Your Paradigm Shift

Your Paradigm Shift

Photo by Khoa Vo

“It’s not about ‘what can I accomplish?’ but ‘what do I want to accomplish?’ Paradigm shift.” — Brene Brown

Everything changes when you wake up and realize you never fit well into someone else’s vision; that your personality, values and drive are too determined and vital to follow someone else’s rules.

You may continue on for an extended period in a job or relationship not at all suited for you but it’s what you’ve done for so long, you’re not sure how to pivot and make a change. In your heart, you know this isn’t satisfying but change feels hard. What’s harder is staying where you don’t want to be.

It’s important to draw the line between what’s expected of you and what you truly desire. Once you know how to listen to your authentic voice and stop making choices based on what other people may think or expect, you will begin to design your own blueprint of the life you are ready to experience.

When is the last time you took the time to think about and closely examine your personal core beliefs or values? When you’re deciding whether to take a certain job, go on a group retreat, engage in a friendship on a deeper level, these are so critical to the outcome for you.

There are many considerations once you KNOW you’re ready to follow a path meant for you. Are you too independent to work for someone else? And, are you suited to entrepreneurial life? All of these come into play in your life.

Have you had an opporunity to spend time sharing and evaluating these with coach or counselor? Exploring your values, prioritizing them and sharing with a professional helps you solidify what matters most to you.

Have you ever reflected on some of your decisions or experiences and wondered how you wound up there when it was never really a fit for you?

Your blueprint provides you with great reference points when making important life decisions. Now when you consider new work opportunities, relationships and new connections, you know you’re choosing in alignment with your core belief system. This is so helpful in avoiding so many unnecessary mishaps.

    Susan Hilger, Founder Susan J Coaching

    Founder of Susan J Coaching, an entrepreneur, artist and free spirit, specializing in creating confidence through authenticity, one on one as well as team calls.

    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

