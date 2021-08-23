Zach Frantz Of Wildland Coffee: “Look on the bright side”

Like I mentioned in my earlier response, there is always a positive angle that can be seen from a negative situation. I’m not suggesting that you ignore the negatives. On the contrary, it’s equally important to focus on the positives while at the same time learning from the negative aspects of whatever you just encountered. For example, iIf I hadn’t left the last company I started, I wouldn’t have had the opportunity to start over and correct my mistakes in this current venture.

In this series, called "How To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur" we are talking to successful entrepreneurs who can share stories from their experience. I had the pleasure of interviewing Zach Frantz.

Zach Frantz is a serial entrepreneur, sales expert, and the founder of Wildland Coffee Co., the coffee brand behind the innovative camping must-haves, Coffee in a Tea Bag.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Sure, I grew up in San Diego, CA and enjoyed two things starting from a young age: camping and the idea of being of an entrepreneur. In fact, I started my first business, Cakes By Zach, at age 9. Through my e-commerce site, customers could order custom cakes and have them delivered right to their door. After making only one sale (from my neighbor), I shut down my cake-making business and later went on to study Entrepreneurial Management at San Diego State University. There, I learned about everything from sales and scaling a business to building a team and managing employees. After graduating, I further honed my tech and e-commerce skills by working in sales for two software startups in Salt Lake City.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

While living in Salt Lake City, my wife and I enjoyed many camping trips but would get fed up trying to make good-tasting coffee with a French press. I knew there had to be a better way to make and enjoy coffee while on the go. As it turns out, there was. In hopes of inspiring more people to get outdoors, I launched Wildland Coffee in the spring of 2021. With my brand’s innovative Coffee in a Tea Bag, you can easily make tasty coffee wherever you are. My motto in both business and life is ‘rising tides lift all boats’, which is why I hope, above all, to do right by my team, my community, and the environment.

In your opinion, were you a natural born entrepreneur or did you develop that aptitude later on? Can you explain what you mean?

I think I was a natural born entrepreneur. I’m constantly looking for ways to solve problems and I have a naturally high risk tolerance when it comes to entrepreneurial endeavors. I’m not scared to make mistakes and fail. There are skills though that I’ve developed along the way like product development, brand development, leadership, etc. The desire to be an entrepreneur I believe is natural but the skills to be successful as an entrepreneur can be learned.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

One of my mentors, John Kellogg, has been instrumental in my success. After my previous venture didn’t go the way I wanted it to, I met with him to talk about my current company before I had launched it and he started drilling me on the product, my strategy, margins, competition, etc. I didn’t have answers for everything but then he asked “do you believe in the product?”. In that moment I knew the product was a winner so I made the decision that I was going to commit 100% to this new company.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

One thing that I’ve noticed is that a lot of companies seem to be afraid to share their personality. It’s all very PC, very polished and that is one thing that Wildland does differently. I am very active on the Wildland Instagram and TikTok page because I believe that consumers want to know the people behind the company. I also put a huge focus on user generated content as opposed to the very overly polished and staged content that most brands put out. I want to put my customers at the center of the story and make them feel like they’re the heroes. I also believe in adding humor to the brand. One example of this is our packaging. Many consumers think that my product is instant coffee when it’s actually real ground coffee in a tea bag so I say “Real Ground Coffee (because you have standards)”. I’ve had multiple customers call that line out on Instagram and say how funny it is. I don’t take myself too seriously and want to make people laugh and smile.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Customer-Focused

Every decision I make is with the customers’ best interest in mind. My company exists because of the customer so they have to be put at the center of every decision. After every sale, I send out a short survey to ask the customer what went well and what they would improve about Wildland’s products and I read every response and follow up with upset customers. I take their suggestions very seriously for future product improvements.

Coaching Attitude

I don’t currently have a team but when I’ve had one in the past I focused on not just being a manager but being a coach. To me, being a coach means talking through situations, creating a plan and helping that person prepare for what they are about to encounter. I had a team member that was preparing for a big sales presentation and we went through the slides one by one, practiced them and I gave him my feedback on how to improve. He later told me that this was very impactful for him because he felt like I truly cared.

