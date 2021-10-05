Zach Allen and Harrison Marcello of TEMPT: “Stick to your guns”

Zach: Stick to your guns — people will tell you to change your musical direction, sound, image, etc. Own what you’re doing.

Harrison: This is so true. We ran into this a number of times. Stay true to yourself. If you do then the people that matter, the fans, will connect with you.

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Zach Allen (Lead Vocals) and Harrison Marcello (Guitar) of TEMPT.

Tempt are not about starting a revolution. Nor are they about taking the past and reimagining it. No, what Tempt is doing is far more exciting and dynamic. Welcome to the future of rock. In the few years since their formation in New York City, Tempt has created a style marked by verve, vibe and quality. They’re a band for today but don’t pander to trends. They are four talents who meld and merge into something that is far more than the sum of those considerable parts. So, who are Tempt? They are vocalist Zach Allen, guitarist Harrison Marcello, bassist Chris Gooden and drummer Nick Burrows. What are they like? Firstly, the songs are sparklingly melodic. One listens and they stay firmly in the mind. The recent surge of love for rock by the likes of Post Malone, Machine Gun Kelly and Miley Cyrus has opened a door for a younger generation to walk through and rock out. Tempt’s debut album on Better Noise Music has everything you desire: uplifting songs, evocative musicianship, incredible atmosphere and a magical rapport between the four members and producer Chris Lord-Alge. It also has the type of indefinable uniqueness that all game-changing albums possess — and this IS a game changer!

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

Zach: I’m born and raised in New York City, and it’s still home to this day. I have two wonderful parents who have supported me every step of the way. I played in several bands throughout my teenage years into high school. My life has always been surrounded by music; I remember my Dad introducing me to the Bee Gees on car rides growing up. My Mom was into the Rolling Stones and loved showing me her favorite songs. After high school, I spent two years at college and came back to NYC to fully pursue a career in music.

Harrison: I was also born and raised in New York. Zach and I are rare New York City natives but Zach is from the East Side and I’m from the West. It’s the same city but a different world. NYC has such incredible energy and vibe that permeates even the air you breathe and it influences everything you do. Growing up here, you are surrounded by art, music, crime, food, wealth, poverty. It contains all the best and the worst that life has to offer.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

Zach: Michael Jackson was my biggest influence as a kid. My mom reminds me that when I was four years old, I would plant myself in front of the TV, watching Thriller on repeat. Apparently, after probably my 20th viewing, I turned around to my mom and said “I want to be more famous than MJ”. My parents proceeded to buy me a karaoke machine. I clearly had some lofty goals as a kid!

Harrison: I remember very vividly the first time I ever heard Randy Rhoads start playing the opening riff to the live version of Crazy Train. It just blew my hair back. It struck me like a lightning bolt and inspired me immediately. What is that sound and how do I do it! It started me on a journey from being a person who occasionally and casually picked up a guitar to being a guitar player. My passion for music was then recognized by a teacher, Dr. Lloyd Arriola who was responsible for starting me on the path to becoming a classical composer and ultimately a musician. Actually, maybe it all had to do with my parents taking me to see Rush on their Vapor Trails tour when I was 7.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Harrison: We were invited to open for Bon Jovi at Madison Square Garden. Not only is The Garden known as the world’s most famous arena but it is our hometown arena so it was incredibly special to have this opportunity. Walking up onto the stage for the first time for soundcheck and seeing the empty seats and banners from the NY Rangers and Knicks hanging from the rafters was awe-inspiring. It actually looked bigger when it was empty than when the crowd was in their seats. The entire day was a learning experience. We were part of the biggest event in all of NYC that night and got to witness all of the inner workings of a large production from load-in to soundcheck to the down-to-the-minute precision of the show. There was actually a large digital clock embedded in the stage. Jon was incredibly gracious to us and what became apparent was that the professionalism and respect that he showed us filtered down throughout his entire organization. When we were done with our soundcheck, we asked if we should move our gear out of the way so that Bon Jovi could do their check. The stage manager responded: “No, don’t worry, leave everything, we’ll work around you”. That is unheard of! We could not have been treated better. Everyone worked very hard to make sure our experience and show was great.

