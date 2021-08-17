Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

You’re Never Too Old and It’s Never Too Late to Hope

Brian Jensen and Mandy Ansari at Katz’s Deli in New York City 5 years ago I ended a 5 year relationship and he was posting on social media 3 weeks later (with a girl we knew) and was engaged 3 months later. My best friend committed suicide that same week. Comparison is the thief of […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Engagement in NYC To Give You Hope
Mandy Ansari and Brian Jensen at the iconic Katz's Deli after he proposed
Brian Jensen and Mandy Ansari at Katz’s Deli in New York City

5 years ago I ended a 5 year relationship and he was posting on social media 3 weeks later (with a girl we knew) and was engaged 3 months later. My best friend committed suicide that same week.

Comparison is the thief of joy. And, social media does a really good job of spotlighting only the parts we want to make visible. The best day of my whole life happened this week and I wanna scream about it off every rooftop, not to brag, but because I’ve been right where someone you know, or you yourself, might be right now. You know when good things seem to be happening to everyone else but you? When your heart is broken and you feel lonely because maybe you’re grieving a death or relationship, didn’t get that job, struggling with anxiety or depression, thought you’d never find (or even experience) love (ever or again), feel slighted for a promotion, felt rejected by someone or some thing, have wanted something so bad that never seems to arrive, etc, etc. I mean the list goes on, and it’s long because life can be really tough. And, sometimes it’s really tough for a really long time.

Mandy Ansari and Brian Jensen’s First Date Was During the Pandemic. A few weeks and a few PCR Tests later, they finally got together and ordered Katz’s Deli. They returned to the NYC small business after they got engaged.

If you know me at all, you know the last 5 years have been a rollercoaster of highs and lows + a hike full of peaks and valleys. Yes, I’ve had some of the best moments of my life these past few years, but also some of the very worst. But, it’s all come full circle + while I’m sure there will be many more challenges ahead in life, I am overwhelmed with joy knowing that the universe brought me my perfect match to face it all with me.

My hope is that sharing my current joy with you will make you feel hope that those things that sometimes feel impossible are actually within reach and maybe even closer than you think. Good things do happen. Seasons change. Hearts heal. Grief evolves (and while it doesn’t always go away, there are opportunities for your wounds to turn into wisdom). It really does get better when you hold on + refuse to give up.


What’s for you will never ever miss you…and, believe me, the stuff that does miss you was never ever ever meant for you because something else is ahead.

    Mandy Ansari, Mental Health Advocate, Entrepreneur and Founder of the Modern Girl's Guide to Chasing Happiness at Girl & The

    Mandy Ansari is a digital marketer, brand strategist, tech nerd and mental health advocate who works with startups to Fortune 500 companies to increase their reach and build their digital footprint through creative marketing. She leads Community Marketing at Bumble and is the Lifestyle Blogger behind www.girlandthe.com, a guide to chasing happiness for the modern girl. She shares daily stories and posts with 300K+ Instagram followers who know her as their “Virtual BFF”.  Mandy is obsessed with the internet’s ability to make the world a smaller and more connected place. She’s dedicated to helping her followers feel more understood and less alone.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Dr. Oz Shares 5 Essential Habits of a Healthy Entrepreneur

    by Nora Oravecz
    Community//

    “5 Things We Can Each Do To Make Social Media And The Internet A Kinder And More Tolerant Place” With Natalie Pennington Ph.D

    by Yitzi Weiner
    Community//

    5 Things We Can Each Do to Make Social Media And The Internet a Kinder And More Tolerant Place, With Author Lisa Sugarman

    by Yitzi Weiner
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.