Empower others

I always want to surround myself with people smarter than me and that means that I empower them to make decisions. At my last company, my cofounder and I brought on two people to work with us and I allowed them to make decisions in their areas of focus which were operations and marketing. This creates a sense of ownership and accountability that would not have happened if I were to have micromanaged them.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

Someone once told me to go after a bigger market with my product because they felt like the market I had chosen, camping, was too small. The reason this was bad advice is because they didn’t understand my vision or the context in which I made that decision. In my gut I knew they were wrong but I trusted them because I felt like they were “smarter and more experienced” than I. What I would advise someone else to do in this situation is to examine the viewpoint of that other person. Why are they saying that? Do they have the same context that you do? As an entrepreneur, remember that you have a lot of knowledge about the industry you want to approach and that you’ve thought out what market you want to go after and why. Don’t move off of your strategy just because someone recommends you do so.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them create a work culture in which employees thrive and do not “burn out” or get overwhelmed?

This honestly isn’t rocket science but the problem is that the culture in America is one where we are judged by the amount of hours we are SEEN working and not necessarily by the results we drive (with some exceptions). Leaders need to model that it’s about the results and not the hours worked. Give people the support they need to be successful, make them feel like they matter and force your employees to take vacation. The whole “unlimited PTO” thing is BS and everyone knows it. It actually leads to people taking less PTO. Don’t message your employees after hours or while they’re on vacation. Leaders also need to take ample time off to model to their employees that it’s okay that they also take time off.

What would you advise other business leaders to do in order to build trust, credibility, and Authority in their industry?

Have a social media presence. Specifically, start with building your personal brand on LinkedIn. Pick 2–3 main topics you want to be known for and write about those topics on a regular and consistent basis. Connect with other business leaders and write insights and meaningful comments on their posts. In my experience, this is the fastest way to gain trust, credibility and authority.

Can you help articulate why doing that is essential today?

There is so much noise in today’s business community coming from leaders, employees, marketing departments, etc. that it’s hard to tell who is trustworthy. Everyone from potential employees, investors, consumers and partners alike are looking for trustworthy leaders and brands to associate with. The best way to break through the noise is to show your personality and the best way to do that is social media.

Additionally, consumers are trusting ads at an alarmingly low rate because many companies are not seen as people but rather as profit-driven machines. The best way to reverse that stigma about your company is to show the people behind it. Again, the easier and most authentic way to do that is by having an active presence on social media.

The reason that LinkedIn is the best place to do that for business leaders is for a few reasons:

1) LinkedIn has the highest organic social media reach out of all the main platforms.

2) The barrier to entry is the lowest, meaning it is primarily text-based content.

3) Consumers are going to LinkedIn expecting to read business related content.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

The most common mistake I see founders make when they start a business is to spend too much money before they have proven the concept. This comes in a few different forms:

1) They spend a huge amount of money on developing their first product because they think it needs to be perfect.

2) They spend a huge amount of money on a website because they think it needs to be perfect.

3) Once they launch the product, they spend a lot of money on ads

4) Try to go after a very broad market

What can be done?

1) Instead of building a final product, you can create a digital prototype, get samples from your manufacturer or have something 3D printed. If it’s a service, you can provide a very light version of that service. In either case, you can offer a very slimmed down version that only offers the most important features then as you gather feedback you can adjust and improve on your original idea. For my current company, Wildland Coffee, I had the manufacturer give me samples of a generic product and I put stickers as the branding on it. This allowed me to get some MVP customers, and get feedback on the website and the product so once I spent money on getting a full production product I had more confidence that it would resonate with consumers.

2) For companies that are just starting out, it’s important to keep things simple. Have a simple product or service with simple, straightforward and clear messaging. Having a website built by an agency in the US can easily cost you 50k dollars but a website that was built by a contractor from Fiverr for 1k dollars could just as easily produce the same amount of sales. The key is to clearly communicate the problems you solve and make it easy to purchase. There will always be time later to spend lots of money on a fancy website but a simple and straightforward one will work just fine when you’re starting out.

