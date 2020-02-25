Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Your response to ill situations determines it’s effect on you.

One of the actions of people that bitters even to the deepest part is criticism. We are in a society dominated by people who are motivated by pride, people who are creatures of emotions, people who are definition of prejudice, people who prides in speaking ill of people. Criticism has broken the self esteem of […]

By

One of the actions of people that bitters even to the deepest part is criticism.
We are in a society dominated by people who are motivated by pride, people who are creatures of emotions, people who are definition of prejudice, people who prides in speaking ill of people.
Criticism has broken the self esteem of a whole lots of people, kill the dreams of many, established bitterness in the heart of many which in turn has caused them to give up on themselves.
Your response to whatever people say determines the effect on you, either ill or good.
If you allow the ill speakings of people to inundate you with inferiority complex it will, if you allow it to build and strengthen you it will.
Your response to whatever is done to you matters.

©Akinseyosan Noah Icon

    Noah Akinseyosan

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Courtesy of Andrii Yalanskyi / Shutterstock
    Community//

    How to Overcome the Fear of Being Criticized

    by Jonathan Alpert
    Community//

    5 Reasons Why What Other People Think Doesn’t Matter

    by Dave Devloper
    Wisdom//

    Why Releasing Fear is Essential to Recovery

    by Katie Beecher, MS, LPC.

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.