Your Net Worth Is Your Network- Princess Banton-Lofters on the Power of Professional Networking

In order to be a successful entrepreneur, you have to be able to relate to people. Simply put, people have to like you, and most importantly, trust you. Building and nurturing relationships within your professional circle is the most valuable aspect of networking. You must position yourself as a center of influence. Inevitably, people will respond to your merit-worthy presence. But how possible is this in the entertainment industry? Industry trailblazer, Princess Banton-Lofters, recently shared her perspective about the power of your network.

She is the founder of Loft22 Entertainment, a company that develops concepts for networks and production companies. Networking and building relationships is what led her to the producer who would ultimately give her the opportunity to sell her first show, The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Banton-Lofters is also a content creator, actively striving to formulate shows that tell human stories and bring life change. She is in the business of cultivating stars- overseeing the rise of young and potential talent in the entertainment business. Through it all, she believes that the net worth of Loft22 Entertainment relies on professional networking.

She admits that networking in the entertainment industry can be hard. However, with the right strategy, the right people will eventually help you through the growth process. Princess frequently attends film-related events to purposefully liaise with other producers. It is an opportunity to socialize with her peers, meet new people and actively exchange ideas to become better. She made it known that it may cost you to attend these events, as they are sometimes in other sates or even other counties, but the long-term benefits are worth it.

One tip that she shared is that you should always make it a point to exchange contact information with every new connection. This can be a tricky skill to navigate at times. Keep in mind that networking is a two-way street, meaning, the other party is always wondering what you generously bring to the table. Make sure to reach out after the initial touchpoint. This will ensure that the other person knows that you are genuine and value the potential of a developing relationship. Gauge the conversation and set times to speak frequently. You will find those talks will evolve into discussing business. Princess tries to find out how she can help her new connections. This is very important. You can reciprocate their engagement with advice, a potential deal, or favor that needs to be catered to urgently. It is okay to expect the same from them or possibly ask them for assistance whenever necessary.

Your net worth is your network. However, Princess Banton-Lofters urges, that you should be a good listener. Active listening proves to your connections that you are considerate of their time and interests. It is all about building authentic relationships, and you can do it!