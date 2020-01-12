Your next relationship marketing solution for the optimal client experience is here

In a recent article: “The Secret Weapon Luxe Hotels Use To Lure Guests In”, you are encouraged to pay attention the next time you step foot into a luxury hotel, take a minute to consider the many ways your senses are stimulated by the design, lighting, music, and now scent. International Hotels such as Vdara Hotel & Spa; Ritz-Carlton; Sofitel, Le Meridién Mandarin Oriental, and locally Westin, Sheraton, Marriott and Shangri-La Hotels to name a few are activating a multi-sensory experience.

Now can you recall going to a resort or spa? The atmosphere and decor is serene, and the aroma pleasant. Almost as soon as you enter, you start to feel relaxed as your senses are stimulated by the welcoming atmosphere and the barely noticeable aroma.

Studies have revealed a natural compound (sesquiterpene) found in essential oils of vetiver, patchouli, cedarwood, sandalwood, frankincense and many others, can increase levels of oxygen in the brain by up to 28 percent (Nasel, 1992).

You may notice your heart rate start to slow and your breathing becomes deeper as a result of the increase in oxygen. This is the powerful effect of using essential oils. If you are stressed, tired or anxious your heart rate is elevated. The gentle aroma can help reduce these feelings – leaving you calm and relaxed, even before you have your spa treatment!

I use essential oils in my business as they have the capacity to influence emotions and behaviour. This is possible as your sense of smell has a pathway that goes directly to the limbic part of the brain – the control centre of your memory, emotions and physical responses. Read more in my article “One easy strategy to overcome mental fatigue“.

You can easily incorporate an aromatic atmosphere within your built or mobile environment. Customers will readily associate their experience with the uniqueness of your service offering. An inviting and friendly space, enhanced by stimulating their senses – resulting in feelings of fun, peace, tranquillity and positivity – you choose the result you are hoping to achieve.

When essential oils are diffused, the microscopic particles stay suspended in the air for a couple of hours. A “cool mist” or “ultrasonic” diffuser acts as a humidifier while the oils cleanse the atmosphere with negative ions. This powerful combination can achieve optimal wellness for you and positive association for your client. (There are room size and usb powered diffuses to use in laptops when you are on-the-go!)

Blends can be combined to create your signature scent.

As a Certified Clinical Aromatherapist, I work with you to create the right ambience at home, the office, in a retail environment, gym, counselling & coaching rooms, law firm, accountants, architects offices – the applications are endless.

So, what type of atmosphere do you want to create in your business?

Your client experience is paramount to the success of building long lasting and rewarding relationships. Essential oils can be an anchor to create a positive experience for your clients.

This is your chance to create a point of difference. Share a unique, but subtle aromatic experience that will remain with them for years to come by diffusing a unique blend of essential oils. Choose from a variety of scents – sweet, spice, floral, forest, citrus. Each blend can be formulated to create a balance between these elements, resulting in the greatest impact on the widest group of people.

Essential oils vibrate at high frequency as they carry the memory of the plant from which they were extracted or distilled. If you want to lift your mood – you can do this very quickly with the inhalation or application of an essential oil. Experience the relaxed, joyous and uplifted feeling when inhaling a citrus or pine blend along with the increased vibrational energy.

Blends are more powerful than individual oil as “they are the sum of all their parts”…. the true essence of nature is vibrating in your hand and at a cellular level throughout your body as they are absorbed through your skin and as you breathe. Use essential oil blends to create:

. Stimulating environment for work, study and promoting concentration . for a fun, uplifting atmosphere . Joy in every-day activities or a at gala event . a unique luxurious awakening or, . promote feelings of calm, relaxed, confidence.

Each blend is tailored to your unique requirements. I ensure they are balanced to achieve the right emotional responses. Similar to a perfume, they have a top, middle and base note which gives longevity when diffused.

Maintaining a competitive advantage in a challenging economic environment is going to ensure your business is seen as a market leader.

· Deliver an exceptional customer experience that includes a great atmosphere

· Promote your environmental consciousness: organic essential oils, from sustainable farms, made with local growers who create employment opportunities for local people

· Safely provide your customers with a superior experience when you use 100% certified organic oils

Recall now the scent of grandma’s garden – roses and lavender bushes, or walking through an orange orchard, the Australian bush or rainforest, or you may love the smell of freshly cut grass? Sit back and experience the memory and feelings these aromas invoke within you.

This is the POWER of aromatherapy.

Your signature scent can also be used as a gift to your clients!. Give a small vial, roll-on or room spray that they can take away and use to reinforce your relationship.

