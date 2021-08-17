You’re Never Too Old and It’s Never Too Late to Hope

Brian Jensen and Mandy Ansari at Katz’s Deli in New York City

5 years ago I ended a 5 year relationship and he was posting on social media 3 weeks later (with a girl we knew) and was engaged 3 months later. My best friend committed suicide that same week.

Comparison is the thief of joy. And, social media does a really good job of spotlighting only the parts we want to make visible. The best day of my whole life happened this week and I wanna scream about it off every rooftop, not to brag, but because I’ve been right where someone you know, or you yourself, might be right now. You know when good things seem to be happening to everyone else but you? When your heart is broken and you feel lonely because maybe you’re grieving a death or relationship, didn’t get that job, struggling with anxiety or depression, thought you’d never find (or even experience) love (ever or again), feel slighted for a promotion, felt rejected by someone or some thing, have wanted something so bad that never seems to arrive, etc, etc. I mean the list goes on, and it’s long because life can be really tough. And, sometimes it’s really tough for a really long time.

Mandy Ansari and Brian Jensen’s First Date Was During the Pandemic. A few weeks and a few PCR Tests later, they finally got together and ordered Katz’s Deli. They returned to the NYC small business after they got engaged.

If you know me at all, you know the last 5 years have been a rollercoaster of highs and lows + a hike full of peaks and valleys. Yes, I’ve had some of the best moments of my life these past few years, but also some of the very worst. But, it’s all come full circle + while I’m sure there will be many more challenges ahead in life, I am overwhelmed with joy knowing that the universe brought me my perfect match to face it all with me.

My hope is that sharing my current joy with you will make you feel hope that those things that sometimes feel impossible are actually within reach and maybe even closer than you think. Good things do happen. Seasons change. Hearts heal. Grief evolves (and while it doesn’t always go away, there are opportunities for your wounds to turn into wisdom). It really does get better when you hold on + refuse to give up.



What’s for you will never ever miss you…and, believe me, the stuff that does miss you was never ever ever meant for you because something else is ahead.