3) It has never been more expensive to acquire customers on Facebook, Google and Instagram and consumers trust ads less now more than ever. When you’re just starting your business, you’re probably not going to know exactly what message is resonating with consumers so it’s a very expensive proposition to dive into Google and Facebook ads before you have a good idea of what is going to convert consumers into customers. There are many other ways to acquire customers and test your messaging. You can go to farmers markets (depending on your product), you can send products to nano and micro influencers and convert them into brand ambassadors or you can use your network on LinkedIn to gather feedback. There are just a few ideas of less expensive or free ways to acquire customers.

4) Investors and many founders like big markets because they have big revenue potential but there are many challenges with going after a broad market. One of the main reasons going after a big market is challenging is because you will inherently have a lot of competition from huge companies that are already in that space. Additionally, when your messaging gets very broad, it also can become less effective because you’re trying to make it for everyone which basically means that it’s for no one. I took a very different approach with Wildland Coffee. I decided to go after a very niche market, camping, because there are not nearly as many players in that space and I can be very specific when talking about the pain points that I solve for my target customer.

Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about How to Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur. The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. This might be intuitive, but I think it will be very useful to specifically articulate it. Can you describe to our readers why no matter how successful you are as an entrepreneur, you will always have fairly dramatic highs and lows? Particularly, can you help explain why this is different from someone with a “regular job”?

Being an entrepreneur is more personal and more of a lifestyle than a regular job. What I mean by that is entrepreneurs are taking an idea that they have and putting it into the world so when it gets rejected, it feels like THEY are being rejected but at the same time when it is accepted, they feel like THEY are being accepted. Entrepreneurs often spend huge amounts of their own money to get their business up and running and, if they’re so lucky, to be successful. Because of this, losing a deal or missing a revenue target could mean the end of their business. This is compounded when you have employees and other peoples’ livelihoods are on the line. One good decision could mean the success of the business or the failure and those outcomes are often pinned on you.

In a “regular job”, if it’s not working out you can just leave and find another job. That’s not really possible when you start your business so you are there until the end whether that’s a good or bad end. I believe most people want to be personally successful in their role but they’re not as concerned about if the company is successful because they feel like they’re just one cog in the wheel so this leads to a feeling of disconnectedness.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually high and excited as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

There have been many moments but one of the highlights was the first time I saw my product on the shelf at a grocery store. I’ve been to a grocery store hundreds if not thousands of times in my life and I never really considered the people behind what I was buying. When I saw my product on a shelf amongst other coffee companies, I felt like I had made it on some small level. My product was good enough for a grocery store! I had worked really hard with my business partner at the time to come up with the brand, the product, the marketing and then I had worked really hard to go to retailers and pitch the product and secure the account. It was a moment of “I’m good enough”.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually low, and vulnerable as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

The first coffee business I started was with a family friend turned business partner. It went sour at the end because we could not communicate effectively or agree on the vision, direction and roles and responsibilities. I had funded the business so my intention was to continue in the business and he would leave but what ended up happening was that I left and he stayed. I honestly felt like I was a worthless entrepreneur and that I’d given up something that I had funded and created. I felt like something had been stolen from me.

Based on your experience can you tell us what you did to bounce back?

I made a conscious effort to look on the bright side. Yes, I had spent thousands of dollars on this business and worked an untold amount of hours on it but at the same time I was not in love with the brand, packaging or website and it would have likely taken more money to fix those issues than to just start over. After I left I decided I needed to execute on my original vision so I immediately got to working on the new company and did everything that I wanted to do the first time. Leaving that first company was honestly the best thing that ever happened to me because it also helped me get over one of my biggest insecurities of being an entrepreneur which was the fear of creating a company on my own. I felt like I needed someone else to validate and agree with my ideas but this time I went at it alone which helped me get over my fears.

Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five Things You Need To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur”? Please share a story or an example for each.

1. “Pride comes before the fall”

This is something my dad used to tell me a lot when I was growing up when I was feeling very confident and full of myself. As I’ve gotten older, I’ve seen this phrase play out over and over again in my life. I’ll string together a few wins (business, personal, etc.) and start to get confident which inevitably leads me to take my foot off the gas, so to speak. Of course, right when that happens, things stop going my way then I get back to working hard and things go right again. I’ve learned to be able to spot these trends and I can almost predict when the high and the lows are going to happen which helps me avoid it.

