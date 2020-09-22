Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Well-Being//

Announcing Your Time to Thrive, a Revolutionary New Book That Helps You Harness the Power of Microsteps to Improve Your Life

We’ve created a science-backed guide to well-being, resilience and happiness when we need it most.

By

There’s a built-in paradox to the time we’re living in: as the world changes around us in big ways, it’s the small changes we make that can have the biggest impact on our lives. None of us has the power to wish away the pandemic, but we do have the power to take a few Microsteps each day — tiny, habit-forming actions that immediately improve our daily lives.

That’s why we’re thrilled to announce the launch of Your Time to Thrive: End Burnout, Increase Well-being, and Unlock Your Full Potential With the New Science of Microsteps, which will be published by Hachette Go in March, 2021. 

At Thrive Global, Microsteps have always been the heart of our behavior change platform. And now, with Your Time to Thrive, we’ve created a science-backed system that’s both timeless and tailored to our moment. At a time when so much seems out of our control, Microsteps are practical and powerful. The ability to make small changes in a New Normal defined by constant change is what we all must master if we’re truly going to thrive.

Our team has brought together science, storytelling, ancient wisdom and inspiring role models from all walks of life to create a revolutionary behavior change system that will help you kickstart real change and start getting immediate positive results in your well-being, resilience, happiness and success. With chapters dedicated to sleep, nutrition, movement, focus and prioritization, communication and relationships, unplugging and recharging, creativity and inspiration, purpose and meaning, Your Time to Thrive is a treasure trove of practical, research-supported tools that will not only help you move from A to B, but empower you to tap into what is best, wisest, most creative and empathetic in you. 

Our science-based Microsteps are backed up by ancient wisdom that illuminates values that have always mattered most — and storytelling highlighting modern day leaders and role models who have experienced the transformative effects of Microsteps in their own lives.

Your Time to Thrive doesn’t require you to overhaul your entire life. As much as people are hungering for guidance and support, we realize how physically and mentally challenging this year has been. The idea of a major life overhaul is more daunting than ever when so many of us are simply trying to stay physically and mentally healthy, and be the best parents, partners, friends and colleagues we can be in a historically difficult time. 

That’s why we need Microsteps now more than ever. And it’s why we created Your Time to Thrive — to reduce your stress, not add to it. It’s a behavior change system, but a system broken down into the smallest possible elements so you can easily adapt them to your life, in ways that work for you. Our guiding principle is to make Microsteps “too small to fail.” Because in a time of big change, it’s the small changes that can have the biggest impact.

Pre-order your copy of Your Time to Thrive here today. 

Arianna Huffington Headshot

Arianna Huffington, Thrive Global Founder & CEO

Arianna Huffington is the founder and CEO of Thrive Global, the founder of The Huffington Post, and the author of 15 books, including, most recently, Thrive and The Sleep Revolution. In 2016, she launched Thrive Global, a leading behavior change tech company with the mission of changing the way we work and live by ending the collective delusion that burnout is the price we must pay for success.

 

She has been named to Time Magazine's list of the world’s 100 most influential people and the Forbes Most Powerful Women list. Originally from Greece, she moved to England when she was 16 and graduated from Cambridge University with an M.A. in economics. At 21, she became president of the famed debating society, the Cambridge Union.

 
She serves on numerous boards, including Onex and The B Team.
 

Her last two books, Thrive: The Third Metric to Redefining Success and Creating a Life of Well-Being, Wisdom, and Wonder and The Sleep Revolution: Transforming Your Life, One Night At A Time, both became instant international bestsellers.

Marina Khidekel, Head of Content Development at Thrive Global

Marina leads strategy, ideation and execution of Thrive Global content company-wide, including cross-platform brand partnership campaigns, editorial tentpoles and partnerships, and the voice of the Thrive app. In her role, she helps people tell their personal stories of going from surviving to thriving, brings Thrive's audience actionable, science-backed tips for reducing stress and improving their physical and mental well-being, and shares those insights on panels, at conferences, and in national outlets like NBC's TODAY.

Previously, Marina held senior editorial roles at Women's Health, Cosmopolitan, and Glamour, where she edited award-winning health and mental health features and spearheaded the campaigns and partnerships around them.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Courtesy of shutter_m / Getty Images
Well-Being//

Microsteps: The Big Idea That’s Too Small to Fail

by Arianna Huffington
John M Lund Photography Inc/Getty Images
Work-Life Integration//

Work-Life Balance Doesn’t Exist. Aim for Work-Life Integration Instead.

by Elizabeth Yuko, Ph.D.
Microstep Month//

Give Your New Year’s Resolutions a Boost by Joining Us For Microstep Month

by Arianna Huffington

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.