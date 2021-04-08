Yuksel Balci of Yuksel Presents Says The Secret Of Life Is To Fall Seven Times And Stand Up Eight

Yuksel Balci, an organizer who with his company named YUKSEL PRESENTS, turned his passion into a business plan.

Failure can be a learning experience as long as you know how to deal with it. When a business owner fails, it might be due to several different factors. Determining what those factors are and learning how to avoid them in the future is the most effective way of learning from one’s failures says Yuksel Balci.

Yuksel says when you’re doing well in life, it feels like nothing can stop you. There are no words that can properly pin down feeling like you’re on top of the world. However, when failure hits, it hurts. Sometimes it hurts so bad that you think you’ll never be successful again. Staying humble helps curb the dramatic feeling of loss and failure. While you’re flying high on the feelings of success, never forget that you’re human, and treat everyone with the same humility and respect that you expect in return.

Experiencing a major failure is one of the worst things in life. It fills you with negative emotions and leaves you feeling worthless. This is why most people will do anything within their power to avoid failure, even if this means never attempting anything new. Despite the negative energy it comes with, failure has its positive side. Experiencing failure can teach you lessons that you wouldn’t have learned otherwise—you can learn from failure.

Failure shapes what you value. It’s funny. Through each successive failure in my life, my values were reshaped. Over time, they completely morphed. What I valued 10 years ago is no longer the same as what I value today. One of the biggest mistakes that people make when trying to succeed, is that they value the wrong things. Whenever we’re focused on taking something from the world or other people, failure is only a moment away. But, when our values change to ones based on contribution, and giving more to the world than we receive, a monumental tectonic shift occurs.

After experiencing a major failure, it feels like your world has come to an end. You feel like you don’t have it in you to achieve your dreams—or anything worthwhile for that matter. Actually, after going through major failure, some people give up entirely on life. However, if there’s one thing you can learn from the failures of some of the world’s most successful people, it’s that failure is not final. Knowing that you can still pick yourself up and become successful again gives you self-confidence, which is one of the most important soft skills for success.

In order to succeed, we must persevere. It is only then will we reach our goals. If we quit then all our hard work will just be put to waste. Failure shouldn’t stop you from reaching your goal. Use it to motivate yourself. Go ahead and fail, but always pick yourself up and keep going Yuksel quoted.