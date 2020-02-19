Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Your Mind Lab

..What can be more important than taking care of our minds, nourishing it, healing it with compassion towards it? ..Nature has deposited boundless potential, capacity and intelligence in the mind.Its capable of creating anything it wishes as well as storing experiences as long as it likes.It can be organized or disorganized.It has the capacity to […]

By

.
.
What can be more important than taking care of our minds, nourishing it, healing it with compassion towards it? .
.
Nature has deposited boundless potential, capacity and intelligence in the mind.Its capable of creating anything it wishes as well as storing experiences as long as it likes.It can be organized or disorganized.It has the capacity to focus or dwell on one single idea or thought or touch multiple thoughts and ideas.It can flow to the external world moving from object to object or it can turn inwards towards the center of consciousness and bliss.
.
.
It can be the best friend of the body and soul and it can also be its enemy.It has the conscious and it has the unconscious.It is capable of judgement or it helps discernment.It can access logic and it can tap into intuition.It can use fear or faith.It can be critical or it can appreciate.It can create doubt or it can create beliefs.It can create contraction and pressure or it can create expansion and spaciousness.
.
.
And so much more.Then to me there is nothing more important than understanding our own mind and it’s relationship to the world inside and the world outside.It’s only in our own sweet ‘mind lab’ we can unlearn old unhelpful narratives and rewire new compassionate and empowering beliefs that truly support us.

We just have to be willing to sit.

We have to be willing to BE in our own mind lab.

    Payal Khanwani, Meditation & Yoga Teacher, Life & Wellness Coach, Consciousness Engineer

    I help people lead healthier and fulfilled lives. I believe in humanity, healing and wellness. I believe we all have the potential to grow, evolve and lead healthy lives from the inside out. I am privileged to impact change and wellbeing through Meditation,Yoga, Life & Wellness Coaching.

    I am all for learning and growth. I study with inspiring mindfulness, meditation & yoga teachers across the globe such as Rod Stryker,Elena Brower, Emma Carbery, Shiva rea, Poonam Stecher Sharma, to name a few. I am a coach in the making with the Human Potential Institute, USA. I completed my Yoga Teacher Training with Yogalife® & several modules of Prana Flow® in Europe. I hold a Masters in Biomedical Engineering from University of Luebeck, Germany.As an engineer, I have conducted scientific research on Music Meditation and worked in the field of Oncology & Radiation Therapy in Switzerland.I have lived and taught yoga and meditation in Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, Dubai & India over the past 8 years. 

    Integrating the experience & mindset from 13 years of Yoga & Meditation helps me bring clarity, compassion, creativity and intuition in my work with my clients.

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Mindset

    by Nicole Serena Silver
    Community//

    How yoga training is good for you

    by willent
    //

    If You’ve Fallen Short of Your Goals, Read This

    by Thomas Oppong

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.