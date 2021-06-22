Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Yousof Jamil- How to convert Impossible to I’m Possible.

Yousof Jamil is an emerging artist of our country. He is also a writer. This 23 years old boy has worked for everything he has achieved today.

Yousof Jamil is one of the youngest entrepreneurs of our country and he has managed to set an example to our youth. This 23 Years old boy has worked for everything he has achieved today. He is a well known musical artist composer, writer who already verified as an artist on Spotify and other platforms. He received the verified artist profile on Spotify in 11 may, 2021 and also verified on Jiosaavn as an artist. He is an emerging artist who born and brought in Gazipur. From childhood he was very fond of music and writing. At the age of 18 he started his music career. He has makes many instrumental music. But In 2021, He released his first track name “Looking For You”. His music available on International music platform like Spotify, Dezeer, Amazon music, iTunes, Soundcloud, Pendora etc. Yousof Jamil also a writer. Published his first book ” Bela Obelar Kothakoli” from India. Last of all he said, He is so proud to be a Bangladeshi verified musician.

