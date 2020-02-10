Contributor Log In/Sign Up
You’ve Got This, Mama!

One micro interaction taught a new mother the art of forgiving others—especially herself.

My four-month-old son and I were struggling when I returned to work. He wasn’t eating very much at daycare, and neither of us were sleeping well. After a particularly rough night and groggy morning, I dropped him off and continued driving on to work. Traffic was worse due to our later start, and I changed lanes without looking in my blind spot. A quick horn beep startled me into a more alert state. I was ashamed and felt like a total and utter failure. What if I had caused a wreck with my young son in the car? I frowned and mouthed, “I’m sorry,” and because I am a nerd, I gave a quick Vulcan salute. 

At the next intersection, the driver I had cut off pulled up alongside me and started gesticulating. I was afraid to lookso I assessed the situation with a side-eye. She gave the heart signal, returned the Vulcan salute and gave me a big smile. I turned to her and mouthed, “I’m sorry,” and pointed to my large car seat in the back of my car. She gave me a thumbs up and nodded, “You got this!”

I was so overcome by the generosity and kindness a stranger had returned to me in response to a mistake that I started crying uncontrollably. I was expecting to be admonished, yelled at, and made to feel even more like a failure than I already did. Instead, she saw my situation for what it wasan honest mistake by a tired new mom just trying to do her best to hold everything together. 

The unexpected reaction of a stranger that day encouraged me to look differently at my assumptions of others’ intentions and actions. We’re all in this world trying to survive and do the best we can. The vast majority of people do not wake up each morning with the intention to harm or make things more difficult for others. I am a better, calmer, more forgiving person because of this one interaction. I let things go, and am kinder to others and to myself. 

I also gave myself permission to go home for a nap. 

Alisha C Taylor at Ellevate

Alisha C. Taylor is an engineering program manager and life coach. A STEM advocate, checklist champion, and learning addict, you can find her @AlishaCTaylor and www.alishactaylor.com

