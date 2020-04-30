Determine your true self and live life on your terms

You’re more than your parents’ opinion.

5 Steps to an Authentic and Effective Self-Image

Your self-image is the way you view yourself. You might view yourself as a parent, construction worker, friend, blonde, sports fan, intelligent, impatient, and middle-aged. But you’re more than your career, gender, and age. You’re more than your parents’ opinion. Or anyone else for that matter.

You’re a unique person with nuances that are unique to you, and only you get to decide who you want to be and how you show up in the world each and every day. Be your authentic self, there’s no one else worth being!

When who you are is aligned with what you do, you’re living authentically. But most of us view ourselves as one way and live another. Authentic people act honestly and congruently.

The benefits of this congruency are enormous: success, self-esteem, respect from others, and inner peace.

Those that live lives misaligned with their values, beliefs, and attitudes suffer from more anxiety, guilt, and shame. It might seem easier to live up to the expectations of others in the short-term, but the long-term costs are significant.

Follow these steps to determine your true self and live life on your terms:

Identify your core values and inner desires. An authentic self-image is one that is aligned with your values and desires. By knowing your values and true inner desires, you’ll gain an understanding of what is important to you. Once you’re aware of your values, you can build a self-image and life that are more meaningful, enjoyable, and desirable.

Make a list of your values and desires. Create a long list and include everything that you think applies to you. Then, reduce your list to the ten values and desires that are most important to you. You might struggle to narrow your list to just ten, but ten of each are plenty.

Determine if you have any conflicts. For example, you might say that adventure and freedom are two of your most important values, but what if you also strongly favour responsibility and security? Those values could be in conflict.

When you're faced with inner conflict, you're likely to shut down and do nothing.



If you’ve ever been paralyzed while making a decision, it’s possible your values were in conflict. Think back to when you’ve struggled to make a decision and see if it’s true. Do you have any values listed that aren’t really priorities for you? We often carry around perspectives instilled by our parents. Here’s a newsflash: they may have been wrong. Take the time to determine your values and desires for yourself. Disregard what society says you should value or desire. You’re an individual.

Create an action plan for each value. Imagine one of your values is frugality. You could create a budget and savings plan that incorporates that value. You might plan to start clipping coupons, visit less expensive stores, and search for free entertainment options available on the weekends.

Make a list of activities you enjoy that are in alignment with your values. For example, if generosity is a priority, you could find an enjoyable way to spend your time helping others. If health is a value you cherish, you could join a soccer team or a yoga class. Find your favourite sport and participate.

Evaluate yourself at the end of each day. Think about the instances when you failed to live according to your values. Likewise, contemplate the times you were able to live according to your values and self-image, particularly when doing so was challenging.

Create a self-image that is in alignment with your values. First, it is necessary to identify and choose your values. Next, construct a life that allows you to live those values consistently and to thrive in your desires. Authenticity eliminates many of the common emotional ailments in life, but it’s not always the easiest choice.

Be bold enough to choose the person you want to become and live accordingly. The benefits are enormous. What are your values?