Your Uniqueness is Your Magic

I am trying to compare it to something that would help in understanding the awesomeness of this concept. I think the closest I can compare it to is when your children are born. Those of you who have children who are reading this, imagine how you felt watching your child being born, or if your the mother, birthing your baby and then holding him or her. That rush of love that is so big you have never felt anything like it in your life. It floods your whole system and it is intensified by your energetic body. You are connected to another like you have never been before. If you can tap into that feeling from that moment, you may just touch the tip of what I am talking about. For those that have no children and are reading this, another example could be the feeling you get when you find yourself in a place in Mother Nature and you are struck by the awesomeness of it. Like feeling the Grand Canyon or feeling the ocean, or feeling the trees and nature. Yes, I said feeling because that is what you are doing. You are feeling it. It’s not something we can really comprehend with our minds. If you believe that you were created from a divine mind regardless of what you call it, can you understand how unique you are and how much you are cherished? When I think about it in those terms, it blows my mind.

What we want to do is see ourselves the way we were created as the precious and unique soul that we are. To know in every part of our being down to our bones that this is true. Like anything else, it takes constantly reminding ourselves of this fact. You can’t let up. If you make mistakes, it doesn’t matter. If you feel depressed, it doesn’t matter. If you can’t get out of bed, it doesn’t matter. If you get sick or injured and others have to take care of you, it still doesn’t matter. It’s just because you are, that is the only reason. You don’t have to do anything. You don’t have to be a world leader. You don’t have to be a talented rock star. You don’t have to be a doctor or a healer. You don’t have to volunteer to a charity. You don’t have to be famous. You don’t have to have children. You don’t have to go to college or even be educated. You are every color and race. You are a woman or a man or you don’t identify with either. You are special needs or you are not. You are young or old. You are tall or short. You are healthy or sick. You can be kind or not. You are democrat or republican or independent. None of it matters all you have to do is be. From that perspective just to be is enough to make us a cherished and unique soul. How you live your life is always going to be your choice in how you want your uniqueness to manifest. That is up to us. That is our super power.