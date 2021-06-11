Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Youth Sports and Their Benefits

Charles Hitechew discusses some of the benefits that come from kid participating in sports.

Youth sports are about more than playing a sport at a young age. Families often spend countless hours during the week and on the weekends following their children to different sporting events. The huge commitment can mean so much more to the growth of the child. Here are some of the top benefits of playing sports at a young age.

Physical Activity

Many kids would stay inside playing video games and watching television all day if they could. Youth sports get them out of this trap moving around doing physical activity. They’re able to create a better lifestyle at a young age.

Make Friends

Sports give children a great opportunity to make friends. They get to know people on their team on a different level. These friendships often last after the season is over. They get to build a connection with their community. Their coaches often become role models. They learn to work together as a team with their new friends. These friendships form a bond that others outside of their sport often don’t understand.

Improves Academics

Many children that play sports have big goals. They know what it feels like to win in life. These positive attributes are easily taken with them into the classroom. Student-athletes often have a strong sense of educational purpose because they know they have to keep their grades up to participate in sports. Starting sports at a young age leads them into this mindset so they perform better in the classroom.

Learn To Face Adversity

Young athletes learn that you can’t always win. They learn to make quick decisions and work together towards a common goal. They learn that sometimes life is disappointing. Kids are resilient, yet it’s tough to understand this until they’re faced with challenges. They learn that they can work past challenges and win even if the scoreboard doesn’t agree with them.

Youth Sports Participation Instills Benefits That Last a Lifetime

The best news is that participating in sports at a young age instills benefits that last a lifetime. The child and family make many memories together that last forever. The final buzzer may sound, but those benefits don’t stop. The kids carry with them everything they’ve learned into adulthood.

    Charles Hitechew, Student

    Charles Hitechew is a student, son, and friend. Passionate about sports and business, Charles is currently studying Sports Marketing at Palumbo-Donahue School of Business at Duquesne University.

    Charles is a dedicated student, knowing the importance of putting the work in early. When you focus on getting really good at the fundamentals, it allows you the freedom in the future to explore, take chances, and live life to the fullest. In addition to his academic career, Charles loves

    attending live sporting events; while some people may stick to one or two sports, Charles likes spectating a variety, including football with the NFL, hockey with the NHL, and baseball with the MLB. Alongside professional sports, Charles also enjoys watching NCAA games and matches, seeing collegiate athletes compete for the love of the sport. 

    For more, be sure to follow Charles Hitechew online for the latest insights and updates into business, travel, and sports.

