my favorite quotes is from Walt Disney — “The way to get started is to quit talking and begin doing.” I’ve taken this with me through every aspiration I’ve had. It’s encouraged me to go after what might initially sound like a crazy idea, whether that be starting my own business at such a young age or completely pivoting to creating a new software platform in the middle of a pandemic. This quote is a great motivating factor in taking action on what you say you want to achieve, and can even be applied to the clients we work with. It’s easy to talk to a client about the benefits of BOSS Logics Live, but the only way to see results is to start implementing it.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I’m so grateful for everything that my mom has taught me and I know I wouldn’t be where I am today without her influence. Before I was born, my mom worked in the jingle business, creating music for radio and TV commercials, and later became one of the first women to start working on the business side of the entertainment industry. She was a pioneer in business management, working with celebrities like Bruce Springsteen, Tony Bennett, and Al Pacino, and has always been incredibly successful in what she does. Marrying my dad and having three kids didn’t stop her either — she continued to work from home (she was doing it before it was cool) as my sister, brother and I grew up. I loved seeing my mom work so hard as I watched her negotiate deals from her office at home — it laid down the framework for teaching me how to voice my opinion, negotiate, and stay strong as I built my business. She’s had a huge impact on my career and I wouldn’t have been able to grow BOSS Logics to where it is today without her powerful guidance and advice.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

With success comes the opportunity to give back to causes that are meaningful to you, and as BOSS Logics has grown, I’ve recognized the need to give back to communities that have not been as fortunate as I have been. I’m proud to be actively involved in the Young Professionals Group at the International Rescue Committee, which helps people whose lives and livelihoods have been affected by disaster to survive, recover, and regain control of their future.

Ok wonderful. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Can you tell us about the cutting edge communication tech that you are working on? How do you think that will help people?

Last June my team and I launched BOSS Logics Live, which is an interactive product sharing tool that makes selling online feel like an in-person experience for vendors and retailers. The platform was created for vendors and retailers to either host remote sales meetings or to supplement their regular in-person meetings, creating more accessible touch points for associates and clients to stay in contact with one another. Vendors and retailers can upload their entire product inventory into the platform and showcase it during virtual appointments while simultaneously video chatting with clients at the top of the screen, ensuring that associates sell and make meaningful connections with their clients.

BOSS Logics Live helps businesses grow as it encourages them to move past traditional sales methods by taking advantage of the online world; it empowers businesses to connect with more clients, more frequently as associates can use the video chat feature for client check-ins year round. As businesses host sales meetings on the platform, there’s less of a need to travel around the country for in-person appointments, resulting in lower overhead, and overall establishing more consistent and focused communication with clients.

As we designed the platform we made sure to put thought into every feature and aspect to make selling to clients as seamless and realistic as possible. We realized that one of the most important factors in a sales meeting is nonverbal communication, so we developed the ability for both the meeting host and client to track each participant’s mouse movements as they scan the products on screen during a meeting, similar to collaboratively working in a Google Doc. With this feature, meeting hosts can gather nonverbal cues as to what items their client is interested in without explicitly discussing it.

We recently partnered with JCK, the leading and largest jewelry event in North America open to all jewelry professionals that gathers 30,000 exhibitors and attendees from around the globe each year, to create an online marketplace for vendors and their retail partners called Jewelers Source by JCK, powered by BOSS Logics Live. With this partnership, we’re working to help jewelry vendors expand their reach globally as we make selling remotely feel like an in-person experience.

How do you think this might change the world?

Because BOSS Logics Live minimizes the need for sales associates to travel to meet with potential buyers, it opens the door for vendors and retailers from around the world to broaden their reach and seamlessly connect with new clients.

The platform also offers a brand new method for consumers to continue to shop from their homes, elevating the e-commerce experience with the opportunity to shop with a skilled salesperson through a virtual meeting. Additionally, BOSS Logics Live encourages cross generational sales, allowing people to continue to work with businesses they know and love regardless of where they are located.

