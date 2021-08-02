Yvonne DiVita: “The author needs to understand Amazon”

The author needs to understand Amazon. There are classes and mastermind groups and training for this all over the web. Amazon is a search engine. Understanding how to write your author page and the description of your book is critical to success on Amazon. It also helps to get reviews. Preparing for them pre-launch is critical.

As a part of our series about “How You Can Grow Your Business or Brand By Writing A Book”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Yvonne DiVita.

Yvonne brings 20 years of experience in the fields of communication, publishing, business development offline and online, and marketing using word of mouth and social media.

In Windsor Media Enterprises, LLC (WME Books), she worked hand in hand with business professionals coaching them as they composed their ideas into what was called “Book as Business Card”. Yvonne worked with astonishingly talented women, and some remarkable men, telling the stories of who they are beyond the business or public face — and then published their work using print-on-demand technology.

That business introduced her to pet blogging and, with her husband, Tom, her daughter, Chloe, and another pet blogger, she Co-founded an online influencer community called BlogPaws, which hosted national events and became a successful marketing company for pet products and services. In 2015, Yvonne was awarded Woman of the Year by the Women in the Pet Industry Network. Following BlogPaws, which became a part of a Fortune 500 company, Yvonne returned to working with smart, talented professionals helping them write books that will make a difference in the lives of both their readers and themselves.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share a story about what motivated you to become an expert in the particular area that you are writing about?

Oh yes! I wrote a book using print on demand when print on demand was still in its infancy, 2004. The company I chose to publish my book did a poor job with the book and with how they treated me. I soon discovered they were printing the book in my hometown, with a printer just 20 minutes from my house. I immediately knew I could do a better job, so I started my own print-on-demand publishing company, which included coaching my writing clients, and helping them learn to blog as a marketing tool.

Can you share a pivotal story that shaped the course of your career?

Blogging shaped the course of my career. I was against it at first — “Blog? What’s that?” I asked my husband, who wanted me to blog. He pushed me to it, instead of a newsletter, and my blog, Lipsticking (named for Chapter Two in my book), was born. Writing it was both exciting and inspirational. I met new women and men through the blog who remain, friends, today. I was approached for speaking engagements I would never have known about, but for the blog. And I became a better writer, myself, because of it.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? Are you working on any new writing projects?

Right now I’m working with two amazing women who are writing their memoirs. They are both unique and full of the kinds of stories you see on Lifetime TV, all the time. These stories are both full of trauma and success, trials and tribulations, but also joy and laughter. They are human stories that are sure to touch thousands of lives when they are published.

I also have two other clients — one business book author and a talented man who is writing his life story to save others from what he went through — but it’s neither a memoir nor an autobiography. Very interesting and challenging work.

I am also working on a new writing project. My most recent book, The HOW TO WRITE A BOOK Book, came out last year and I am now writing, The HOW TO WRITE A BOOK Book II.

Because I’m semi-retired, I only take a small number of clients per year.

Thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. Can you please tell us a bit about your book? Can you please share a specific passage or story that illustrates the main theme of your book?

The book is a guide to give new writers inside knowledge on what it actually takes to write and publish a book — including cover design, interior page layout, and throughline. The book includes information on the writing process, and advice on marketing and publishing a book.

“The satisfaction of putting your thoughts down on paper, of committing your words to print, whether with pen and paper or with finger to keyboard, is the triumph of a lifetime. Every writer I’ve ever talked to — and I’ve talked to hundreds — talks about his or her book with pride and accomplishment, not merely for the creativity of the book idea, but for the satisfaction of completing the task.”

You are a successful author and thought leader. Which three-character traits do you feel were most instrumental to your success when launching your book? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Perseverance. I never give up. The current book was ten years in the making because many other things interfered with writing it. But it was there — haunting me! During my work with the BlogPaws influencer community, and all the pet brands, and our national conferences, I kept thinking about how useful the how to write a book would be to so many of the folks I met. Folks who wanted to write a book but had dozens of questions. And so, as soon as I retired from BlogPaws, I turned my attention back to finishing my book.

Passion. Writing is my passion. Early on I wrote a new blog post every day. They were short — around 500 words. Educational and instructive. Today, I write a blog post once a month. It’s much longer and full of more detailed advice and education. At least 1000 words. When I’m not doing that, I help my authors with their writing, to make sure their message is clear and concise. I couldn’t do any of that if I didn’t love writing as much as I do! In fact, I wrote my first short stories in second grade and my teacher had to call my mother into the school to talk to me because I was neglecting all other studies to just write stories!

Love. My love of other people and how influential and important I think their stories are is one of the best things I have to offer the world. It comes forth in everything I do. When I market my content, it’s designed to help someone else achieve success. After I share my thoughts on social media, I also spend time sharing other people’s content. I believe in my work and I believe everyone has a story worth telling. It’s my hope that I can help as many women as possible to tell theirs.

In my work, I have found that writing a book can be a great way to grow a brand. Can you share some stories or examples from your own experience about how you helped your own business or brand grow by writing a book? What was the “before and after picture?” What were things like before, and how did things change after the book?

