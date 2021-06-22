Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Your Smart Watch Should Give You A Break Right Now

All my stats all down. And I’m discouraged.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

My smartwatch keeps telling me what a disappointment I am. Pace, distance, move, stand goals — all my stats all down. And I’m discouraged.

But, hey, I’m at the tail end of a global pandemic! I sit all day at my computer, in front of a Zoom screen with my team members and clients staring back at me from their home offices in front of their Zoom screens. It’s exhausting.

Meanwhile, my smartwatch shouts at me, “Get up! Move! Reach your workout goal!”

I feel like an insolent teenager trying to dodge my mother’s nagging. Somedays, when I’m tired of being harassed, I take it off and let it stew on the charger just to make a point. You are not the boss of me.

But here’s the thing. I’ve been more tired than usual this past year, and I’m typically full of energy and enthusiasm.  The pandemic and its implications have changed our world. Some of us have lost family members and friends. Most of us are working in entirely new ways, either working way too much or we’ve lost our jobs and we are anxious about the future. Our children are still being home-schooled, something I’m sure millions of families didn’t see coming. We have been socially disconnected from loved ones. We are cooking every meal from home or have become weary of ordering endless take-out. In short, it’s been a gauntlet.

According to Dr. Jennifer Payne, director of the Women’s Mood Disorders Center at Johns Hopkins, nearly all of us are grieving the loss of life as we knew it. “We’re just in a completely different world right now,” she says. “A lot of things are not going to go back to the way they were. And so that causes grief and is a normal reaction to a big change.”

Acceptance and self-compassion will help, notes Dr. Jessica Gold, a psychiatrist at Washington University in St. Louis. “We have to be able to give ourselves a little bit of grace,” she says. “In other words, accept that you might not work as efficiently or get as much done right now.”

So, here’s what my smartwatch should be doing right now. It should be offering grace and encouragement, not reminders that all of my stats are down. How about pinging me with a banner that says, “Hey, you stood up once today — that’s a total victory!” Or maybe: “It looks like you got out of bed. Hooray!” Or, “You’ve had a couple of birthdays since you started wearing this, slowing down is okay. I’m on your side.”  Or, “Chin up, buttercup. Tomorrow is another day.”

Or here’s a novel idea. What if I relied less on my smartwatch for kudos?  What if I found some self-compassion and gave myself a break, given what I’ve (we’ve) been through?  Maybe it’s time to leave my smartwatch at home until it becomes smart enough to take into the account the larger picture, which I’m sure they will be able to do one day soon. 

    Dede Henley, CEO, Executive Coach at Henley Leadership Group

    I have been in the field of leadership development since 1982. I founded Henley Leadership Group 15 years ago to help develop leaders who create happy, productive workplaces through individual coaching and trainings.

    I hold a Master's Degree in Organizational Development from Pepperdine University where I have also served as an adjunct faculty member. I enjoy reading and writing about leadership issues and am a regular contributor to Forbes.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Dr. Michael Mazius of UWM-Milwaukee: “Get present, skip multitasking”

    by Dave Philistin
    Community//

    “Cherish family and friends.” With Penny Bauder & Susan Warner

    by Penny Bauder, Founder of Green Kid Crafts
    Community//

    Working from home, homeschooling, staying at home, are not the same things! And we are not all in the same boat.

    by Ana Pompa Alarcón Rawls
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.