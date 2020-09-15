You’re not getting enough sleep. Now what?

As we enter the final quarter of a year that has left us with anxieties and insecurities, it’s no surprise we’re losing sleep over 2020. When we look for ways to change our habits – like attempting to get to bed earlier or quitting screen time an hour before bedtime – what worries us most is the lingering sleep debt that continues to compromise our vitality and immune system further. Keep yourself from repeating cycles of insomnia with an understanding of how a good night’s sleep goes hand-in-hand with nutritional well-being.

What is “good sleep”?

Whether you sleep six hours or nine hours, your body needs a unique total amount of time to rejuvenate, repair, and recover. Experts recommend getting four sleep cycles throughout your slumber. The duration of a sleep cycle can last from 90 minutes to 2 hours, enabling the brain to transition into slow-wave sleep toward REM sleep, the state in which dreams occur.

Why is getting a good night’s sleep important?

Sleep is necessary for a well-functioning nervous system, and keeps our immune system in top shape. A good night’s sleep can help our white blood cells respond to immunity attacks more efficiently. On the flip side, sleep debt counteracts the process, making it tougher to fight off disease and illness. A solid slumber also helps us to relax better during the day, with a sense of calm that helps to fight against mood stressors that can appear out of nowhere.

Good nutrition can help you improve your slumber

It might be obvious that alcohol, caffeine, and contradicting medications can wreak havoc on sleep patterns, and it’s a good idea to eliminate these from your weekly schedule when possible. Take a look at why you’re motivated by them in the first place: if it’s the need to improve your mental acuity or perform at a level that’s necessary for daily functioning, consider making changes to your diet with healthy foods that help to boost clarity, focus, and general well-being. You can take the guess-work out of healthy eating with a program that includes meal-planning and elimination diets to discover what works best for you.

Take time to relax and de-stress with mindful meals

A simple moving meditation of preparing nutritious meals that benefit not only yourself, but your entire family, can be the focus you need to relax and de-stress. Whether it’s mindfully meal planning for the week, or preparing nutritious meals centered around promoting better sleep cycles, take the time to mindfully engage in the enjoyment of creating your own nutritious habits that lead to transformational well-being.

Learn how elimination diets can help identify what’s keeping you awake at night

Allergies and food-sensitivities can help shine a beacon on the foods that compete for energy in your body. Find a supportive coach or group nutrition program that takes you step-by-step in your journey toward eliminating the foods that are keeping you awake at night. There’s a science behind clean eating, and finding nutritional recipes that work can help you navigate food intolerances and empower you to feel confident about making lasting life changes toward nutritional wholeness. Whether it’s legumes, dairy, sugar, or particular grains that are keeping you awake at night, a supportive environment takes the pain out of trying to go it alone.

Stay cool

It may not be easy at first to get back on track with better sleep habits. Uncovering the hidden truths about nutrition’s role in sleep disruption will equip you with the skills you need to achieve well-being, and toward a good night’s slumber. Sweet dreams.