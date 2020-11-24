Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Your Story Matters

“We share with people who’ve earned the right to hear our story.” — Brene Brown Our stories create us. We create our stories. Most of the world is currently dealing with some level of this Covid 19 pandemic. What this has created is a level playing field the it comes to vulnerability and authenticity, Our […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

“We share with people who’ve earned the right to hear our story.” — Brene Brown

Our stories create us.

We create our stories.

Most of the world is currently dealing with some level of this Covid 19 pandemic.


What this has created is a level playing field the it comes to vulnerability and authenticity, Our emotions and thoughts are showing up everywhere.
Collectively we see and feel all of those emotions: fear, anger, sadness, joy, love and some days, a melancholy mediocre.


If you happen to be someone who enjoys starting your day on social media, on any given morning you will notice who is afraid, and who is angry, and begin to see we are collectively going though something powerful together.
What is the best way to manage these emotions? Get comfortable with them. What’s the best way to get comfortable, speak them out loud, own your feelings.


I’m not implying that you share every inner thought and feeling with your social media following, but please share with those who you trust to hold sacred space for you.

Have open conversations, talk about your feelings, open up your vulnerable side and share how this has been affecting you, your family, your friends.
Once you begin to open yourself up and share, other people will learn to open up and soon you’ll realize you’re possibly relieving someone else’s pain for fear.


What if you knew your stories were life changing for someone in pain? Would you be more open to telling them?


I was very surprised to realize that a post I shared on Linkedin where I asked people to share ‘their best self’ story, inspired an email from a friendly stranger sharing her tender ‘story’.


I do share her story in my book, you will see for yourself, her words touch your core being, and to know she shared something so personal and powerful with me from one social media post was proof enough for me: some days we are serving others with our story.

photo credit: Suzy Hazelton

Susan Hilger, Founder Susan J Coaching

Founder of Susan J Coaching, an entrepreneur, artist and free spirit, specializing in creating confidence through authenticity, one on one as well as team calls.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Bettering Communities: How Barry Barbee, A Georgia-based Entrepreneur Channeled His Greatest Loss Into A Revolutionary Purpose-Driven Business

by Nadya Rousseau
Community//

Values in Action

by Nick Peluso
Shutterstock
Community//

A ‘Decade of Healthy Aging’: Are you ready?

by Colin Milner

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.