Zach: That was a career highlight and a really fun day. No matter what happens in our career we’ll at least have played The Garden once! Check that off the bucket list.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Zach: Lesson 1: Bring two pairs of pants to your shows. We were sound checking and I had to jump off the stage to grab something by the mixing board. When I jumped back on stage, I ripped my jeans in the worst possible place to rip them. Let’s just say I’m glad I was wearing underwear. Lesson 2: wear underwear.

Harrison: (Laughing) I remember that show. It’s made all the more interesting when the audience is all of about 12 inches away as it is at Arlene’s Grocery! I don’t make mistakes so this isn’t a good question for me. Just kidding, I just can’t think of a story.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Zach: I’m so excited that we’ve released our new single, Living Dangerous feat. Dorothy. We have been working on it for a while and are so proud to finally release it. We also have another single coming out in a few months, followed by our debut album in early 2022. After a tough year, I am so eager for the world to hear this.

Harrison: As Zach said, we’re really focused on the release of our new singles and all of the promotion leading up to the release of the full album. As a band in 2021, you not only are writing and producing music but you’re also producing content for your fans to promote the music so we are always creating. We’re also gearing up for playing live shows again and we’re working on building a new in-ear monitor rig as well as a touring van!

Zach: Living Dangerous is also going to be on the soundtrack for the new major motion picture, The Retaliators so we’re pretty excited to see that project finished and released.

Harrison: I can’t wait to see how they use it!

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment business. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in music. How can that potentially affect our culture?

Harrison: There’s really only one reason: humanity and the human experience. Music is an expression of that. So how can you close yourself off to the diversity that is intrinsic to that experience? You need to embrace it. In Tempt, we take inspiration from all types of music: Rock, R&B, Classical, Punk, Funk, Metal, Soul, Blues. Rock and popular music are influenced heavily by other genres and are really a great example of cultures coming together in the most positive way. Music is also a universal language so it can be understood instinctively. I love listening to Alex Lifeson and Nile Rodgers, Larry Mitchell and John Williams! Wait, those are all guitar players. Maybe I’ll need to diversify a bit more.

Zach: I am lucky to grow up in one of the most culturally diverse cities in the world, and I have been around and worked with people from all different cultures and backgrounds. All people deserve a voice, and music is a great way to express your voice and also to hear other voices. With music, there’s always opportunities to tell stories from different cultures and backgrounds.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Zach: 1) It doesn’t happen overnight — this all takes a lot of work and dedication. But if you really love it, it never feels like work.

Harrison: This is so important and you need partners that understand this. If your goal is to quickly have fame and fortune then you’re approaching it all wrong. If you are lucky and those happen it is because they are by-products of your art.

Zach: 2) Stick to your guns — people will tell you to change your musical direction, sound, image, etc. Own what you’re doing.

Harrison: This is so true. We ran into this a number of times. Stay true to yourself. If you do then the people that matter, the fans, will connect with you.

Zach: 3) Don’t be impulsive — you will get enticed by people who tell you that you’re the next biggest thing. Take a step back and strongly evaluate who you work with.

Harrison: Number 2 and 3 work together. You will find all types of people from managers to producers to girlfriends (shoutout Yoko) that offer you not so much real advice but more critiques about what you’re doing wrong, what you should be doing, on and on. In reality, they see an opportunity for themselves and then try insinuating themselves into your art. Everyone has an opinion. The key is to ignore 99% of them and stay grounded within your vision and with your core team. Be patient, believe in yourself and each other. Don’t let people create wedges between your bandmates. They are all that matter.

Zach: 4) Be professional — the music industry is small. Always come prepared, be on time, and take your work seriously. Word can spread quickly, whether it’s good or bad!

Harrison: There is no reason to ever not be courteous or treat people properly including the audience. We saw that with Jon Bon Jovi, A superstar who went out of his way to make us feel at home and comfortable on the biggest night of our professional lives.

Zach: 5) Smile and Have fun — at the end of the day, we are playing music, so smile, and have fun.

