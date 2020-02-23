Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

You’re the Dissenting Vote, and Most Junior Person

How do you hold you own in a room full of management?

By

With this video, I’m launching my Say It Skillfully™series with the Thrive Global community to help you learn to communicate in a powerful, open, and honest manner at work. 

I created this video series (now also a radio show and podcast) to help you be who you are and say what needs to be said… to thrive.

In today’s scenario, management is interviewing a candidate to be your new boss. You are the only non-management person to speak with the candidate, and everyone but you likes her. What do you do? Take a look, and I’ll show you how—and why—to navigate this challenging and important moment.

More ways to Say It Skillfully™

All videos by category:  https://sayitskillfully.com  

Tune in to my radio show/podcasts for two-way conversations with callers that offer a richer learning experience than I can pack into a short video:  https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/3923/say-it-skillfully

Molly Tschang, Coaching Senior Management Teams to Win As One

Molly Tschang helps senior management build powerful chemistry to lead together and  commit to each other’s success. She equips her clients' organizations with the practical skills to Win As One...which companies often never even try to do. Molly is the creator of “Say It Skillfully™,” a video series on LinkedIn and Thrive Global, and radio show that she hosts on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel to help people say what needs to be said. She is a member of Marshall Goldsmith’s 100 Coaches initiative and has held executive leadership positions at Cisco Systems and U.S. Filter, where she led the integration of over 80 acquisitions globally. Molly provides pro bono strategic advisory services to Community Solutions (homelessness) and Three Dot Dash® (youth mentoring) and regularly practices yoga, meditation and tennis.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Molly Tschang photographed by Irina Island Images
Community//

Disengaged at work? Afraid of Speaking Out? Executive Coach Molly Tschang Shares Compelling Solutions

by Star Williams
Huber &amp; Starke/Getty Images
Wisdom//

Recruiter-Approved Answers to “Where Do You See Yourself in 5 Years?”

by HubSpot
Choosing Your Future &amp; The Science of Achievement
Community//

Choosing Your Future and The Science of Achievement

by Lisa McDonald

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.