Yuvraj Pokharna Shares Ways To Stay Constantly Motivated

A Surat based activist, Yuvraj Pokharna who shot to national and international fame with his Wedding card projecting ‘facts’ about the “Rafale Deal” which was the pivotal issue of the 2019 Lok Sabha election. This card got him a fame worth dying for, so much so that PM Narendra Modi himself greeted him officially! His wedding was covered on national television by every channel. Since then, this 29 yr old activist is said to be one of the most popular faces, if not the most popular, on social media representing Surat.

“In the end, we only regret the chances we didn’t take.” What if this quote was a reality for you and after spending some golden years of your life you realize may be you didn’t go the way you wanted to? May be some early help in your life or career might have made a difference today. There’s a fine line between being successful and striving to attain success. In today’s competitive world, it is not easy to reach the top of your game. Self-Motivation is all one requires to get ahead in life. Motivation is what drives us to make the things happen – but staying motivated isn’t always easy says Yuvraj Pokharna

“How do you stay so motivated?” That is a question I’m asked on a constant basis — by friends, business connections and readers of this column — and it’s a question that all entrepreneurs should address on a regular basis.

You see, we are often so consumed by motivating our teams, employees, business partners and customers, that we sometimes forget something extremely important — our own motivation.

Here are ways to stay constantly motivated

Find Your Good Reasons

Anything you do, no matter how simple, has a number of good reasons behind it.

You may not be able to find good reasons to do some tasks at first but, if you take just a few moments to analyze them, you will easily spot something good. We also have many tasks which don’t need any reasoning at all – we’ve been doing them for so long that they feel natural.

If you’re ever stuck with some tasks you hate and there seems to be no motivation to complete it whatsoever, here’s what you need to do: find your good reasons.

Erase “I Can’t” and the Excuses

To recharge your motivation, erase the “I can’t” and dispose of the excuses. Life is not easy. We all have challenges, but your chances of success increase exponentially if you get out of your own way.

Start by pushing yourself out of your comfort zone. Those things will help you grow the most and will also help you develop discipline. Doing the things you don’t want to do, but you know are necessary will get you closer to your goals each day. “Everybody wants to become successful, but not everybody wants to do what it takes”

Visualize your future

Once you have your goals, you can get and stay motivated by visualizing your future. What will life be like when you achieve your goals? Where will you live? What will you do for work? What will you enjoy in your free time? What places will you travel to?

Spend some time visualizing your future by writing out a detailed description of how life will be like when you achieve your long-term goals.

Be extremely optimistic.

When you are constantly optimistic you focus on just the positives, which helps you stay motivated and focused on reaching your goals. The minute you start to bring negative thoughts into your mind is the moment your forward momentum will come to a screeching halt.

Accept the Consequences

Finally, accepting responsibility for consequences is actually an opportunity to stay empowered and motivated. Again, you are the owner of your life and you have control. Take responsibilities for mistakes you’ve made along the way. This is an opportunity to learn and master your goals, with the mistakes that will occur along the way. And once you accept the consequences and learn from them, move on.