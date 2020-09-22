Announcing Your Time to Thrive, a Revolutionary New Book That Helps You Harness the Power of Microsteps to Improve Your Life

There’s a built-in paradox to the time we’re living in: as the world changes around us in big ways, it’s the small changes we make that can have the biggest impact on our lives. None of us has the power to wish away the pandemic, but we do have the power to take a few Microsteps each day — tiny, habit-forming actions that immediately improve our daily lives.

That’s why we’re thrilled to announce the launch of Your Time to Thrive: End Burnout, Increase Well-being, and Unlock Your Full Potential With the New Science of Microsteps, which will be published by Hachette Go in March, 2021.

At Thrive Global, Microsteps have always been the heart of our behavior change platform. And now, with Your Time to Thrive, we’ve created a science-backed system that’s both timeless and tailored to our moment. At a time when so much seems out of our control, Microsteps are practical and powerful. The ability to make small changes in a New Normal defined by constant change is what we all must master if we’re truly going to thrive.

Our team has brought together science, storytelling, ancient wisdom and inspiring role models from all walks of life to create a revolutionary behavior change system that will help you kickstart real change and start getting immediate positive results in your well-being, resilience, happiness and success. With chapters dedicated to sleep, nutrition, movement, focus and prioritization, communication and relationships, unplugging and recharging, creativity and inspiration, purpose and meaning, Your Time to Thrive is a treasure trove of practical, research-supported tools that will not only help you move from A to B, but empower you to tap into what is best, wisest, most creative and empathetic in you.

Our science-based Microsteps are backed up by ancient wisdom that illuminates values that have always mattered most — and storytelling highlighting modern day leaders and role models who have experienced the transformative effects of Microsteps in their own lives.

Your Time to Thrive doesn’t require you to overhaul your entire life. As much as people are hungering for guidance and support, we realize how physically and mentally challenging this year has been. The idea of a major life overhaul is more daunting than ever when so many of us are simply trying to stay physically and mentally healthy, and be the best parents, partners, friends and colleagues we can be in a historically difficult time.

That’s why we need Microsteps now more than ever. And it’s why we created Your Time to Thrive — to reduce your stress, not add to it. It’s a behavior change system, but a system broken down into the smallest possible elements so you can easily adapt them to your life, in ways that work for you. Our guiding principle is to make Microsteps “too small to fail.” Because in a time of big change, it’s the small changes that can have the biggest impact.

