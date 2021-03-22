Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Your self-care is not all about you

You owe it to those around you, your clients AND the wider world.

Photo by Laura Olsen on Unsplash

Here’s what I think is true about YOU.

You want to do work that has meaning.

Meaning to you, meaning to those around you and meaning to the wider world.

You started your own business because you want to do this meaningful work

And you want to do it in a way that allows you to achieve what YOU want too.

Maybe autonomy, flexibility, freedom?

Perhaps personal success and fulfilment too?

Whatever the ideal words are for you,

I believe one of these ideal words is IMPACT.

Impact on those who matter to you most

Perhaps you want to be around more for your family.

You might also want to show them there’s another way to work rather than the traditional 9-5 that you’ve found a bit of a let down.

Impact on yourself (which shouldn’t be underestimated) so that you can live the way you want to live, feel successful, feel fulfilled and be able to flex your work around your other day to day desires and responsibilities and

Impact on the wider world.

Think about your clients, for example:

Whatever you provide them with,

Whether it’s helping them solve a problem or

Helping them enhance their life through your creative work that brings them joy, beauty or a lifestyle upgrade,

I reckon the ability to have a positive impact on other people and the world is a driving force behind what you do.

Am I right?

That’s why I want to check that you are taking care of yourself FIRST.

By taking care of yourself, yes, of course, through eating good food, hydrating and getting fresh air and the other healthy day-to-day maintenance activities.

But, primarily, I mean taking care of yourself, enhancing your happiness and generally lifting your life game through focusing on your own personal growth to support your business activities.

Are you focusing on gaining clarity, cultivating, managing and maintaining your mindset and recognising this as a legitimate (I’d say essential) business priority to support you as you go about doing the big, bright and brilliant work you want to do?

And to form the foundation of your business success springboard from which you can create the impact you desire and have a positive effect on those around you and the wider world?

That’s what you KNOW you and your business are here to do, after all.

Are you sold on taking care of yourself as the root from which your impact will grow?

Then tell me, what you’re going to commit to doing to take care of you?

    Elle Turner | Business Mindset Mentor, Writer &amp; Online course creator

    Elle Turner, Writer & Business Mindset Mentor at Elle Turner Creative

    Elle Turner is a writer, business mindset mentor and course creator for compassionate, intelligent entrepreneurs and creatives who want their unique, heart-led business to be the vehicle through which they create the success, fulfilment and impact they desire for themselves, their family AND the wider world.

    Elle provides clarity and confidence training, mentorship & digital products to help entrepreneurs build a business mindset and cultivate the personal leadership & development skills that underpin business success.

    A stationery-loving bookworm, Elle is the author of Tapestry, a collection of twelve short stories exploring the complexities of life and love and the creator of Success Journaling, a framework that harnesses the power of writing and language as a business mindset tool. Success Journaling uses the elements of fiction (Character, Dialogue, Plot etc.) as a structure for personal growth to help entrepreneurs cultivate and maintain the clarity and confidence to take assured action in business so that they can achieve what they want from their business for their life and be the business owner they want to be.

    Wife, Mum of two (humans) & cat Mum to two mischievous torties, Elle lives in Scotland (surrounded by notebooks). She’d love to welcome you to her group Success Story Journalers - Clarity, Confidence & Community for Entrepreneurs (and has laid out a virtual VIP seat with your name on it).

