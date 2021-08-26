Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Yvenson Israel: “Shares How Hard Work And Positivity Helped Him Be On The Top”

How Yvenson Israel Scaled His Amazon Drop Shipping Business To Multi-Million Dollar Success

With six years of experience under his belt, Vince believes that his greatest achievement has been the ability to pass down the knowledge he’s learned throughout his career.

To that end, he has created a virtual mastermind where he teaches students the steps he took to create a successful Amazon Drop Shipping business worth multiple 7-figures.

He also shares the ups and downs of his journey on social media through Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter. However, he didn’t achieve success overnight.

Growing up the oldest of three children to a single mother, life wasn’t always easy for Vince. From depositing $100 at the ATM only for his bank account balance to reflect $3, to now being a multi-millionaire, he was initially motivated to achieve the financial freedom he didn’t have growing up.

Vince graduated from NOVA Southeastern where he obtained a Bachelor’s in Finance, assuming that he would climb the corporate ladder and follow a traditional path. Instead, Vince has spent the last six years coaching and managing others to become successful entrepreneurs as Amazon sellers.

He has scaled his small team of only three virtual assistants to a team of over 400, doing $6-10 million in business each month.

“Unlike most people, I don’t jump from one project to another,” Vince explains. “I would much rather take something and scale it until I can’t anymore.”

Now, a stay-at-home dad to his seven-year-old daughter, his motivation has shifted.

“We have helped so many clients achieve a level of income that no amount of money I’ve made personally can compare to,” he says.

“I get to stay home with my daughter and I have the opportunity to travel all over the world. All I need is my laptop and internet connection.”

Fueled by the desire to help clients grow their business and teach his students how to follow in his footsteps of success, Vince continues to educate others on the benefits of drop shipping, all while continuing to scale his business.

Looking to the future, he hopes to continue making an impact in the industry. And if his current success is any indication, the sky’s the limit for what Vince will achieve.

“I’ve been in the e-commerce space, specifically Amazon drop shipping, for the last six years. I coach and manage Amazon accounts for clients. We currently do about $6-10 million a month for us and our clients.”

“As a young man who was raised by a single mother, life was not easy to say the least. I got into the industry for financial freedom. Freedom with my time came afterwards.”

“Any successful entrepreneur will tell you mindset is key. You cannot run a successful business with a negative attitude. Thoughts become things. With any business there will be obstacles, but having the right mindset will help you navigate those obstacles.”

“Find the right mentor. Shadow someone who has the results you want. You must want it as much as you want to breathe.”

“Unlike most entrepreneurs, I don’t jump from one project to another. I would much rather take something and scale it until I can’t anymore.”

“From depositing $100 at the ATM only for my bank balance to reflect $3 to now being a multi-millionaire.”

“Financial freedom means being able to live off the interest from your investments if you decided to never close another deal again.”

“As entrepreneurs, we all start out with a goal in mind to make money. Then we realize it’s much bigger than us. As of today, we cleared over $6.8 million dollars for our clients in 2020 alone. Our team overseas is 500 strong. Our MGT team in the states consists of 4 employees.”

    Paul Ade, Editor of Thrive Global at Author

    As an organization, we exist to empower the new generation of thought leaders, developers, creators, digital marketers and entrepreneurs, to learn new skills, grow their careers, chase their passions and create financial freedom for themselves, their families, and their lives, all while living out their true purpose. Our global campuses and pop-up workshops will help to eradicate poverty. We are part of a global movement to increase diversity in tech and grow new economies in underserved communities around the world. We enable millennials to become what they want to become in life by learning new skills and leveraging the power of the digital economy

