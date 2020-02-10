Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Your Self-Care Sweet Spot

Pop psychology tips and templates are underwhelming. Discover what truly satisfies and sustains you.

By

Everyone’s talking about self-care. We’re lambasted with motivational slogans, self-love memes, and feel-good tips that barely scratch the surface of what we’re up against.

We’re sold templates for alleged relief:

  • The Quick Fix Template: Do these five easy steps, and everything will be perfectly fine.
  • The Indulgence Template: Take this big spa get-away vacation to magically erase your problems.
  • The Bougie Wellness Template: Pay $30 for spin classes. Spend $99 on designer yoga pants. Suck down a $15 bottle of charcoal lavender lemonade to clean out the damage of the day.
  • The “Me” Template. It’s all about you. Spoil and treat yourself. Expect easy. When life isn’t, consume more. Because you work hard, you deserve to binge. Ignore the impact of this on you and your loved ones.

Generalized tips and templates aren’t enough. Stress doesn’t magically vanish. We’re short on time and money. Effects wear off. “Me” Templates contribute to massive cycles of overconsumption, addiction, and ill-health.

We desperately need to stop scratching the surface to find deeper relief. Resist the bait of working ourselves to the point of exhaustion and adrenal overload. Savor presence with ourselves, and each other. Appreciate the treasures of our natural world.

Oversimplified, manufactured solutions don’t fit. We can’t skim the surface, chasing quick little highs. We need to practice the science of sustainability-engaging in substantive, intentional self-care to improve immediate and long-term health outcomes.

Here’s how to find your sweet spot:

  1. Permission. Take breaks without labeling yourself as “lazy”, “weak”, or “selfish”. In our hyper-busy culture, downtime is stigmatized. We’re entrained to act as robots or machines, at everyone’s beckoning call. If you don’t grant yourself permission for leisure and recalibration, guilt steals the very moments you need. Breaks are necessary elements of cognitive, emotional, and spiritual hygiene. Permission is essential.
  2. Know the difference between self-indulgence and self-care. An indulgence mindset involves spoiling, pampering, self-medicating, and overspending. This generally delivers short-lived results. Self-care is a continual process. It embodies an intentional focus on nurturing mind, body, and soul. This helps prevent erosion of well-being. It fosters resilience and sustainability. Substantive self-care nourishes; indulgence pacifies.
  3. Identify your “sweet spot” activities. Be your own researcher. Gather data to discover works best for you. Science shows a host of activities can enliven, but everyone has different responses to different practices. Experiment. Novelty and variety fuel the brain. Be creative and expansive. Make a list of your favorite artistic, athletic, social impact, fun, healing, connective, and centering activities. Prioritize like you would an important meeting. Attend to your self-care sweet spot. Keep your brain, body and soul singing.
  4. Ritualize self-care in your daily routine. Don’t fall for the “lull fallacy”-that things will actually slow down. Do they ever? Don’t make false promises to yourself that “one day” you’ll relax, after this or that deadline or phase. Most of us only have small slivers of time. Research shows infusing short, regular breaks protects well-being and promotes sustainability. Don’t wait for the lulls to take care of yourself. Take advantage of every chance to offset stress and nourish on the daily.

Following cheaply manufactured feel-good templates for self-care wastes time and precious resources. Give yourself permission to devote yourself to crafting your own self-care strategy that honors your sweet spot and becomes a ritual in your life.

Dr. Kris, Recovering Perfectionist. Behavioral Science Expert. Global Citizen.

Dr. Kristen Lee, Ed.D., LICSW, known as “Dr. Kris”, is recovering perfectionist, proud Mama, and an internationally recognized, award-winning behavioral science clinician, researcher educator, speaker and activist from Boston, Massachusetts.As the Lead Faculty for Behavioral Science at Northeastern University, Dr. Kris’s research and teaching interests include individual and organizational well-being and resilience, particularly for marginalized and underserved populations. She operates a clinical and consulting practice devoted to preventing and treating burnout and is the author of RESET: Make the Most of Your Stress, Winner of the Next Generation Indie Book Awards Motivational Book of 2015, and Mentalligence: A New Psychology of Thinking. She is a regular contributor for Psychology Today and Thrive Global. Dr. Kris’s work has been featured on NPR and CBS radio. Her signature ability to engage with a diverse range of audiences has led her to be invited to speak nationally and internationally to students, educators, health and mental health professionals, business leaders and general audiences. Some of the venues she speaks at include Harvard University, Ted X, Virgin Pulse and Johnson and Johnson. In her spare time, she can be found on the running trails, attempting tricky yoga poses, eating peanut butter cups and drinking kale juice--but not all at once.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

//

The Profession World: What are you missing and how can you overcome?

by Nitin Saxena
Community//

Don’t Make a New Year’s Resolution. Create a Start-Stop-Continue Plan Instead.

by Soren Kaplan
website development
Community//

Custom Website Template: Pros and Cons

by Maxwell Browne

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.