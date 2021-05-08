Yung Rizzo of Fly High Music Group: “Don’t forget to enjoy life while you’re at it!”

The influence behind my music makes a positive impact on the listeners. I talk a lot about dreaming and making it out in my music which motivates those to reach for higher hopes.

As a part of our series about music stars who are making an important social impact, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Yung Rizzo of Fly High Music Group.

Jose Dace Dumlao III, professionally known as Yung Rizzo, is a Filipino-American music artist, producer and songwriter. He operates his own music label, Fly High Music Group and publishing company, JD3 Music. Yung Rizzo is most known for his song “Still Here” which debuted on Spotify Viral 50 and has been recognized as one of Spotify’s in-demand artist in the Philippines.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us a bit of the ‘backstory’ of how you grew up?

Sure, I was born and raised in the Bay Area, San Jose, California. My parents migrated from the Philippines to the US and I grew up with an older brother and younger sister. I am grateful to have grown up with my siblings since my parents worked long shifts, it taught us to be responsible at a young age and to always look after each other which built a closeness between us.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

My family always said I would grow up to be an engineer but that’s only because of my stereotypical background. I didn’t want my future to be mapped out in that sort of way, my true passion has always been with music. Even at a young age, music always sparked an interest to me, whether it would be the creative or technical side.

I remember participating in talent shows in middle school without any influence, I just wanted to perform. I got a lot of love from doing that on my own in 6th grade and the pieces started to come together as time would pass. Shortly after, I started to write my own lyrics and record them on mainstream instrumentals. The fact that I was writing at a younger age made me realize what this could become, it started as a hobby but later I ran with the idea of taking it to the next level and never looked back since.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career? What was the lesson or take away that you took out of that story?

I think one of the funniest moments was a random one. It was during a tour I was headlining and I can see my family members trying to make me laugh on stage, it was hilarious to me. It was actually pretty tough to balance because I’m trying to recall my lyrics during the performance, at the same time I’m trying not to focus on looking directly at them. I learned from that lesson and all the events moving forward, I began to wear shades so they would never know if I was looking directly at them.

What would you advise a young person who wants to emulate your success?

The first step towards any type of success is to just do it and take initiative. A lot of people have ideas and thoughts but never bring them to fruition, I believe the reason for that is being afraid of failure. Once you look at the roadblocks and losses as lessons learned, you begin to bounce back with even greater consistency towards achieving your end goal.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you explain how that was relevant in your life?

A quote I live by is “Many make excuses, less take action.” I believe I portray a prime example of this quote because I like to learn from experience and take action, rather than finding an excuse on why I shouldn’t do it yet or at all.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Of course, the biggest support isn’t necessarily a person but my family. I come from a cultural background where I as a music artist is basically impossible. You would have to come from a bloodline of entertainment or win a contest of some sort to succeed in the industry. I don’t have that type of silver spoon bloodline but I have my family’s support which is enough and helps uplift me along the way.

I still recall being on tour in the Philippines and my mom was shocked that I was on a televised network that she watched growing up. Sure, hitting music charts is one thing but being able to carry a stage name and have your family recognize you by that is an accomplishment.

Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview, how are you using your success to bring goodness to the world? Can you share with us the meaningful or exciting social impact causes you are working on right now?

The influence behind my music makes a positive impact on the listeners. I talk a lot about dreaming and making it out in my music which motivates those to reach for higher hopes.

I’ve founded a nonprofit corporation, Your Right Fly High (YRFH) that is in a startup phase, looking to scale and bridge the immigration gap between acculturation and educational access. Those who immigrated from other countries would love for their family members to come live a better life in the US, but some just don’t know the first step on how to do so. The other two social ventures that I’m also involved in have to do with bridging the educational gap for college access and art therapy.

Can you tell us the backstory about what originally inspired you to feel passionate about this cause and to do something about it?

I’ve seen it first hand with family members and in other countries while on tour. You have people who disconnect from their family members because they need to sacrifice themselves to work in other counties on working immigration visas for better means of living, but many of them don’t know that there is a way for them to connect with their family members again.

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest it. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and take action for this cause? What was that final trigger?

I’m really passionate about helping people and giving back, sometimes a little too much. I would laugh at myself saying “What if you can help the world.” You can’t help everybody but making a social impact through nonprofits is one way to do it by scale.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

I know an individual who just migrated from the Philippines and was missing her significant other and was likely going through depression, I worked with her personally and helped her petition her husband from the Philippines. The joy it brings to unite family members is a feeling you can’t buy.

Are there three things that individuals, society or the government can do to support you in this effort?

The main thing would be to just spread the word, this is a service that’s out there for those in need at no charge. There are donations and grants we’re consistently looking to apply for, so any recommendations the community can send our way would be great.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or an example for each.

I wish somebody told me to speak my mind more often, there have been times where I’m just keeping ideas to myself but when you share those thoughts, others can emphasize and enhance your ideas as well.

I wish somebody told me earlier that time is most valuable. I used to always just want to put in work and do what’s next, but the time you spend with others or just with yourself is much more valuable than stressing overwork.

I wish somebody told me, verbal agreements aren’t enough. Don’t assume you can trust everybody no matter what industry you’re in. You always want to make sure you have it all documented and in most cases, you should have a lawyer on standby to review or help draft up contracts.

I wish somebody told me, “You could do it,” but don’t let that hold you back from accomplishing your milestones, keep pushing forward and prove those who didn’t believe in you wrong!

Last but not least, I wish somebody told me there was more to living life. Don’t forget to enjoy life while you’re at it!

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The movement that I would put together would be to share an act of good faith and pass it to the next person. This way we all can learn from one another on the different types of positive actions that we all partake in and keep continuing to embrace it around the world.

We are blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Politics, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

If any VCs are reading this, I’ve got a ton of ideas we can put together and scale to make a social impact on a much bigger level.

Thank you so much for these amazing insights. This was so inspiring, and we wish you continued success!