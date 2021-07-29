Yvette Rose of Joule Goddess: “Don’t do it alone, find a partner”

RoseIt wouldn’t happen overnight. I would make a lot of mistakes. Not to count nickel and dimes. Don’t do it alone, find a partner. Not everyone will want what you are offering

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Yvette Rose. Yvette has been a board-certified health coach since 2009. Yvette’s work is based on the latest research backing the gut-brain connection using nutrition and lifestyle. Yvette uses this innovative method to stimulate neurotransmitters which send the brain messages that elevate productivity, mood, and basically, your life. Yvette helps clients get healthy by making nutritious products using the science and energetics of plant medicine.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

What can I tell you to help you understand my passion for wellness? Well I wasn’t always and my story is filled with trauma, abuse and a total body-mind disconnect.

I thought it was normal for my hands to shake and my heart to beat fast. I thought it was ok to sleep 10 hour days and still want to sleep more. I thought it was cool that I couldn’t sit to read a book, because that was just me. I also thought numbing myself with junk food, gossip, drugs and alcohol were living the life. I surrounded myself with people that kept me feeling bad about who I was and I probably made them feel badly too. An unhealthy lifestyle kept me anxious and depressed.

It took a surprise pregnancy with a man I was deeply in love with to see that there had to be more to life. From the the moment I found out I was pregnant until every single moment following I looked for ways to feel good. I began to

realize I deserve to have people around me that helped me feel better about me, I began to realize I should be able to wake up without always feeling tired and angry. Most importantly my son deserved a healthier life. We all should have access to that. But it didn’t shift that quickly. Even though I was exercising, meditating, and dieting I was still feeling like I was going to have a heart attack. I was still easily frustrated, not able to focus and worst, I was emotionally tough on myself and my family. It wasn’t until I had a psychiatric evaluation and a brain scan that I learned I was diagnosed with ADD, ADHD, and had high functioning anxiety, likely caused by poor gut-health leading to hormonal imbalances. Instead of taking medication, I decided to take time off of alcohol, dive Deeper into mediation and gut-health practices.

During this time, I became a certified Health Coach, Brain health Coach, mediation practitioner, yoga instructor, and a gut-health specialist. What I learned from all my years in wellness is that the gut doesn’t lie. It knows when something is wrong and it wants to help use the microbes to help you heal. It will heal.

Today I am finally in a place where I can support others through my experience and expertise, I inspire clients through my own outcome. I was able to grow my hair back, I am able to sleep well, I don’t have the panic attacks anymore or night sweats, but most importantly, I am able to take responsibility for my health and total well-being without blaming anyone or anything. That is what I teach my clients. Food is thy medicine. We have food to heal us physically and food that heals us mentally. You just need to decide what is truly important to you.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

The founders of SoulCycle and I had a few meetings about my company partnering with them in their flagship store that opened in Tribeca. I was too busy trying to run a business, be a mom and supporting my staff.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The funniest mistake, I ordered boxes that were measured in cm not inches. So I ordered the boxes and they were tiny. We laughed and cried at the same time because we still needed to figure out how to get the product to the clients in a timely manner. I learned to delegate the things you are not confident in doing. Even if it costs you a few bucks now, likely it will save you a ton later and it will give you peace of mind.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My friend Vicki Reed. She has been with me through the whole entire journey. She has seen storefronts with me, has interviewed consultants, has stayed up working on marketing proposals and led focus groups. Till this day, she is my rock.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

Collaboration. Women need to partner with each other more. Be supportive to one another.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

We need to support one another more. We need to invest in one another more. We need to not be afraid of letting each other know some of our success secrets without always charging for it. Men support each other, they look out for each other. We need to do that more. And it isn’t always about money. I know for me, I had some great friends who helped get my kids from school when I was running late, or came to my house and helped prepare food so that I can finish my work. I did and would continue to do the same for my mama’s. They are my inspiration.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

If more women became founders we would be able to rewrite the paradigm on maternity leave, on menstrual cycle support, and on mindset help. If women-owned more fortune 500 companies then we would be able to begin to lead the way for companies to support working mothers, by making schedules more flexible, making team work more accessible and making insurance be beneficial to preventative medicine.

As a health coach, I spend most of my time organizing women’s doctors appointments and their results, as well as educating them on how to use their menstrual cycle as their “power”.

My generation broke the glass ceiling. Now it’s time to make new rules for the insurance companies and corporate culture. Some women want to find an identity outside of their family. But until we find homeostasis in our work and home life, we will continue to see women’s mental health declining and heart disease will continue to be the #1 killer for women.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder. Can you explain what you mean?

Some of the Myths would have to be that you get more freedom owning your own business and that there is a fast track to doing it.

There is no freedom owning your own business. Have you ever managed a team before? Have you ever been the person who resigns and needs to leave immediately to do whatever it is you want to do next? Well if you owned your own business, guess what? You either have to take over the position or you need to quickly find someone. And as a food company, I know the pains of learning the chef didn’t show up so I needed to run over and put my “chef’s hat on” and get cooking.

And there is no fast track. Once you learn that time isn’t real. That you are doing this based on a mission first, money second, then you will take away a lot of the stress and anxiety. Don’t quit your day job and put all the pressure on “your baby”. It’s not fair to you or your brand.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

I know not everyone is cut out to be a founder. Some people are holding on so tight to how it should be that they don’t allow the ebbs and flow of creating a new business. Some people are meant to be on the front line and others are meant to be behind the scene. Both are equally important, both are equally needed but knowing what your “superpowers” are will help you feel confident in the work you do without the pressure of needing to be the CEO.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

1. It wouldn’t happen overnight

2. I would make a lot of mistakes

3. Not to count nickel and dimes

4. Don’t do it alone, find a partner

5. Not everyone will want what you are offering

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I support people everyday by offering mediation practices free on IG @joulegoddess and YouTube

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

To help women understand their bodies better. It really concerns me how women have been put in a position to feel like it’s their fault they are overweight, or it’s their fault they are depressed. It’s time to debunk this myth and get women to realize we have been failed by the medical system. We have been told it’s normal for our periods to be abnormal, birth control will fix it. We’ve been told heart attacks are the number one killer making us believe lifestyle caused it, when it’s not only lifestyle but our GMO foods, our environment and pesticides affecting our hormones causing blood clotting and respiratory issues.

I want to continue educating women to learn about estrogen detoxification, the importance of nutrition and gut health. I want to help women feel good in their bodies and mind by making on the go Nutrition for healthy gut intuition.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

OMG!! For sure, Lisa Bilyeu and Sara Blakely.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.