2. Look on the bright side

Like I mentioned in my earlier response, there is always a positive angle that can be seen from a negative situation. I’m not suggesting that you ignore the negatives. On the contrary, it’s equally important to focus on the positives while at the same time learning from the negative aspects of whatever you just encountered. For example, iIf I hadn’t left the last company I started, I wouldn’t have had the opportunity to start over and correct my mistakes in this current venture.

3. Get mentorsMentors can be hugely beneficial to managing the highs and lows. One of my mentors, John Kellogg, kept things in perspective for me as I was planning for my current company. He asked me about all of my assumptions, my margins and my growth plan which forced me to rethink a couple of very optimistic assumptions I had. He grounds me when I get too excited. He was also instrumental in helping me to get through my exit from the last company. He continuously reminded me it would be okay and that there would be a positive end to the story.

4. Meditate and do yoga

Being an entrepreneur can be incredibly overwhelming sometimes and it doesn’t help that I have crazy bad ADHD. I literally can’t keep my mind on one topic for more than a few minutes. When things are overwhelming and there are a million tasks to do, it’s even harder to stay focused. I’ve found that a daily meditation and yoga practice are tremendously helpful in training my mind to stay focused and centered on what is going on in the moment.

5. Every situation is a learning lesson

Whether I’m riding a wave of success or nothing is going right, I always try to find what I can learn. This helps me reframe life as a path of learning and getting better rather than looking at failure or success as a final destination.

We are living during challenging times and resilience is critical during times like these. How would you define resilience? What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?

They don’t give up. Mike Tyson said “everyone has a plan until they get punched in the face”. Resilient people get punched in the face, stand back up, form a plan then execute on the plan. When they get punched in the face again, which always happens, they reformulate a new plan and get going on it. This happens over and over and over and over again. It never stops.

Short memory span. What I mean by this is the ability to forget about the pain and hurt from failures. This doesn’t mean that you don’t learn from those situations, but rather that you are able to put it in the past and be willing to try again even if that means there is a chance of more failure and pain.

Don’t let ego get in the way. I don’t think I’m only speaking for myself when I say that I don’t like failing, being wrong or losing. But that’s my ego talking. Being resilient inherently implies that you may fail, be wrong or lose again which means that to be resilient one must put their ego aside.

Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Would you mind sharing a story?

This is an easy one for me. My parents got divorced when I was three and it was really messy. They constantly put my sister and I in the middle of their fights and tried to turn us against the other parent. I had no choice BUT to be resilient if I wanted to stay sane. It was imperative for me that I forget about the fight that just happened or the bad mouthing one parent did about the other and continue on with my life in the best way I knew how. This also forced me to always look on the bright side and see the positives in the situation even if there weren’t many.

In your opinion, do you tend to keep a positive attitude during difficult situations? What helps you to do so?

Of course. There is ALWAYS something positive in every situation no matter how bad the situation is. I give myself a little bit of time to feel bad for myself then I put it behind me, look at the positives of the situation and move on with that outlook.

Can you help articulate why a leader’s positive attitude can have a positive impact both on their clients and their team? Please share a story or example if you can.

I believe that people want to be led in a positive direction and it’s easy to get discouraged when times are tough. A positive leader can pick people up when they’re down and show them that there is hope. The difference between being “successful” and “unsuccessful” is your mindset and how you view the world. If you view life as full of opportunities and possibilities then you will find those opportunities and possibilities. If you view life in the opposite way, you’ll find the opposite.

Ok. Super. We are nearly done. What is your favorite inspirational quote that motivates you to pursue greatness? Can you share a story about how it was relevant to you in your own life?

It’s not necessarily a quote but more of an idea which is “what do I want to be remembered for when I die?” There are so many distractions these days….. Social media, TV, etc. but none of those things are going to matter when I’m on my deathbed. I want to be remembered for being a great father, husband, entrepreneur and community member. This is what keeps me going on my path.

