Your Mind Lab

What can be more important than taking care of our minds, nourishing it, healing it with compassion towards it? .

Nature has deposited boundless potential, capacity and intelligence in the mind.Its capable of creating anything it wishes as well as storing experiences as long as it likes.It can be organized or disorganized.It has the capacity to focus or dwell on one single idea or thought or touch multiple thoughts and ideas.It can flow to the external world moving from object to object or it can turn inwards towards the center of consciousness and bliss.

It can be the best friend of the body and soul and it can also be its enemy.It has the conscious and it has the unconscious.It is capable of judgement or it helps discernment.It can access logic and it can tap into intuition.It can use fear or faith.It can be critical or it can appreciate.It can create doubt or it can create beliefs.It can create contraction and pressure or it can create expansion and spaciousness.

And so much more.Then to me there is nothing more important than understanding our own mind and it’s relationship to the world inside and the world outside.It’s only in our own sweet ‘mind lab’ we can unlearn old unhelpful narratives and rewire new compassionate and empowering beliefs that truly support us.

We just have to be willing to sit.

We have to be willing to BE in our own mind lab.