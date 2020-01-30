Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Your Team is Your Mirror

Your Team is Your Mirror

If you’re not getting the right results or don’t have the right team around you, the only thing you can do is look in the mirror. There is either a lesson that you need to learn, somewhere you need to grow or something you haven’t been fully stepping into.

It all comes back to you.

And if you didn’t choose your team, but are now in the position of leading them, it’s your responsibility to take them to that next level. You’ve been given them for a reason because there is a lesson and a learning there for you to step into being a greater leader.

Reflect on the type of leader that you currently are.

– Do you create an environment of trust and safety?
– Do your people know where you stand with them?
– Is how you lead and treat others on a daily basis aligned with your highest self?
– Do you catch your emotions and your thoughts before reacting?
– Are you committed to challenging yourself and those around you for the greater good of the team, the organization and for their own personal development? 
-Do you have proactive conversations when difficult topics or situations arise?

Yes, being a great leader and transforming your team will take more time on your part. But you can’t expect greatness if you’re not leading and role modeling through greatness and showing them the way. It starts with you. 

Part of what we do at Thrive is help organizations and leaders create a people-focused, High Performance Culture and to help leaders create more leaders within their teams. We provide the tools and training for organizations, leaders and individuals to shift from the inside-out and create a purpose-driven entrepreneurial team environment.

The world needs strong leaders now. Better leaders. More courageous leaders. We need those leaders to start showing up in all areas of life. If this resonates with you and you’d like to see how Thrive could help your organization, check out my website: https://www.thrivehighperformanceleadership.com

Charlotte Ferreux, Certified High Performance Coach | Rebellious Entrepreneur | Leadership + Development Consultant | Interaction Junkie

Charlotte Ferreux, from Castlegar, BC, Canada is passionate about helping others reach their highest potential. She has the ability to help her world-wide clients achieve transformational results based on her direct coaching style. She mixes in a fun, compassionate, yet challenging approach that gets to the root of the issue.

Her innate strength is people. Outside of being a world-wide Certified High Performance Coach, she is the founder of Thrive Consulting. She specializes in helping businesses create a people-focused culture through the implementation of the right systems and processes and has her brand and podcast - Change by Choice.
Charlotte has 20 years of valuable restaurant, retail, and operational experience focusing primarily in leadership development and senior management roles. Charlotte worked for Lululemon Athletica through the majority of their growth prior to and through their IPO (from 3 to over 100 stores). She was accountable for multi-million dollar regions while ensuring they had a strong people culture. Charlotte is the board VP of her local Chamber of Commerce and on the Community Futures Central Kootenay board of directors, where she is able to give back to the business communities. She also teaches spin classes at Oranj Fitness and has a strong background in health coaching, which is a huge asset to her coaching clients.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below.

