Your subconscious mind creates 95% of your life.

Your subconscious mind is a powerful force. It takes up about 95% of your brain power and handles everything your body needs to function properly, from eating and breathing to digesting and making memories. It also holds all the “programs” that control the way you think, what you believe, the way you feel, act, react, and pretty much everything else that forms part of who you are.

The key to taking control of your subconscious mind lies in understanding the way it works, and the beauty of this is that it really isn’t as difficult as it sounds.

It’s primary function is to follow the instructions of the conscious mind, and it does this by proving that whatever the conscious mind believes, is true. In other words, the job of the subconscious mind is to prove the conscious mind is always right.

If you consciously believe that you can’t be, do or have something, then you are always right. The subconscious mind will get to work and create the circumstances and find the people to prove that you are right.

So how do we take control of this?

Firstly, did you know that all your thoughts and beliefs aren’t even yours? All those negative emotions and negative beliefs, that mess around with your head a little bit, and interfere with your confidence, your self worth, your ability to attract the right people and situations into your life, are literally not even yours.

What on Earth am I talking about? Well, these negative beliefs and emotions are just “programs” in your subconscious mind, which were formed between the ages of 0-7 years old. Yes, when you were just a little kid. It was during this age bracket that the subconscious mind was formed.

Everything you saw, heard, felt based on the environment and the adults around you moulded your subconscious mind and therefore you just took on all their beliefs! At this age, you just did not have the critical faculty to reject anything that did not sit right with you, so quite literally your limiting thoughts and beliefs are not even yours.

Let’s now further discuss how you can recognise these beliefs, and send them back to sender, no longer living here, holding you back! And then we’ll touch on how to replace them with more empowering ones that actually serve you.

There are countless studies that indicate how the subconscious mind controls every little thing – the way we think, feel, act, react, what we believe, and it also controls our goals and dreams, and whether we can achieve them.

It also holds all the limiting beliefs that control us, too, and we all have limiting beliefs. We are mostly just not consciously aware that we think them. I love it so much that we are becoming so aware of them now and that we can take measures to release them.

So what are they? They are thoughts like:

I’m not good enough

Other people are better than me

I’m not smart enough

I don’t have the confidence to do this or that

I don’t deserve x or y

I always mess up

I’ll never be wealthy because my family isn’t

I always meet the wrong person

I never reach my goals…

Do any of these sound familiar? All these types of beliefs were imbedded in your mind when you were just a child, so if you keep thinking these thoughts and think it is just normal, your subconscious mind will make it all true for you, because it ensures that you are not a liar.

What might your life look life if you no longer believed such things?

I want to show you how easy it is “reprogram” the subconscious mind, so over the next few days, pay close attention to your thinking patterns, write them down if you can, and ask yourself, when did I decide that?

You’ll notice these thoughts and patterns play in your mind on repeat, and this is how you discover your limiting beliefs. And it is also how you can then become in charge of your subconscious mind and start the journey of reprogramming it.

For the more deeply rooted subconscious belief, yes, you might need the help of someone who practices NLP, for example, but by becoming aware of all these limiting beliefs is the first very powerful step. And knowing that these beliefs aren’t even yours to begin with, you can start to focus on thoughts that empower you and serve you instead.

We now know that the subconscious mind is VERY powerful, and that it does about 95% of the work, and therefore the conscious mind only does about 5%. You are only consciously aware of only about 5% of all your “stuff” going on in your mind.

We also now know that one of the main directives of the subconscious mind is to prove you are not a liar by making everything you think come true, but another directive is that it thinks in pictures. If I were to say to you, ‘don’t think of a bright pink cow’, what are you thinking of? A bright pink cow, right?!

This also proves that it doesn’t process negatives (I said “don’t” think of a bright pink cow) and it also doesn’t know what’s real or not. How does it know to construct a picture of a bright pink cow when there is no such thing?

This is where we take our power back and use very seemingly simple, however incredibly powerful tools such as vision boards, affirmations, positive thinking, and creating the feeling in your body of how you would feel when all you want and desire becomes a reality for you. Again, the subconscious mind will get to work to make it real for you.

You are so much more powerful than you think, so get to work. I want you to ONLY think about what you DO want and NEVER about what you DON’T want. This is also the key to manifesting. Create the pictures of you do want in your mind, and watch how the subconscious mind and the Universe brings it for you!