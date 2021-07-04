Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Yousof Jamil- How to convert Impossible into I’m Possible

Yousof Jamil is one of the youngest entrepreneurs of our country and he has managed to set an example to our youth. This 23 Years old boy has worked for everything he has achieved today.  The 21st century has brought an opportunity for developing careers in different industries.

Musical Artist & Writer of Bangladesh

Yousof Jamil is one of the youngest entrepreneurs of our country and he has managed to set an example to our youth. This 23 Years old boy has worked for everything he has achieved today.  The 21st century has brought an opportunity for developing careers in different industries. The young generation has been using this opportunity. Yousof Jamil is a young musical  artist and writer. He is using the social media and skill of digital marketing for proving his skills and god gifted. The growth of technology in the 21st century has set up the minds of young people in a new way and has motivated them to do something uniquely.

Yousof Jamil has come forward with new and arousing ideas on technical grounds. He has successfully combined skills and attributes for becoming a young icon all over Bangladesh as a successful music composer, well known writer and established  author. This passionate music composer has composed many musics that have been accepted and praised by the young generation. The first track of Yousof  Jamil named “Looking For You” has been praised by many famous artists and composers. In this regard, Yousof Jamil has set an example of backbreaking work and profound knowledge of music. A 28- years old emerging musical artist from Dhaka is trying to achieve the goal of being a great musician.

Yousof Jamil said, “Passion for something creates the way of gaining the goal with hard work and regular efforts.” Knowledge of smart technology helping him to investigate different perspectives on the web about several types of professions. Craving for music and a lucid touch of rhythm has touched him enormously. As a result, the passion for music has become very much overflowed, and now he is creating such excellent music compositions. As an enthusiastic and ambitious kid since childhood, Yousof Jamil has been used his knowledge in various fields such as writing, management, studies, etc., and gained success as an writer and music composer. In 2021, he published his first joint book “Bela Obelar Kothakoli ” from India.

As a musical artist Yousof Jamil noted, “It is very common that people are interested in contributing for a specific industry, but hard work and proper discipline make them great.” Unique vision and strategy are also considered essential elements of success.