Harrison: If it’s not fun and rewarding then why are you doing it? One thing we didn’t touch on but that is important is that you need a good lawyer and you should never sign any agreement without one. Let me say that again, don’t sign anything without a lawyer.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Zach: Keep writing new songs! As a band, we are constantly working on new ideas and it keeps things fresh. There’s nothing more fun than bringing a new song into rehearsal. I also enjoy changing up our setlists by throwing a new song in there. It allows you to gauge your fans’ reaction before releasing the song, which is always interesting and helpful to see!

Harrison: Learn to say no to people making demands on your time and take a break. Go skiing, skating, surfing, walk in the park or just read a good book. Never forget that you also have a responsibility to the fans to bring your best every time. When you keep that in mind, it keeps all the songs and notes special no matter how many times you’ve played them.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Zach: It’d be nice for people to compliment each other more! I wish there was a system that allowed every person in the world to receive one uplifting note/compliment daily.

Harrison: I’m a musician, I don’t personally believe that I should be the leader of a movement. I share emotions with the music we write and perform. Love, pain, fun, excitement, sadness, happiness, we create a soundtrack for your life. If what we do inspires someone to action that’s awesome but even if we just bring something as simple as a moment of joy to someone then we’ve accomplished something.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Zach: As previously mentioned, I wouldn’t be here without the support and love from my family. My parents have played a huge role in my life, and I can’t thank them enough for the sacrifices they made for me. There is a long list of people who I am grateful for, and they know who they are. It would take this entire page to list everyone.

Harrison: It takes many, many people, not just one. We have been fortunate to have real mentorship from a number of people in different facets of the business. When we first started playing live, we had the legendary Nite Bob as our soundman. He imparted decades of knowledge to us. A local promoter, Diana Lane supported us from early on giving us prime spots on shows that helped us build our fan base. Chris Lord-Alge has been a true partner in the production of our record. These are all people that took a chance on us and helped us without there being anything for them to gain. They were true fans and champions of us. One of our biggest champions has been the acclaimed rock journalist, Malcolm Dome who is really responsible for starting the series of events that led to our signing a record deal. We’ve been lucky to be mentored by people that are not only experts but more importantly are simply good people. It enabled us to avoid a lot of mistakes. We should have possibly included this with the 5 things, building a team and networking is crucial. Go Team TEMPT!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Zach: “Build a team around you who believe in and share your vision.” I can’t tell you how many people have approached us as a band and said ‘you need to do this instead’ or ‘you guys are great, but…’ or even ‘rock music is dead, take out the guitars and add more synths’. We couldn’t be happier with the team we’ve built, since they understand our vision and want to enhance it, not change it. Of course, it’s important to be open to new ideas and constructive criticism, but the best team will never challenge your vision. We’ve stuck to our guns and are so passionate about our music. Find people who are equally passionate and excited for the ride!

Harrison: “I haven’t understood a bar of music in my life, but I have felt it.” — Igor Stravinsky. Music is a lot like life. It isn’t about following a formula or rules even though there are lots of both. It’s about going with the flow and letting the experiences and your feelings guide you. Music is visceral and so is much of life.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Zach-I would have to say Steven Tyler. He’s my favorite frontman, and I’m constantly in awe of his talent. His style, lyrics, performance, and overall vibe are a big inspiration. We’re grateful to have Nite Bob as part of our sound team, who worked with Aerosmith for several years in the 70s and 80s. He’s shared some incredible stories with me, but it’d be awesome to hear more stories directly from Mr. Tyler. How can we set this up?

Harrison: I would love to have lunch in the studio with Robert John “Mutt” Lange. He is unquestionably the most accomplished producer of the last few decades. He has changed the sound of music more than once and in radically different genres. His success is unparalleled. I love his records. I’m not sure how much eating we would be doing as I would want to throw up some microphones and do some recording. Maybe tear apart a TEMPT song with him. Mutt, if you’re reading this, let’s talk “Hysteria” and producing our next album!

Zach: I saw that one coming…..

Harrison: and….you went with Steven Tyler!

Zach: (Laughing) I guess we’re predictable…. at least to each other.

How can our readers follow you online?

Zach: We are on all the social media platforms: Spotify, Instagram, Youtube, Facebook, Twitter, Twitch and Tiktok.

Harrison: All of our usernames are temptband and you can also find us on temptband.com

Zach: We’re all pretty active and interact with our fans on a regular basis.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!

Harrison: Cheers.

Zach: Thanks.