My first book, Dickless Marketing: Smart Marketing to Women Online not only made a name for me — as a sassy, bold, gutsy woman ready to speak out and raise my voice — it attracted media from around the country. I was interviewed about both the title and the content — focused on Jane, not her brother Dick, and how SHE was the dominant purchaser online. This was 2005, so it was all brand new to the market. I was #1 in Google for marketing to women and marketing to women online for more than 10 years.

Before all of that, things around my life were quiet. I was just a web content writer aspiring to be a novelist. The only people who knew my name were folks I met with at a local networking group. After that book, the brand Lipsticking, became so well known, I was on many podcasts and video shows and spoke at conferences and became a minor celebrity in the world of marketing to women online. In fact, at one point, I was contacted by a large marketing brand that was hosting a conference on blogging and the gentleman who called said, “I knew I couldn’t do this without Yvonne DiVita and her insight about women online.”

My most recent book, The HOW TO WRITE A BOOK Book, has begun returning the same attention. People want to know how to write a book and they know I can teach them. I’m ever more focused on working with smart women who are ready to take their story on the road.

If a friend came to you and said “I’m considering writing a book but I’m on the fence if it is worth the effort and expense” what would you answer? Can you explain how writing a book in particular, and thought leadership in general, can create lucrative opportunities and help a business or brand grow?

A book creates immediate credibility. A book makes you a thought leader and an expert just by virtue of completing a task so many others dream of doing, but never will. A book is an outline to create workshops, to build community, to make a point, to tell a story, to make people laugh, cry, and feel something. A book is inspirational.

The effort can be spread out — yes, it’s possible to write a book in 3 months, as some will say. But, for many professionals, 6–12 months is more realistic. As for the expense — what will you and your business achieve if you don’t write the book? Will you be a sought-after public speaker, the way authors are? Will you have something more concrete and purposeful than just a business card, to give to clients and prospects? Will you appear on dozens of podcasts? Asked to keynote a conference? What is all of that worth?

Thought leaders are quoted everywhere. The quotes generally come from speeches or books they’ve created. The speeches generally come from their books. Books are a tangible marketing tool that continues to give back, year after year. Writing a book makes you memorable and leaves a lasting legacy. What is that worth in effort and expense? It’s priceless.

What are the things that you wish you knew about promoting a book before you started? What did you learn the hard way? Can you share some stories about that which other aspiring writers can learn from?

Promoting a book begins the day before you start writing. I learned the hard way that you don’t wait until the book is published. Early promotions, early tidbits, early trailers, bring your community on board well ahead of launch and create more sales for you. It also gets you early speaking engagements. People want to talk about you, your book, and the writing of your book, all through the process of writing it.

Too many writers are ‘afraid’ to give away their ideas and content. They’re afraid someone else will steal the ideas or copy the content. That’s hard to overcome but overcome it you must. There are books being written on blogs as we speak. Granted, the actual print book will include more than is written on the blog, but the blog is the introduction and the teaser, which makes people more likely to buy, not less.

Other social media content about the book should be shared, also. I recommend authors create early book trailers about their writing efforts and about the book’s content/idea. Visual connections are always more powerful than just text. I learned that the hard way, too. We still haven’t released our final book trailer!

Based on your experience, which promotional elements would you recommend to an author to cover on their own and when would you recommend engaging an expert?

Authors should write for their social media channels to start with: “Writing my next book! It’s about this or that.” Or “Giving you a sneak peek into my latest project: the book!” That kind of thing. They can also write blog posts and talk up their work in their newsletter — or, in someone else’s newsletter. Newsletter swapping is popular these days.

I recommend a professional for their videos. I recommend a professional for their book launch (zoom launches are going to be the rage going forward). I also recommend a professional for their book trailer. And, a publicist to manage interviews, podcasts, and news media is always helpful.

Wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your own experience and success, what are the “five things an author needs to know to successfully promote and market a book?” If you can, please share a story or example for each.

The author needs to understand his throughline — what message is being carried through the entire book? Being able to speak to this is a major plus in marketing. Early on in the writing process, many folks stumble over this, but we work on it again and again, until they get it right. The author needs to have a budget. You can try to do it on your own, but you’ll achieve far more success if you put some cash to it and work with a coach and a publicist, to name just two people an author should be working with on their book. One of our recent authors did just that and has achieved far more success with her book than usual. It’s exciting to see her being sought after for interviews and to hear that she’s sold more books than even she expected. The author needs to understand Amazon. There are classes and mastermind groups and training for this all over the web. Amazon is a search engine. Understanding how to write your author page and the description of your book is critical to success on Amazon. It also helps to get reviews. Preparing for them pre-launch is critical. Reviews on Amazon — these are what you are assured of if you have pre-marketed your book and created a community around the topic of the book. These people will be your reviewers and raise your rank in Amazon’s algorithm. And they are part of your marketing — their shares will raise your value in your category. Blurbs. Learn how to write a blurb. A short description of the book, and a short bio of yourself. A friend of mine is now currently writing a book about how to create your media kit, including how to write a short bio, a longer one, and an even longer one, for different purposes. Having these blurbs to use for interviews assures more focused attention from the right people.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Yes. Stephen King. For obvious reasons. And Meryl Streep. For other obvious reasons.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Visit Nurturing Big Ideas. https://www.nurturingbigideas.com/

