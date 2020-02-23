You’re the Dissenting Vote, and Most Junior Person

With this video, I’m launching my Say It Skillfully™series with the Thrive Global community to help you learn to communicate in a powerful, open, and honest manner at work.

I created this video series (now also a radio show and podcast) to help you be who you are and say what needs to be said… to thrive.

In today’s scenario, management is interviewing a candidate to be your new boss. You are the only non-management person to speak with the candidate, and everyone but you likes her. What do you do? Take a look, and I’ll show you how—and why—to navigate this challenging and important moment.

More ways to Say It Skillfully™

All videos by category: https://sayitskillfully.com

Tune in to my radio show/podcasts for two-way conversations with callers that offer a richer learning experience than I can pack into a short video: https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/3923/say-it-skillfully