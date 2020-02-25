Your response to ill situations determines it’s effect on you.

One of the actions of people that bitters even to the deepest part is criticism.

We are in a society dominated by people who are motivated by pride, people who are creatures of emotions, people who are definition of prejudice, people who prides in speaking ill of people.

Criticism has broken the self esteem of a whole lots of people, kill the dreams of many, established bitterness in the heart of many which in turn has caused them to give up on themselves.

Your response to whatever people say determines the effect on you, either ill or good.

If you allow the ill speakings of people to inundate you with inferiority complex it will, if you allow it to build and strengthen you it will.

Your response to whatever is done to you matters.

©Akinseyosan Noah Icon