No one is like you in the whole world. Like your fingerprint there is no other that will match it completely, no one can be you, but you. I like the word unique. Unique implies that we all share that quality, equally. I love the idea that, your uniqueness is your magic. As I said, magic is my favorite word and with everything that it implies, I mean that what is unique about you is your super power. You may think there is nothing unique about you. You are average person doing what average people do. You have a job, you come home, spend time with family, eat, sleep, and do the whole thing over again the next day. Yes, that is true. It’s true for most of us. We all have our routines and responsibilities that we need to do each day. Life may seem a little boring and routine. You may not be a prodigy or have the ability to play a the piano like Mozart or paint like Picasso but you are unique. Your soul makes you unique and that is what holds your super power. Think of your soul or spirit it doesn’t matter what you call it being created in a vortex of love. A super intelligence, or God, or the Universe has a master design plan and decided to create you for a reason. That reason, you must discover for yourself. If you can really get your mind around that, you will see how really huge that is. Even if you have been here thousands of times, playing different roles in each life, your soul was created by the divine because it loves you and needs you. You wouldn’t have been created if that were not true. That alone makes you the most unique person in the world. Of course, all of us are the most unique persons in the world. The magnitude of that is beyond comprehension.
I am trying to compare it to something that would help in understanding the awesomeness of this concept. I think the closest I can compare it to is when your children are born. Those of you who have children who are reading this, imagine how you felt watching your child being born, or if your the mother, birthing your baby and then holding him or her. That rush of love that is so big you have never felt anything like it in your life. It floods your whole system and it is intensified by your energetic body. You are connected to another like you have never been before. If you can tap into that feeling from that moment, you may just touch the tip of what I am talking about. For those that have no children and are reading this, another example could be the feeling you get when you find yourself in a place in Mother Nature and you are struck by the awesomeness of it. Like feeling the Grand Canyon or feeling the ocean, or feeling the trees and nature. Yes, I said feeling because that is what you are doing. You are feeling it. It’s not something we can really comprehend with our minds. If you believe that you were created from a divine mind regardless of what you call it, can you understand how unique you are and how much you are cherished? When I think about it in those terms, it blows my mind.
What we want to do is see ourselves the way we were created as the precious and unique soul that we are. To know in every part of our being down to our bones that this is true. Like anything else, it takes constantly reminding ourselves of this fact. You can’t let up. If you make mistakes, it doesn’t matter. If you feel depressed, it doesn’t matter. If you can’t get out of bed, it doesn’t matter. If you get sick or injured and others have to take care of you, it still doesn’t matter. It’s just because you are, that is the only reason. You don’t have to do anything. You don’t have to be a world leader. You don’t have to be a talented rock star. You don’t have to be a doctor or a healer. You don’t have to volunteer to a charity. You don’t have to be famous. You don’t have to have children. You don’t have to go to college or even be educated. You are every color and race. You are a woman or a man or you don’t identify with either. You are special needs or you are not. You are young or old. You are tall or short. You are healthy or sick. You can be kind or not. You are democrat or republican or independent. None of it matters all you have to do is be. From that perspective just to be is enough to make us a cherished and unique soul. How you live your life is always going to be your choice in how you want your uniqueness to manifest. That is up to us. That is our super power.
That is why, your uniqueness is your magic. Ask yourself, how you would like to use your unique magic? Once you really get how unique you are it’s like a light is turned on inside of you. All of a sudden you understand that you have something to offer that is magic. It doesn’t have to be a world changer, you don’ t have to design a way to clean the planet of trash. If you do, that is awesome. I can’t wait to see it. I couldn’t do that. Your magic may be something that is only seen by a select few. But the ripple effect from that is not small. Don’t think it is. The interconnections on this planet are huge. Small things create large effects. You may not even see how your magic plays out, but it may be the only way it can manifest is because it came from you.
Remember ~ xoxo Melisa