You’re Not the Only One

Hard to focus? Grouchy? Anxious?

Hard to focus? Grouchy? Anxious? Tired? You’re not the only one. Living through the events that will make the content of our future history books isn’t always easy.

If you’ve gotten off course and distracted with all the noise around you right now, take ten minutes today to get yourself grounded again.

⭐️Remind yourself of your priorities, and drop anything that doesn’t make the top of the list.
⭐️Recommit to your healthy habits like exercise, meditation, prayer, clean and nutritious food, sleep, and laughter.
⭐️Make a list of all the things that are good and beautiful in your life right now.
⭐️Step away from social media. You rarely feel better after scrolling the web.
⭐️Answer this one question: What’s the next simple, and tangible step I can take today to move forward?

If you’re having a hard time keeping your focus, check out the Hold This Thought Journal. It’s a 30-day journal to help you define what you want with a day-by-day guide to get you there. This is a place to record your action steps, ponder an inspirational thought, and write out your ideas or feelings.

2020 threw us some unexpected curveballs, but that doesn’t mean it’s not valuable. How are you making the best of 2020?

Stay well,
Christine

You deserve genuine and lifelong happiness, the type of happiness that can’t be taken away from you no matter what sort of craziness is happening in the world. Read my book, Happy Ever After. We can all use that right now.

Dr. Christine Bradstreet, Transformation Consultant and Inspirational Author

Dr. Christine Bradstreet is a renowned transformation specialist, an inspirational author, and a health and wellness expert. Through her teachings, people learn to create more of what they want in their lives - more health and wellness in their bodies, minds, and spirits. When she's not writing, she offers workshops and lectures, and she works individually with clients to promote healing in their lives. Visit her at www.christinebradstreet.com.

