Your Original Wisdom Is The Source Of True Empowerment



When I think back on how miserable I was in my job, it’s so interesting to look at it from where I sit now. When I was in it, it was easy to blame the situation, circumstance, people, dynamic, everything for the discontent and dissatisfaction I was feeling. Blame, being the operative word here.

Really, the truth is, the conditions were fine. The circumstances were fine. The dynamics were normal. The unhappiness was within me. This alone is a very important point I want to make.

Somewhere within my psyche, my soul, my higher, authentic self, there was a knowing that where I was, what I was doing, how I was settling – was not enough for me, for my life, for the expansion I had called myself to in this life.

When you’re in the shit, its sooooo easy to blame everything and everyone around you for the dissatisfaction you feel.

What is occurring is the discontent you feel is a big clue that you are out of alignment with your inner guidance system. When you experience discontent, you are actually being given valuable and important information. This is the part of you that is alerting you to the misalignment. It is an invitation to come into balance and thus move out of the discomfort and discontent.

How do we do that?

You must move. You must take SOME type of action.

And, this is where we can get tripped up. The natural human response is to want a carefully designed plan with all the steps laid out before us that will not only guide us safely to our destination but also ensure there will be a huge payoff on the return of our “investment”. (be that in time, money, status, etc)

For me, because this imaginary “plan” did not reveal itself – and I had belief systems operating that told me I wasn’t smart enough, good enough, energetic enough, young enough, didn’t have money in the bank account that was enough, bla, bla, bla, – I bought into the misbelief that I wasn’t enough and that no effort I would put forth was enough, and I believed that effort was a requirement to being enough – and all of this was just a big misunderstanding.

Because of that, I did nothing.

I stayed stuck. My logical mind couldn’t make sense of a plan with an ROI, so I just stayed stuck in the muck. When our discontent surfaces, this is an invitation being presented by our biggest teacher, life itself; for something else, for something different, for something more.

And in that moment, you have a choice.

We can buy into the story of not-enoughness and stay right where we are. Safely smothered by feelings of despair, lack of fulfillment, and dis-empowerment that comes from the inner critic that lives inside our heads. Here is a place of giving up. A place of, what I might call, death. And, when this begins to fester inside our minds and our hearts, it then must manifest itself into our life in the form of imbalance in our health, our relationships, our careers, our finances. Like attracts like. It’s universal law.

Or, we can choose to tap into our original wisdom.

Residing in this Divine space requires our trust as in no way is it equipped with a map or a plan or even a path you can see. It does however come with a built-in GPS when you are willing to receive the information coming from here. Your internal guidance system – your heart – is the navigation tool that can guide you through and along any path. Even a path you’ve never been on before. Your original wisdom knows the way.

Our internal guidance system nudges us as the polarity to our discontent. Our inner guidance system is the flicker of joy that is possible. It is the feeling of lightness of being uplifted of getting carried away. If we allow ourselves to be led by our hearts and follow the wisdom of lightness, this act of self-love, self-trust and self-empowerment will lead to a place of expansion, to the place of joy, fulfillment, aliveness and Love. This wisdom will lead us out of the dark and into the light.

And, you are the only ones who can take responsibility for that.

You can blame the president or the world. You can blame the company or your boss. You can blame your parents or your siblings or your spouse. You can live out again and again all the bad things and atrocities that have happened in your life placing your energy and your focus on the past and stay stuck in powerlessness continuing to blame people and circumstances outside of you.

Or, you can harness your authentic power.

You can remember that you are spiritual being on a human adventure and everything in your life is a set-up. A set-up for your growth, learning and evolution. A set-up FOR you, designed to follow the wisdom of your heart out of the confusion of the forest and into the expansion of clarity in the field.

If you are miserable and experiencing discontent where you are, I would offer to you that experience of misery is taking place inside you. It can’t be fixed by trying to change the conditions outside you, it can only change by addressing what is happening inside you.

It’s up to you to make the first move.

We are in a new world. Like it or not. We can stay stuck where we are trying to force the old ways into the new framework or we can empower ourselves with new perspectives, new tools, and new Ways of Being. The choice is yours. Check-in with your original wisdom and follow its lead. It will show you the way.