Keeping “Black Mirror” in mind can you see any potential drawbacks about this technology that people should think more deeply about?

Based on the direction the world has been going in the past decade, virtual is the future. I think the only potential drawback to not only BOSS Logics Live but also other communication technologies is that people might become so accustomed to meeting virtually that it could take away from both the experience and the value from fostering the in-person relationship. Since we’ve all been so secluded this past year, it can be hard to remember how important it is to socialize in-person just as much as we do online.

Was there a “tipping point” that led you to this breakthrough? Can you tell us that story?

Over the past 12 years, we’ve worked with David Yurman, one of our longest-standing clients, on creating a variety of digital solutions. At the start of the pandemic, we met with their team and searched for an existing virtual meeting solution that checked all of their boxes for a smooth sales experience. We concluded that there was no viable, long-term option in existence that would have satisfied their needs given the state of the world, so we pivoted to create a revolutionary solution in a matter of months. Because David Yurman is so dignified in every aspect of their business, BOSS Logics Live was created to accommodate that, while also being approachable to both other jewelers’ sales teams and their clients.

What do you need to lead this technology to widespread adoption?

I think the next step is getting more industries on board. The platform is capable of housing products from any industry, whether it be clothing, art, or cars — as long as people are ready to start meeting virtually, we’re ready to get them started on BOSS Logics Live. We’re also working on further expanding on the B2C side, as the platform is perfect for retail associates to host a blended, virtual and personal shopping experience for consumers.

The pandemic has changed so many things about the way we behave. One of them of course, is how we work and how we communicate in our work. How do you think your innovation might be able to address the new needs that have arisen as a result of the pandemic?

Because of the pandemic, we have become so accustomed to communicating with one another on virtual platforms — everything from exercise classes to doctors appointments and happy hours are all online. As a result, we’ve found that the vendors and retailers we work with are much more comfortable buying and selling items virtually rather than solely relying on in-person experiences. Going forward, work will be a blend of both being in-person and working remote, so the platform allows sales teams and their organizations to meet with clients virtually when they can’t be together, while still emphasizing the importance of maintaining strong connections.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

It’s impossible to go into business and expect to know it all, so here’s what I wish I knew prior to starting my own company.

It’s a slow and steady process. I started BOSS Logics at such a young age and expected to see growth immediately. I wish I knew that it takes a few years to find a steady stream of clients and to become trusted in your industry. Just because growth doesn’t happen overnight doesn’t mean you won’t get there eventually. It’s so important to rely on partners. It’s impossible to do it all yourself, and it’s incredibly important to work with people who know what they’re doing. It’s okay to not have the answers to everything — that’s what other people are there to help with. I wouldn’t be anywhere without relying on the relationships that I’ve built with my partners over the years. For example, our recent partnership with Reed Exhibitions has given us new opportunities to grow and reach new companies for which I’m extremely grateful. Focus on the building blocks. The most basic foundation of a solid business is the building blocks from the very beginning, and nailing this down early is crucial to helping yourself in the long term. In the tech industry it’s important to build code that is solid and can be reused and repurposed in various ways — we actually modeled our current system on one we built in 2004. Build a strong team that you can rely on. It might take time, but the key to a successful business is having team members that are good at what they do — invest your time in these people and foster a company culture that makes them want to continue working with you for years. I’m so proud of the team that I work with and make sure to call out accomplishments during company meetings to keep morale high. Surround yourself with people who aren’t afraid to challenge you. It’s important to have people who are willing to oppose something you might think is a great idea, forcing you to see things from a new perspective. When developing BOSS Logics Live, I valued when my team members voiced their opinion and didn’t agree with my every move. Throughout my career, I’ve learned the most from people that offer a different frame of mind.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

As I’m sure you can already tell, I’m tech-obsessed, so if I could inspire a movement, I would make sure that everyone, no matter their age, location, or income has access to the Internet and tech gadgets that will help improve their lives. Technology is an incredible resource for both helping people stay educated and connecting people with others who they might not otherwise have interacted with, and it’s important that there is equal access to these tools.

